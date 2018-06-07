Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 7, 2018 | 11:00am EDT

Saint Laurent Men's Spring Summer 2019

Models present creations from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring Summer 2019 collection during a runway show in Liberty State Park in New Jersey. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models present creations from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring Summer 2019 collection during a runway show in Liberty State Park in New Jersey. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Models present creations from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring Summer 2019 collection during a runway show in Liberty State Park in New Jersey. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
1 / 19
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 19
Model Kaia Gerber presents creations from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Kaia Gerber presents creations from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Model Kaia Gerber presents creations from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 19
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 19
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 19
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 19
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 19
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 19
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 19
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 19
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
11 / 19
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
12 / 19
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 19
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
14 / 19
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 19
Models present creations from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models present creations from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Models present creations from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 19
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 19
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
18 / 19
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Ocean's 8 premiere

Ocean's 8 premiere

Next Slideshows

Ocean's 8 premiere

Ocean's 8 premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Ocean's 8," a spin-off of the Ocean's trilogy, in New York.

Jun 05 2018
CFDA Fashion Awards

CFDA Fashion Awards

On the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards in Brooklyn, New York.

Jun 05 2018
Best of Wango Tango

Best of Wango Tango

Performers at this year's annual Wango Tango event in Los Angeles.

Jun 04 2018
Celebrities go to Washington

Celebrities go to Washington

Famous faces champion their causes at the White House and the Capitol.

Jun 01 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Kilauea's destruction from above

Kilauea's destruction from above

Kilauea Volcano, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has erupted for more than a month and destroyed almost 120 homes.

Best of CMT Awards

Best of CMT Awards

Highlights from the CMT Music Awards.

Rescuers search for missing near Guatemala volcano

Rescuers search for missing near Guatemala volcano

Rescuers search of survivors and victims of Fuego volcano's calamitous eruption, which has left an estimated 85 people dead and some 200 missing.

Jordanians protest tax hikes

Jordanians protest tax hikes

Jordanians take to the streets over IMF-backed reforms aimed to reduce Jordanss large public debt.

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.

Melania Trump returns to public eye

Melania Trump returns to public eye

Melania Trump makes her first public appearance since May 10, shortly before she underwent a surgical procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.

Soyuz blasts off

Soyuz blasts off

The Soyuz spacecraft heads to the space station.

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Guatemalan authorities warned that the Fuego volcano was showing signs of greater activity as the death toll from a devastating eruption at the weekend climbed to 75 and nearly 200 people remained missing.

D-Day: The sixth of June

D-Day: The sixth of June

Images from the Allied landings at Normandy.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast