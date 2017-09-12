Edition:
Saint Martin devastated by Irma

Boats wrecked by Hurricane Irma are seen from a plane in Saint Martin. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Buildings damaged in Saint Martin. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A house and a building damaged in Saint Martin. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People line up to board a plane and leave the island after it was devastated by Hurricane Irma, in Simpson Bay, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People sit aboard a plane to leave the island in Simpson Bay, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A woman reacts as she stands with others in line to board a plane and leave the island, in Simpson Bay, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Dogs are evacuated from the Dutch part of Saint Martin. Netherlands Ministry of Defence/via REUTERS

Houses destroyed in Simpson Bay, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

View of the aftermath on Saint Martin. Netherlands Ministry of Defence- Gerben van Es/via REUTERS

View of the aftermath on Saint Martin. Netherlands Ministry of Defence/via REUTERS

The aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin island in the Caribbean. Netherlands Ministry of Defense/via REUTERS

The aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin. Netherlands Ministry of Defense/via REUTERS

People prepare for evacuation at the Sint Maarten airport. Netherlands Ministry of Defence/via REUTERS

View of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin. Netherlands Ministry of Defense/via REUTERS

The aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin. Netherlands Ministry of Defense/via REUTERS

A dutch soldier patrols the streets of Sint Maarten Dutch part of Saint Martin island in the Carribean after the Hurricane Irma September 7, 2017. Picture taken September 7, 2017. Netherlands Ministry of Defence-Gerben van Es/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

The aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin. Netherlands Ministry of Defense/via REUTERS

The aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin. Netherlands Ministry of Defense/via REUTERS

The aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin. Netherlands Ministry of Defense/via REUTERS

The aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin. Netherlands Ministry of Defense/via REUTERS

The aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin. Netherlands Ministry of Defense/via REUTERS

The aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin. Netherlands Ministry of Defense/via REUTERS

