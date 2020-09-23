Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, carried by Supreme Court police officers, arrives in the Great Hall at the Supreme Court, September 23. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
The casket of the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried up the stairs at the U.S. Supreme Court, September 23. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A mourner wearing a Ruth Bader Ginsburg-themed face mask reacts as the casket arrives at the Supreme Court, September 23. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried up the steps of the Supreme Court, September 23. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 23. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, carried by Supreme Court police officers, arrives in the Great Hall at the Supreme Court, September 23. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Supreme Court staff members await the arrival of the body of the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside the Supreme Court, September 23. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Family members of Justice Ruth Bader, including Jane C. Ginsburg, wait for the flag-dropped casket of Ginsburg to arrive at the Supreme Court, September 23. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
The casket of the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court, September 23. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The casket of the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court, September 23. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The casket of the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court, September 23. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
With the Capitol in the background, the flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court, September 23. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
The casket of late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court, September 23. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Former law clerks for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg stand on the steps of the Supreme Court as they await the arrival of the casket, September 23. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
The casket of the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried to the Supreme Court, September 23. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court, September 23. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
People watch as the flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court, September 23. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
The casket of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried into the U.S. Supreme Court, September 23. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People watch as the flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court, September 23. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Supreme Court police and staff members wear protective face masks as they await the arrival of the body of the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, September 23. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The casket of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried into the U.S. Supreme Court, September 23. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The casket of Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the U.S. Supreme Court, September 23. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
