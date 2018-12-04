Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 4, 2018 | 3:30pm EST

Safari in the city

The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as a zebra walks through Nairobi National Park, near Nairobi, Kenya, December 3, 2018. Inside Nairobi National Park, which lies on the city limits of the Kenyan capital, tourists enjoy views of lions, rhinos, giraffes, zebras and other wildlife against a backdrop of high-rise buildings. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as a zebra walks through Nairobi National Park, near Nairobi, Kenya, December 3, 2018. Inside Nairobi National Park, which lies on the city limits of the Kenyan capital, tourists enjoy views of lions,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 04, 2018
The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as a zebra walks through Nairobi National Park, near Nairobi, Kenya, December 3, 2018. Inside Nairobi National Park, which lies on the city limits of the Kenyan capital, tourists enjoy views of lions, rhinos, giraffes, zebras and other wildlife against a backdrop of high-rise buildings. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 13
Birds sit on the back of a zebra in Nairobi National Park. The scene on the Athi plains south of the city is typical of the Maasai lands stretching about 100 miles to the Tanzanian border. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Birds sit on the back of a zebra in Nairobi National Park. The scene on the Athi plains south of the city is typical of the Maasai lands stretching about 100 miles to the Tanzanian border. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Birds sit on the back of a zebra in Nairobi National Park. The scene on the Athi plains south of the city is typical of the Maasai lands stretching about 100 miles to the Tanzanian border. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
2 / 13
A white rhino walks in Nairobi National Park. Established in 1946, the Nairobi National Park provides a chance for visitors to experience a safari game drive and view Kenya's famed wildlife. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A white rhino walks in Nairobi National Park. Established in 1946, the Nairobi National Park provides a chance for visitors to experience a safari game drive and view Kenya's famed wildlife. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
A white rhino walks in Nairobi National Park. Established in 1946, the Nairobi National Park provides a chance for visitors to experience a safari game drive and view Kenya's famed wildlife. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
3 / 13
Giraffes are seen at Nairobi National Park. Kenya's game parks draw tourists from across the globe but its wildlife are facing increased pressure to share their space with infrastructure projects and people seeking more land to farm and live on. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Giraffes are seen at Nairobi National Park. Kenya's game parks draw tourists from across the globe but its wildlife are facing increased pressure to share their space with infrastructure projects and people seeking more land to farm and live...more

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Giraffes are seen at Nairobi National Park. Kenya's game parks draw tourists from across the globe but its wildlife are facing increased pressure to share their space with infrastructure projects and people seeking more land to farm and live on. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
4 / 13
The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as an antelope stands in Nairobi National Park. Lions are occasionally spotted in the city close to the park after finding a way through fences that protect the built-up areas near the reserve. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as an antelope stands in Nairobi National Park. Lions are occasionally spotted in the city close to the park after finding a way through fences that protect the built-up areas near the...more

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as an antelope stands in Nairobi National Park. Lions are occasionally spotted in the city close to the park after finding a way through fences that protect the built-up areas near the reserve. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
5 / 13
Birds sit on a buffalo at Nairobi National Park. Most of the animals roam on the much bigger plains and come to the park through an open southern boundary for water during the dry season, but this vital corridor is increasingly restricted by fences and human settlements. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Birds sit on a buffalo at Nairobi National Park. Most of the animals roam on the much bigger plains and come to the park through an open southern boundary for water during the dry season, but this vital corridor is increasingly restricted by fences...more

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Birds sit on a buffalo at Nairobi National Park. Most of the animals roam on the much bigger plains and come to the park through an open southern boundary for water during the dry season, but this vital corridor is increasingly restricted by fences and human settlements. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
6 / 13
A deer eats in Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A deer eats in Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
A deer eats in Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
7 / 13
The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as zebras walk through Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as zebras walk through Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as zebras walk through Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 13
The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as a giraffe runs through Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as a giraffe runs through Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as a giraffe runs through Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
9 / 13
Zebras are seen in Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Zebras are seen in Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Zebras are seen in Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
10 / 13
The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as a black rhino walks through Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as a black rhino walks through Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as a black rhino walks through Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
11 / 13
A giraffe grazes at Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A giraffe grazes at Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
A giraffe grazes at Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
12 / 13
The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as rhinos graze in Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as rhinos graze in Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as rhinos graze in Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Sully the service dog

Sully the service dog

Next Slideshows

Sully the service dog

Sully the service dog

Images of former President George H.W. Bush's service dog, a young Labrador retriever named "Sully."

2:20pm EST
Christmas in Caracas

Christmas in Caracas

Richard Gamboa, the "Santa in the Streets," brings holiday cheer and donates toys, food, and clothes to residents of the Venezuelan capital.

Dec 03 2018
Mexico's presidential plane for sale

Mexico's presidential plane for sale

The big, luxurious airplane used to ferry Mexico's former president around the globe is about to fly away permanently in one of the first moves by the new...

Dec 03 2018
Pageant helps affirm dignity of people with albinism

Pageant helps affirm dignity of people with albinism

A Kenyan charity held a pageant for people with albinism in a bid to affirm the dignity of a group that has faced discrimination, violence and even murder...

Nov 30 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Sully the service dog

Sully the service dog

Images of former President George H.W. Bush's service dog, a young Labrador retriever named "Sully."

Tired of waiting for asylum, migrants cross border fence

Tired of waiting for asylum, migrants cross border fence

Central American migrants stuck on the threshold of the United States in Mexico breached the border fence, risking almost certain detention by U.S. authorities but hoping the illegal entry will allow them to apply for asylum.

Mourning George H.W. Bush

Mourning George H.W. Bush

Remembering the 41st president of the United States after he died Friday at the age of 94.

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos of the year.

Pictures of the year: Royals

Pictures of the year: Royals

Our top royal photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disasters photos of the year.

Christmas in Caracas

Christmas in Caracas

Richard Gamboa, the "Santa in the Streets," brings holiday cheer and donates toys, food, and clothes to residents of the Venezuelan capital.

Ukraine holds military exercises amid standoff with Russia

Ukraine holds military exercises amid standoff with Russia

The Ukrainian military makes a show of force as tensions between Kiev and Moscow rise over Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian naval ships and their crews.

Jingle Ball in Los Angeles

Jingle Ball in Los Angeles

Cardi B, Camila Cabello and more acts perform at the Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast