Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 28, 2018 | 9:10am EDT

Russia's retro cars

A cat sits in front of a retro car owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets at an open-air museum of Soviet-era vehicles in the village of Chernousovo, Tula region, Russia. In the remote village of Chernousovo, retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets tends to more than 300 ramshackle, Soviet-era cars, remnants of a once vibrant auto industry that crumbled with the fall of the Soviet Union. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A cat sits in front of a retro car owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets at an open-air museum of Soviet-era vehicles in the village of Chernousovo, Tula region, Russia. In the remote village of Chernousovo, retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
A cat sits in front of a retro car owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets at an open-air museum of Soviet-era vehicles in the village of Chernousovo, Tula region, Russia. In the remote village of Chernousovo, retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets tends to more than 300 ramshackle, Soviet-era cars, remnants of a once vibrant auto industry that crumbled with the fall of the Soviet Union. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 15
Retired mechanic and retro car collector, Mikhail Krasinets speaks to visitors at an open-air museum of Soviet-era vehicles. Krasinets purchased his first car in 1981 when he worked at the AZLK factory in Moscow which produced the popular Moskvitch model, its name meaning a native of Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Retired mechanic and retro car collector, Mikhail Krasinets speaks to visitors at an open-air museum of Soviet-era vehicles. Krasinets purchased his first car in 1981 when he worked at the AZLK factory in Moscow which produced the popular Moskvitch...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
Retired mechanic and retro car collector, Mikhail Krasinets speaks to visitors at an open-air museum of Soviet-era vehicles. Krasinets purchased his first car in 1981 when he worked at the AZLK factory in Moscow which produced the popular Moskvitch model, its name meaning a native of Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
2 / 15
An interior view shows a retro car owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets. Over time, his hobby began taking up more and more space and eventually Krasinets was forced to relocate his beloved vintage cars, which included Moskvitch, Volga and other models. "In Moscow I had trouble storing my equipment," he said. "I consulted with my wife. We needed to leave and come here to our dacha." REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An interior view shows a retro car owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets. Over time, his hobby began taking up more and more space and eventually Krasinets was forced to relocate his beloved vintage cars, which included Moskvitch, Volga and...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
An interior view shows a retro car owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets. Over time, his hobby began taking up more and more space and eventually Krasinets was forced to relocate his beloved vintage cars, which included Moskvitch, Volga and other models. "In Moscow I had trouble storing my equipment," he said. "I consulted with my wife. We needed to leave and come here to our dacha." REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 15
Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are seen in the tall grass. Most of the cars in his collection are rusty and dented and parts are strewn among the maze of vehicles on the property. But to Krasinets, they are invaluable relics of the past. "I'd rather go hungry than sell anything," he said. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are seen in the tall grass. Most of the cars in his collection are rusty and dented and parts are strewn among the maze of vehicles on the property. But to Krasinets, they are invaluable relics...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are seen in the tall grass. Most of the cars in his collection are rusty and dented and parts are strewn among the maze of vehicles on the property. But to Krasinets, they are invaluable relics of the past. "I'd rather go hungry than sell anything," he said. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 15
Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are displayed at an open-air museum. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are displayed at an open-air museum. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are displayed at an open-air museum. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 15
A retro car owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets is reflected in a window. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A retro car owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets is reflected in a window. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
A retro car owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets is reflected in a window. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 15
Former auto racer and retro car collector, Mikhail Krasinets looks on at an open-air museum of Soviet-made vehicles. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Former auto racer and retro car collector, Mikhail Krasinets looks on at an open-air museum of Soviet-made vehicles. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
Former auto racer and retro car collector, Mikhail Krasinets looks on at an open-air museum of Soviet-made vehicles. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
7 / 15
A sign for an open-air museum of Soviet-era vehicles is seen on a house of retired mechanic and retro car collector, Mikhail Krasinets. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A sign for an open-air museum of Soviet-era vehicles is seen on a house of retired mechanic and retro car collector, Mikhail Krasinets. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
A sign for an open-air museum of Soviet-era vehicles is seen on a house of retired mechanic and retro car collector, Mikhail Krasinets. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
8 / 15
A retro car owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets is seen in the tall grass. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A retro car owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets is seen in the tall grass. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
A retro car owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets is seen in the tall grass. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
9 / 15
Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are displayed at an open-air museum. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are displayed at an open-air museum. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are displayed at an open-air museum. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
10 / 15
Retired mechanic and retro car collector, Mikhail Krasinets repairs a car. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Retired mechanic and retro car collector, Mikhail Krasinets repairs a car. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
Retired mechanic and retro car collector, Mikhail Krasinets repairs a car. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
11 / 15
Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are displayed at an open-air museum. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are displayed at an open-air museum. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are displayed at an open-air museum. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
12 / 15
The Moskvich emblem is seen on a retro car. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The Moskvich emblem is seen on a retro car. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
The Moskvich emblem is seen on a retro car. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
13 / 15
Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are displayed at an open-air museum. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are displayed at an open-air museum. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are displayed at an open-air museum. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
14 / 15
Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are displayed at an open-air museum. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are displayed at an open-air museum. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
Retro cars owned by retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets are displayed at an open-air museum. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Celebrating Sukkot

Celebrating Sukkot

Next Slideshows

Celebrating Sukkot

Celebrating Sukkot

Worshippers pack Jerusalem's Western Wall plaza to receive blessings, while others inspect palm frond and etrogs for blemishes for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

8:45am EDT
World's largest fleet of model aircraft

World's largest fleet of model aircraft

Michael Kelly shows off his collection of diecast model aircraft, the world's largest, at its unveiling at Shannon airport in Ireland.

Sep 25 2018
Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Sep 24 2018
Day of Ashura

Day of Ashura

Millions of Shi'ite Muslims performed mourning rituals to mark Ashura, the holiest festival in their calendar, amid heightened measures in many places to...

Sep 21 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Passengers safe after flight crashes into sea in Micronesia

Passengers safe after flight crashes into sea in Micronesia

A flotilla of small boats rescued all 47 passengers and crew from an Air Niugini flight that crashed into the sea short of the runway at an airport in the tiny South Pacific nation of Micronesia.

Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Celebrating Sukkot

Celebrating Sukkot

Worshippers pack Jerusalem's Western Wall plaza to receive blessings, while others inspect palm frond and etrogs for blemishes for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Kavanaugh and his accuser testify

Kavanaugh and his accuser testify

Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee after dramatic testimony from his accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

A grand show in Germany

A grand show in Germany

Behind the scenes of the new "VIVID Grand Show" in Berlin.

Watching the Kavanaugh hearing

Watching the Kavanaugh hearing

Americans across the country follow dramatic testimony from Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Protests against Brett Kavanaugh

Protests against Brett Kavanaugh

Demonstrators protest against the U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill.

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

World leaders gather in New York for the global body's annual meeting.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast