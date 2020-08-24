Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 24, 2020 | 6:54pm EDT

Russia's military expo

A T-90 tank fires during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A T-90 tank fires during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A T-90 tank fires during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 15
A Russian serviceman jumps in the water from a Mi-8 MTV military helicopter during a demonstration show at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

A Russian serviceman jumps in the water from a Mi-8 MTV military helicopter during a demonstration show at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A Russian serviceman jumps in the water from a Mi-8 MTV military helicopter during a demonstration show at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
2 / 15
Children play atop a military vehicle that is on display during the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Children play atop a military vehicle that is on display during the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Children play atop a military vehicle that is on display during the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
3 / 15
Russian servicemen fire from a boat during a demonstration show at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Russian servicemen fire from a boat during a demonstration show at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Russian servicemen fire from a boat during a demonstration show at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
4 / 15
A Russian T-90A tank fires during a demonstration show at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

A Russian T-90A tank fires during a demonstration show at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A Russian T-90A tank fires during a demonstration show at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
5 / 15
A Russian T-90A tank drives during a demonstration show at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

A Russian T-90A tank drives during a demonstration show at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A Russian T-90A tank drives during a demonstration show at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
6 / 15
A Russian T-90A tank fires during a demonstration show at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

A Russian T-90A tank fires during a demonstration show at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A Russian T-90A tank fires during a demonstration show at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
7 / 15
A woman looks through binoculars during the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman looks through binoculars during the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A woman looks through binoculars during the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
8 / 15
A T-34-85 tank fires during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A T-34-85 tank fires during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A T-34-85 tank fires during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
9 / 15
T-34-85 tanks drive during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

T-34-85 tanks drive during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
T-34-85 tanks drive during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
10 / 15
A T-34-85 tank fires during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A T-34-85 tank fires during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A T-34-85 tank fires during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
11 / 15
T-34-85 tanks drive during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

T-34-85 tanks drive during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
T-34-85 tanks drive during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
12 / 15
A T-72 tank fires during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A T-72 tank fires during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A T-72 tank fires during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
13 / 15
A T-90 tank is seen during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A T-90 tank is seen during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A T-90 tank is seen during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
14 / 15
Children play atop of T-72 tank which is on display during the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Children play atop of T-72 tank which is on display during the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Children play atop of T-72 tank which is on display during the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets again

Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets again

Next Slideshows

Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets again

Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets again

Tens of thousands of protesters demanding Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko step down defied a warning from the military and flooded into Minsk on the...

5:05pm EDT
Marking one year since the death of Elijah McClain

Marking one year since the death of Elijah McClain

People commemorate the one-year anniversary of the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after being placed in a chokehold by police in...

4:40pm EDT
Clashes between rival groups of demonstrators in Portland

Clashes between rival groups of demonstrators in Portland

Portland police said they arrested 14 people following violent clashes between rival groups of demonstrators that roiled the downtown area on the weekend.

4:01pm EDT
Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Against the backdrop of a pandemic, an ensuing recession and Trump's erosion in the polls, Republicans kick off a partly virtual, partly in-person extravaganza...

3:19pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

In China, Trump wax statue maker feels effect of coronavirus

In China, Trump wax statue maker feels effect of coronavirus

With the U.S. presidential election, demand for the Shanghai Maiyi Arts wax replicas of Donald Trump should have been off the charts, but the spread of the coronavirus has halted new orders and stalled overseas travel, including to and from the United States.

Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets again

Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets again

Tens of thousands of protesters demanding Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko step down defied a warning from the military and flooded into Minsk on the weekend.

Marking one year since the death of Elijah McClain

Marking one year since the death of Elijah McClain

People commemorate the one-year anniversary of the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after being placed in a chokehold by police in Aurora, Colorado.

Clashes between rival groups of demonstrators in Portland

Clashes between rival groups of demonstrators in Portland

Portland police said they arrested 14 people following violent clashes between rival groups of demonstrators that roiled the downtown area on the weekend.

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Against the backdrop of a pandemic, an ensuing recession and Trump's erosion in the polls, Republicans kick off a partly virtual, partly in-person extravaganza studded with Trump family members that features the president speaking every night even as protesters target the convention site.

Tropical Storm Laura batters Caribbean

Tropical Storm Laura batters Caribbean

Tropical Storm Laura strikes the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba.

Protesters and police clash ahead of Republican National Convention

Protesters and police clash ahead of Republican National Convention

Protests opposing U.S. President Donald Trump took to the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina, for a third straight night ahead of this week's Republican National Convention, where Trump will be nominated for a second term.

Lightning-sparked fires rage across California

Lightning-sparked fires rage across California

Two dozen major fires, which were ignited by lightning from dry thunderstorms across Northern and Central California over the past week, have killed at least six people and destroyed some 700 homes and other structures.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast