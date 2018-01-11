Edition:
Rwanda's mountain gorillas

An endangered high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family is seen inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda, January 9, 2018. A census of mountain gorillas due in March will likely show numbers have risen this decade, experts said during a ceremony to mark Rwanda�s expansion of its Volcano National Park. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
Big Ben, 12 years old, an endangered high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family, walks past a warden inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. The last global survey in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and Rwanda in 2010 found just 480 individuals of the critically endangered sub-species. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

An endangered female high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family climbs down from the bamboo forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. Eugene Mutangana, the head of conservation at the Rwandan Development Board (RDB), said an average of 18 baby mountain gorillas had been born each year in Rwanda since 2005, when the east African nation began naming them in an annual ceremony. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Park wardens are seen in the forest as they track the high mountain gorillas from the Sabyinyo family, within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Endangered high mountain gorillas from Sabyinyo family play inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. Rwanda is keen to encourage tourists to see them, but tour operators and hoteliers say a government decision to double the price of trekking permits from $750 to $1,500 last year slashed visitor numbers. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Endangered high mountain gorillas from Sabyinyo family play inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Ecologist Craig Sholley tracks high mountain gorillas from the Sabyinyo family, within the forest in the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Endangered high mountain gorillas from Sabyinyo family react as they play inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Gihishamwotzi, 18, an endangered silverback high mountain gorilla from Sabyinyo family, rests atop trees inside the forest in the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Big Ben, 12 years old, an endangered high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family, walks inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A park warden is seen in the forest as they track the high mountain gorillas from the Sabyinyo family, within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

An endangered baby high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family eats inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, in northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Gihishamwotzi, 18, an endangered silverback high mountain gorilla from Sabyinyo family, walks inside a forest in the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

An endangered baby high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family plays inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A porter is seen in the forest as they track the high mountain gorillas from the Sabyinyo family, within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

An endangered baby high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family is seen inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

An endangered female high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family eats inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Gihishamwotzi, 18, an endangered silverback high mountain gorilla from Sabyinyo family, rests atop trees inside the forest in the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

