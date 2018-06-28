Sad World Cup fans
Germany fans react during their loss to South Korea. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
An Egypt fan after their match against Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Iran fans after their match against Portugal. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A Senegal fan reacts after their loss to Colombia. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A Germany fan after the match against Mexico. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Fans react as they watch the match between Brazil and Switzerland. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A Tunisia fan after England's Harry Kane scored their second goal against them. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Peru fan after the match against France. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Peru fan looks dejected after their match against France. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Peru fans react during the match against Denmark. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A France fan reacts as he watches the match against Peru. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Peru fans react during the match against Denmark. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Poland fans react during match against Senegal. Agencja Gazeta/Adrianna Bednarek
A Germany fan covers their face with a flag after their match against Mexico. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A Peru fan looks dejected after their match against France. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
England fans watch the match against Tunisia. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Costa Rica fans during the match against Serbia. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Colombian fans react while watching the match against Japan. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A Brazil fan reacts during the match against Switzerland. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
A fan reacts after Spain scores against Portugal. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Peru fan cheers during the match against Denmark. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Iran fans react after their match against Portugal. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Peru fans react after France scores. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A Peru fan after the match against France. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Peru fan react during the match against Denmark. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A Senegal fan reacts after their loss to Colombia. REUTERS/Mikal McAllister
A Russia fan as he watches their game against Uruguay. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
An Iran fan after their match against Portugal. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
