Pictures | Thu Jun 28, 2018 | 3:50pm EDT

Sad World Cup fans

Germany fans react during their loss to South Korea. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
1 / 28
An Egypt fan after their match against Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
2 / 28
Iran fans after their match against Portugal. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
3 / 28
A Senegal fan reacts after their loss to Colombia. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
4 / 28
A Germany fan after the match against Mexico. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
5 / 28
Fans react as they watch the match between Brazil and Switzerland. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
6 / 28
A Tunisia fan after England's Harry Kane scored their second goal against them. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
7 / 28
A Peru fan after the match against France. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
8 / 28
A Peru fan looks dejected after their match against France. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
9 / 28
Peru fans react during the match against Denmark. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
10 / 28
A France fan reacts as he watches the match against Peru. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
11 / 28
Peru fans react during the match against Denmark. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
12 / 28
Poland fans react during match against Senegal. Agencja Gazeta/Adrianna Bednarek

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
13 / 28
A Germany fan covers their face with a flag after their match against Mexico. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
14 / 28
A Peru fan looks dejected after their match against France. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
15 / 28
England fans watch the match against Tunisia. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
16 / 28
Costa Rica fans during the match against Serbia. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
17 / 28
Colombian fans react while watching the match against Japan. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
18 / 28
A Brazil fan reacts during the match against Switzerland. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
19 / 28
A fan reacts after Spain scores against Portugal. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
20 / 28
Peru fan cheers during the match against Denmark. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
21 / 28
Iran fans react after their match against Portugal. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
22 / 28
Peru fans react after France scores. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
23 / 28
A Peru fan after the match against France. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
24 / 28
Peru fan react during the match against Denmark. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
25 / 28
A Senegal fan reacts after their loss to Colombia. REUTERS/Mikal McAllister

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
26 / 28
A Russia fan as he watches their game against Uruguay. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
27 / 28
An Iran fan after their match against Portugal. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
28 / 28
