Russia's retro cars

Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are seen in the tall grass. Most of the cars in his collection are rusty and dented and parts are strewn among the maze of vehicles on the property. But to Krasinets, they are invaluable relics...more

Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are seen in the tall grass. Most of the cars in his collection are rusty and dented and parts are strewn among the maze of vehicles on the property. But to Krasinets, they are invaluable relics of the past. "I'd rather go hungry than sell anything," he said. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close