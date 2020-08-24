Russia's military expo
A T-90 tank fires during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Russian serviceman jumps in the water from a Mi-8 MTV military helicopter during a demonstration show at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Children play atop a military vehicle that is on display during the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Russian servicemen fire from a boat during a demonstration show at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A Russian T-90A tank fires during a demonstration show at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A Russian T-90A tank drives during a demonstration show at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A Russian T-90A tank fires during a demonstration show at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A woman looks through binoculars during the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A T-34-85 tank fires during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
T-34-85 tanks drive during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A T-34-85 tank fires during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
T-34-85 tanks drive during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A T-72 tank fires during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A T-90 tank is seen during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Children play atop of T-72 tank which is on display during the International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
