Saint Martin devastated by Irma
Boats wrecked by Hurricane Irma are seen from a plane in Saint Martin. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Buildings damaged in Saint Martin. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A house and a building damaged in Saint Martin. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People line up to board a plane and leave the island after it was devastated by Hurricane Irma, in Simpson Bay, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People sit aboard a plane to leave the island in Simpson Bay, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A woman reacts as she stands with others in line to board a plane and leave the island, in Simpson Bay, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Dogs are evacuated from the Dutch part of Saint Martin. Netherlands Ministry of Defence/via REUTERS
Houses destroyed in Simpson Bay, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
View of the aftermath on Saint Martin. Netherlands Ministry of Defence- Gerben van Es/via REUTERS
View of the aftermath on Saint Martin. Netherlands Ministry of Defence/via REUTERS
The aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin island in the Caribbean. Netherlands Ministry of Defense/via REUTERS
The aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin. Netherlands Ministry of Defense/via REUTERS
People prepare for evacuation at the Sint Maarten airport. Netherlands Ministry of Defence/via REUTERS
View of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin. Netherlands Ministry of Defense/via REUTERS
The aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin. Netherlands Ministry of Defense/via REUTERS
A dutch soldier patrols the streets of Sint Maarten Dutch part of Saint Martin island in the Carribean after the Hurricane Irma September 7, 2017. Picture taken September 7, 2017. Netherlands Ministry of Defence-Gerben van Es/Handout via REUTERS...more
The aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin. Netherlands Ministry of Defense/via REUTERS
The aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin. Netherlands Ministry of Defense/via REUTERS
The aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin. Netherlands Ministry of Defense/via REUTERS
The aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin. Netherlands Ministry of Defense/via REUTERS
The aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin. Netherlands Ministry of Defense/via REUTERS
The aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Saint Martin. Netherlands Ministry of Defense/via REUTERS
