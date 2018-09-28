Russia's retro cars
A cat sits in front of a retro car owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets at an open-air museum of Soviet-era vehicles in the village of Chernousovo, Tula region, Russia. In the remote village of Chernousovo, retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets...more
Retired mechanic and retro car collector, Mikhail Krasinets speaks to visitors at an open-air museum of Soviet-era vehicles. Krasinets purchased his first car in 1981 when he worked at the AZLK factory in Moscow which produced the popular Moskvitch...more
An interior view shows a retro car owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets. Over time, his hobby began taking up more and more space and eventually Krasinets was forced to relocate his beloved vintage cars, which included Moskvitch, Volga and...more
Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are seen in the tall grass. Most of the cars in his collection are rusty and dented and parts are strewn among the maze of vehicles on the property. But to Krasinets, they are invaluable relics...more
Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are displayed at an open-air museum. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A retro car owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets is reflected in a window. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Former auto racer and retro car collector, Mikhail Krasinets looks on at an open-air museum of Soviet-made vehicles. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A sign for an open-air museum of Soviet-era vehicles is seen on a house of retired mechanic and retro car collector, Mikhail Krasinets. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A retro car owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets is seen in the tall grass. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are displayed at an open-air museum. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Retired mechanic and retro car collector, Mikhail Krasinets repairs a car. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are displayed at an open-air museum. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The Moskvich emblem is seen on a retro car. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are displayed at an open-air museum. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are displayed at an open-air museum. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
