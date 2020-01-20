SAG Awards red carpet
Cynthia Erivo arrives at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Kathryn Newton. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Margaret Qualley. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Renee Zellweger. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Jennifer Aniston. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Winona Ryder. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Catherine O'Hara. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Alexis Bledel. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Millie Bobby Brown. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Gwendoline Christie. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Elisabeth Moss. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Danai Gurira. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Nicole Kidman. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Rachel Brosnahan. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Emily Hampshire. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Nathalie Emmanuel. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Dakota Fanning. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Brad Pitt. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sarah Hyland. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Margot Robbie, Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Phoebe Waller-Bridge. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Zoe Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taika Waititi and Alexander Skarsgard. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Laura Dern and Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jennifer Garner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Elisabeth Moss and Michelle Williams. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Storm Reid. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Lili Reinhart. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Sarah Goldberg. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Joe Keery and Maika Monroe. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Jennifer Garner. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Helena Bonham Carter. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Anthony Carrigan. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Glenn Close. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Natalia Dyer. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Madeline Brewer. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Allison Janney. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Daniel Levy. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Christina Applegate. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Camila Mendes. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Cara Buono. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Al Pacino. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
John Lithgow and Leonardo DiCaprio. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Gry Molvaer Hivju, Kristofer Hivju, Ben Crompton, Liam Cunningham and Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Quentin Taratino. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Laura Dern. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
