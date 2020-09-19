Edition:
Fri Sep 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 1933 - 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends the lunch session of The Women's Conference in Long Beach, California October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, October 26, 2010
Supreme Court justices pose for their group portrait at the Supreme Court in Washington, November 30, 2018. Seated (L-R): Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Jr. Standing behind (L-R): Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Elena Kagan and Associate Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2018
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (L) gets a hug from President Barack Obama as he arrived for his primetime address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2009
Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Chief Justice John Roberts listen to President Donald Trump speak as they attend the 2018 Presidential Medals of Freedom ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
President Clinton laughs at a remark made by Ruth Bader Ginsburg during the news conference following Ginsburg's Senate confirmation, August 3, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
Ruth Bader Ginsburg holds up a drawing of herself made by her grandson with the words "My Grandmother Is Very Special by Paul Spera" as she appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, on the first day of Ginsburg's confirmation hearings, July 20, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows the many different collars (jabots) she wears with her robes, in her chambers, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
The first female supreme court justice, Sandra Day O'Connor (2nd L), is applauded by fellow justices, (L- R) Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, during a forum at the Newseum in Washington, April 11, 2012, to mark the 30th anniversary of O'Connor's first term on the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2012
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg holds a copy of the U.S. Constitution during a discussion hosted by the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg waves to guests after a reception where she was presented with a honorary doctoral degree at the University of Buffalo School of Law in Buffalo, New York, August 26, 2019. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (R) puts his arm around Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (C) as they stand with Justice Stephen Breyer (2nd-L) before U.S. President Barack Obama arrived for his primetime address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2009
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (R) helps Justice Samuel A. Alito adjust his robe in the Justices' Conference Room while Chief Justice John Roberts looks on, before his formal Investiture ceremony at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, February 16, 2006. Alito replaced Sandra Day O'Connor who announced her retirement a year earlier.&nbsp;REUTERS/Supreme Court Pool/Ken Heinen

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2006
Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Clarence Thomas arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. &nbsp; REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2013
Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg (L) and Stephen Breyer chat before President Barack Obama's address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 24, 2009. &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2009
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (C) departs the funeral mass for fellow Justice Antonin Scalia with Justice Samuel Alito (L-center) and other justices at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
President Barack Obama greets greets U.S. Supreme Court Justices Anthony Kennedy (C) and Ruth Bader Ginsburg (R) prior to the president's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 24, 2012. &nbsp;REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2012
Supreme Court Justices, from left, Elena Kagan, Samuel Anthony Alito, Jr., Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Anthony Kennedy participate in prayers at a private ceremony in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court where late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia lies in repose in Washington, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/POOL

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
(L-R) Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in taking a new family photo with her fellow justices at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Supreme Court nominee Ruth Bader Ginsburg (left) is greeted by the first two women to serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee - Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Carol Moseley-Braun (D-IL), right - prior to the opening of Ginsburg's confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill, July 20, 1993. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
Supreme Court nominee Ruth Bader Ginsburg (R) testifies during her confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee, July 20, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
Actor Sidney Poitier (L) chats with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the premiere of the film, "Mandela and de-Klerk," in which Poitier plays the role of Nelson Mandela, February 13, 1997. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2009
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (L) hugs tenor Placido Domingo after Domingo sang a portion of Ginsburg's citation for her honorary Doctor of Laws degree, during the 360th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 26, 2011. &nbsp;Domingo also received an honorary Doctor of Music degree during the ceremony. &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2011
Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg applauds after new Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh announces that he is the first justice on the court to ever hire a staff of entirely female clerks as he addresses public swearing-in ceremonies in the East Room of the White House in Washington, October 8, 2018. &nbsp; REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is pictured arriving in the audience at a White House reception hosted by President Barack Obama for newly confirmed Supreme Court Associate Justice Elena Kagan in Washington, August 6, 2010. &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, August 06, 2010
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows the many different collars (jabots) she wears with her robes, in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a discussion hosted by the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
President Clinton escorts his wife, Hillary, and newly named Supreme Court nominee Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg from the podium following the Rose Garden announcement June 14, 1993. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
President Barack Obama hugs Associate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the president arrives to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016.&nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives to watch President Barack Obama's State of the Union address to a joint session of the Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
