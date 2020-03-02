San Francisco's homeless prepare for Super Tuesday vote
As Californians prepare to vote in the Democratic presidential primary on Super Tuesday, some among the state's homeless population are striving to make their voices heard and their votes count as well. In the Golden State, people experiencing...more
The challenges in getting this community to vote are vast, said Ben Lintschinger, advocacy program manager in the Center for Social Justice at the Glide Memorial Methodist Church, a popular church that offers a wide array of services for people...more
For Dawna Valdez, 50, voting hasn't been on her mind during the past four years. She gained custody of her two grandchildren in 2015 after her daughter became unwell, Valdez explained, but with only supplemental security income and a diagnosis of...more
San Francisco is home to an estimated 8,000 people experiencing homelessness, according to the Mayor's office. But how many will vote remains unknown. A man lays passed out on the sidewalk in the Tenderloin area of San Francisco, California, ...more
A woman sits with her belongings on the sidewalk n the Tenderloin area of San Francisco, California, February 28. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man walks by the Glide Memorial United Methodist Church, where people were lined up for housing vouchers, in the Tenderloin section of San Francisco, California, February 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man rides a bike by the Glide Memorial Methodist Church, in the Tenderloin area of San Francisco, California, February 28. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
