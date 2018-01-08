Salvadorans protest losing immigration status
Salvadoran immigrant Mirna Portillo waits for an elevator after a news conference at the New York Immigration Coalition following President Trump's announcement to end the Temporary Protection Status for Salvadoran immigrants, in Manhattan....more
Salvadoran immigrants prepare to exit after a media conference at the New York Immigration Coalition in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Salvadoran immigrant Mirna Portillo watches during a media conference at the New York Immigration Coalition in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Salvadoran immigrant Hugo Rodriguez speaks during a news conference at the New York Immigration Coalition in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Demonstrators hold signs protesting the termination of Salvadorans' Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in front of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Salvadoran immigrant Minda Hernandez watches during a news conference at the New York Immigration Coalition in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People gather during a news conference at the New York Immigration Coalition in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Demonstrators hold signs protesting the termination of Salvadorans' Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in front of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Salvadoran immigrants Rosa Romero, Mirna Portillo and Aminta Romero prepare to exit after a news conference in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
