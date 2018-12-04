Safari in the city

Birds sit on a buffalo at Nairobi National Park. Most of the animals roam on the much bigger plains and come to the park through an open southern boundary for water during the dry season, but this vital corridor is increasingly restricted by fences...more

Birds sit on a buffalo at Nairobi National Park. Most of the animals roam on the much bigger plains and come to the park through an open southern boundary for water during the dry season, but this vital corridor is increasingly restricted by fences and human settlements. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close