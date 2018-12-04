Safari in the city
The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as a zebra walks through Nairobi National Park, near Nairobi, Kenya, December 3, 2018. Inside Nairobi National Park, which lies on the city limits of the Kenyan capital, tourists enjoy views of lions,...more
Birds sit on the back of a zebra in Nairobi National Park. The scene on the Athi plains south of the city is typical of the Maasai lands stretching about 100 miles to the Tanzanian border. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A white rhino walks in Nairobi National Park. Established in 1946, the Nairobi National Park provides a chance for visitors to experience a safari game drive and view Kenya's famed wildlife. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Giraffes are seen at Nairobi National Park. Kenya's game parks draw tourists from across the globe but its wildlife are facing increased pressure to share their space with infrastructure projects and people seeking more land to farm and live...more
The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as an antelope stands in Nairobi National Park. Lions are occasionally spotted in the city close to the park after finding a way through fences that protect the built-up areas near the...more
Birds sit on a buffalo at Nairobi National Park. Most of the animals roam on the much bigger plains and come to the park through an open southern boundary for water during the dry season, but this vital corridor is increasingly restricted by fences...more
A deer eats in Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as zebras walk through Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as a giraffe runs through Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Zebras are seen in Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as a black rhino walks through Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A giraffe grazes at Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as rhinos graze in Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
