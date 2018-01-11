Rwanda's mountain gorillas

An endangered female high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family climbs down from the bamboo forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. Eugene Mutangana, the head of conservation at the Rwandan Development Board...more

An endangered female high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family climbs down from the bamboo forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. Eugene Mutangana, the head of conservation at the Rwandan Development Board (RDB), said an average of 18 baby mountain gorillas had been born each year in Rwanda since 2005, when the east African nation began naming them in an annual ceremony. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

