Russia's Navy Day parade
Russian warships sail during the Navy Day parade in Kronstadt near Saint Petersburg, Russia July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/Pool
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspect warships before the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 26 ,2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
The Russian small anti-submarine ship Aleksin fires missiles during the Navy Day parade in Baltiysk, Kaliningrad region, Russia July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Members of a military band perform during the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 26, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Su-25 jet fighters release smoke in the colours of the Russian state flag during the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 26, 2020. Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool via REUTERS
The sailing ship Khersones and the Russian Navy's guided missile cruiser Atlant take part in the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
A couple attends the Navy Day celebrations in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Russian armored personnel carriers submerge from amphibious assault ships during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
People watch the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Russian armored personnel carriers submerge from amphibious assault ships during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
People watch as Russian warships fire missiles during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
A Russian warship fires missiles during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
People in boats watch as a Russian armored personnel carrier sails after submerging from an amphibious assault ship during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
A Russian marine and a medical worker help a comrade not to fall prior the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 26, 2020. Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool via REUTERS
The Russian Navy's improved kilo-class submarine Kolpino sails during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
The Russian Navy's large landing ship Caesar Kunikov sails during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Russian anti-submarine corvette Muromets fires missiles during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Nikolai Yevmenov and Commander of the Western Military District of Russian Armed Forces Alexander Zhuravlyov attend the Navy Day parade in Saint...more
Russian warships sail along the Neva River during the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 26, 2020. Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool via REUTERS
Russian sailors line up onboard the Chuvashia missile boat during the Navy Day parade in Kronstadt near Saint Petersburg, Russia July 26, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Nikolai Yevmenov attend the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 26, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
A security service officer aims his sniper rifle securing the area ahead of the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 26, 2020. Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool via REUTERS
Crew members are seen onboard the Russian submarine K-211 Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy during the Navy Day parade in Kronstadt near Saint Petersburg, Russia July 26, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Memorials for civil rights icon John Lewis
John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died last week, will be honored with several days of services in Alabama, Georgia and...
Black armed protesters march in Kentucky demanding justice for Breonna Taylor
A group of heavily armed Black protesters marched through Louisville, Kentucky demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in March by police...
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
MORE IN PICTURES
Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters
The deployment of federal police agents at antiracism demonstrations in Portland has drawn criticism from Democrats and civil liberties groups who allege excessive force and federal overreach by President Donald Trump.
Memorials for civil rights icon John Lewis
John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died last week, will be honored with several days of services in Alabama, Georgia and Washington.
Black armed protesters march in Kentucky demanding justice for Breonna Taylor
A group of heavily armed Black protesters marched through Louisville, Kentucky demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in March by police officers who burst into her apartment.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Thousands gather at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan joined huge crowds on Friday for the first prayers at Hagia Sophia in nine decades, sealing his ambition to restore Muslim worship at an ancient site long revered in both Christianity and Islam.
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world
People around the world personalize the masks they wear to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus
Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.