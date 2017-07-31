Russia's Navy Day parade
A Russian Navy's minesweeper sails on the Neva river during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
A member of a military band performs as Russian fighter jets fly in formation during the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
The sailing ship Khersones and the Russian submarine Stary Oskol take part in the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Russian servicemen take part in the Navy Day celebrations in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Russian warships sail during the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Vladimir Korolev as they attend the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
A Russian Navy's minesweeper Kovrovets fires missiles during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A paraglider flies with a Russian national flag over Russian warships during the Navy Day parade in the far eastern city of Vladivostok. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Russian sailors stand in attention on a military vessel carring a replica of the boat of Peter the Great, during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
The Russian missile boat Chuvashia and the submarine Dmitrov sail on the Neva river during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
Spectators gather to watch Russian warships during the Navy Day parade in the far eastern city of Vladivostok. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Russian warships sail on the Neva river during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu points while attending the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
Couples kiss while watching fireworks during Navy Day celebrations in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A former serviceman of the Russian Navy forces salutes to a boy during Navy Day celebrations in central St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets the crew of the corvette Stoikiy as he attends the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
A man walks with a dog dressed in a sailor shirt during the Navy Day celebrations in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Russian Navy servicemen pull a rope as they compete during the Navy Day celebrations in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A former serviceman of Russian Navy forces cools down in a fountain as he celebrates the Navy Day at Gorky park in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People gather to watch the Navy Day parade, with the Russian nuclear missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Great) and nuclear submarine Dmitry Donskoy seen in the background, in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg....more
Russian servicemen walk past the Bastion coastal missile system launcher on display during the Navy Day celebrations in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Spectators wave Russian naval flags while watching fireworks during Navy Day celebrations in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Spectators watch fireworks exploding aboard Russian warships during the Navy Day parade in the far eastern city of Vladivostok. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Russian and Chinese warships sail during the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A man looks at the Russian nuclear missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Great) on the eve of the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
