Russia's 'whale prison' to close after outcry
A facility where nearly 100 whales, including orcas and beluga, are held in cages, is seen during a visit of scientists representing explorer and founder of the Ocean Futures Society Jean-Michel Cousteau in a bay near the Sea of Japan in Primorsky...more
Russian authorities have decided to free nearly 100 whales held in cages in Russia's Far East, the governor of Russia's Primorsky Region said on Monday, the TASS news agency reported. Press Service of Administration of Primorsky Krai/Alexander...more
Images of the whales, kept in cramped enclosures in a bay near the Sea of Japan port town of Nakhodka, first appeared last year, triggering a wave of criticism. Press Service of Administration of Primorsky Krai/Alexander Safronov/via REUTERS
The animals were originally caught by a company which planned to sell them to China. But once their fate became known the Kremlin intervened and ordered local authorities to act to find a way of freeing the animals. Press Service of...more
The decision to release the whales, after months of delays, coincided with a visit to the enclosures by Jean-Michel Cousteau, a French oceanographer and son of famous marine expert Jacques Cousteau. Press Service of Administration of Primorsky...more
The Kremlin has said the 11 orcas and 87 beluga whales were held in cruel conditions and were intended for sale to aquariums and Chinese buyers. Press Service of Administration of Primorsky Krai/Alexander Safronov/via REUTERS
"An official decision has been taken to release all the animals into the wild," Oleg Kozhemyako, the governor of Primorsky Region, was quoted as saying by TASS. "Scientists from Cousteau's team and Russian scientists will decide when and which...more
A view shows a facility, nicknamed a 'whale prison', where nearly 100 whales are held in cages. Press Service of Administration of Primorsky Krai/Alexander Safronov/via REUTERS
