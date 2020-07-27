Edition:
Russia's Navy Day parade

Russian warships sail during the Navy Day parade in Kronstadt near Saint Petersburg, Russia July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspect warships before the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 26 ,2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
The Russian small anti-submarine ship Aleksin fires missiles during the Navy Day parade in Baltiysk, Kaliningrad region, Russia July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Members of a military band perform during the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 26, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Su-25 jet fighters release smoke in the colours of the Russian state flag during the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 26, 2020. Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
The sailing ship Khersones and the Russian Navy's guided missile cruiser Atlant take part in the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
A couple attends the Navy Day celebrations in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Russian armored personnel carriers submerge from amphibious assault ships during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
People watch the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Russian armored personnel carriers submerge from amphibious assault ships during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
People watch as Russian warships fire missiles during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
A Russian warship fires missiles during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
People in boats watch as a Russian armored personnel carrier sails after submerging from an amphibious assault ship during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
A Russian marine and a medical worker help a comrade not to fall prior the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 26, 2020. Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
The Russian Navy's improved kilo-class submarine Kolpino sails during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
The Russian Navy's large landing ship Caesar Kunikov sails during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Russian anti-submarine corvette Muromets fires missiles during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Nikolai Yevmenov and Commander of the Western Military District of Russian Armed Forces Alexander Zhuravlyov attend the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 26, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Russian warships sail along the Neva River during the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 26, 2020. Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Russian sailors line up onboard the Chuvashia missile boat during the Navy Day parade in Kronstadt near Saint Petersburg, Russia July 26, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Nikolai Yevmenov attend the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 26, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
A security service officer aims his sniper rifle securing the area ahead of the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 26, 2020. Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Crew members are seen onboard the Russian submarine K-211 Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy during the Navy Day parade in Kronstadt near Saint Petersburg, Russia July 26, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
