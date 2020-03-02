Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 2, 2020 | 6:20pm EST

San Francisco's homeless prepare for Super Tuesday vote

As Californians prepare to vote in the Democratic presidential primary on Super Tuesday, some among the state's homeless population are striving to make their voices heard and their votes count as well. In the Golden State, people experiencing homelessness can register to vote. Though many lack a permanent address, they only need to provide a cross street or the address of a location where they spend most of their time or can receive mail, such as a shelter. A woman walks past men passed out on the sidewalk in the Tenderloin area of San Francisco, California, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

As Californians prepare to vote in the Democratic presidential primary on Super Tuesday, some among the state's homeless population are striving to make their voices heard and their votes count as well. In the Golden State, people experiencing...more

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
As Californians prepare to vote in the Democratic presidential primary on Super Tuesday, some among the state's homeless population are striving to make their voices heard and their votes count as well. In the Golden State, people experiencing homelessness can register to vote. Though many lack a permanent address, they only need to provide a cross street or the address of a location where they spend most of their time or can receive mail, such as a shelter. A woman walks past men passed out on the sidewalk in the Tenderloin area of San Francisco, California, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
1 / 7
The challenges in getting this community to vote are vast, said Ben Lintschinger, advocacy program manager in the Center for Social Justice at the Glide Memorial Methodist Church, a popular church that offers a wide array of services for people experiencing homelessness in the Tenderloin neighborhood. "The biggest challenge to registering to vote and to voting is that you're spending so much of your time taking care of your most basic needs, so we try to make it easy and something that you can do with us right here when you're taking care of those other needs," Lintschinger said. On any given day, dozens line up at Glide for meals tickets or even to get bed vouchers that they can use at area shelters. Lintschinger said they use the opportunity to offer voter registration while the homeless individuals are already in line. Glide and a coalition of other local nonprofits registered about 1,000 individuals to vote in 2016, he said. The church will ramp up registration efforts throughout the year as the general election approaches in November. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The challenges in getting this community to vote are vast, said Ben Lintschinger, advocacy program manager in the Center for Social Justice at the Glide Memorial Methodist Church, a popular church that offers a wide array of services for people...more

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
The challenges in getting this community to vote are vast, said Ben Lintschinger, advocacy program manager in the Center for Social Justice at the Glide Memorial Methodist Church, a popular church that offers a wide array of services for people experiencing homelessness in the Tenderloin neighborhood. "The biggest challenge to registering to vote and to voting is that you're spending so much of your time taking care of your most basic needs, so we try to make it easy and something that you can do with us right here when you're taking care of those other needs," Lintschinger said. On any given day, dozens line up at Glide for meals tickets or even to get bed vouchers that they can use at area shelters. Lintschinger said they use the opportunity to offer voter registration while the homeless individuals are already in line. Glide and a coalition of other local nonprofits registered about 1,000 individuals to vote in 2016, he said. The church will ramp up registration efforts throughout the year as the general election approaches in November. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 7
For Dawna Valdez, 50, voting hasn't been on her mind during the past four years. She gained custody of her two grandchildren in 2015 after her daughter became unwell, Valdez explained, but with only supplemental security income and a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, she couldn't afford their rent in a San Francisco apartment. They became homeless and resorted to shelters in the city, including First Friendship, where every day at noon she had to call to reserve a matt for her family. "I was scared. I mean, I would lay on my matt and just cry. It was like, you know, because, gosh, we weren't you know, we had a savings and then we didn't have a savings. I didn't want to lose my grandkids. And it was a big trial for me. It was. But I finally did ask for help. And they said, we're not gonna take your grandkids. So it felt a lot better. But the longer we go through homeless, the more you get stressed out," said Valdez, who received help from the city in getting her registered for and eventually a unit in an affordable housing building in the Tenderloin neighborhood. Now after 6 months in her new home, Valdez said she finally feels settled. And with that, she feels more able to participate in elections. After not voting her entire life, she said she's ready to give it a shot, adding that she never thought her voice mattered much. Valdez said she wasn't sure who'd she vote for yet on Tuesday, but added that whoever it is, she hopes they'll beat President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

For Dawna Valdez, 50, voting hasn't been on her mind during the past four years. She gained custody of her two grandchildren in 2015 after her daughter became unwell, Valdez explained, but with only supplemental security income and a diagnosis of...more

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
For Dawna Valdez, 50, voting hasn't been on her mind during the past four years. She gained custody of her two grandchildren in 2015 after her daughter became unwell, Valdez explained, but with only supplemental security income and a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, she couldn't afford their rent in a San Francisco apartment. They became homeless and resorted to shelters in the city, including First Friendship, where every day at noon she had to call to reserve a matt for her family. "I was scared. I mean, I would lay on my matt and just cry. It was like, you know, because, gosh, we weren't you know, we had a savings and then we didn't have a savings. I didn't want to lose my grandkids. And it was a big trial for me. It was. But I finally did ask for help. And they said, we're not gonna take your grandkids. So it felt a lot better. But the longer we go through homeless, the more you get stressed out," said Valdez, who received help from the city in getting her registered for and eventually a unit in an affordable housing building in the Tenderloin neighborhood. Now after 6 months in her new home, Valdez said she finally feels settled. And with that, she feels more able to participate in elections. After not voting her entire life, she said she's ready to give it a shot, adding that she never thought her voice mattered much. Valdez said she wasn't sure who'd she vote for yet on Tuesday, but added that whoever it is, she hopes they'll beat President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 7
San Francisco is home to an estimated 8,000 people experiencing homelessness, according to the Mayor's office. But how many will vote remains unknown. A man lays passed out on the sidewalk in the Tenderloin area of San Francisco, California, February 28. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

San Francisco is home to an estimated 8,000 people experiencing homelessness, according to the Mayor's office. But how many will vote remains unknown. A man lays passed out on the sidewalk in the Tenderloin area of San Francisco, California, ...more

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
San Francisco is home to an estimated 8,000 people experiencing homelessness, according to the Mayor's office. But how many will vote remains unknown. A man lays passed out on the sidewalk in the Tenderloin area of San Francisco, California, February 28. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 7
A woman sits with her belongings on the sidewalk n the Tenderloin area of San Francisco, California, February 28. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman sits with her belongings on the sidewalk n the Tenderloin area of San Francisco, California, February 28. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
A woman sits with her belongings on the sidewalk n the Tenderloin area of San Francisco, California, February 28. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 7
A man walks by the Glide Memorial United Methodist Church, where people were lined up for housing vouchers, in the Tenderloin section of San Francisco, California, February 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man walks by the Glide Memorial United Methodist Church, where people were lined up for housing vouchers, in the Tenderloin section of San Francisco, California, February 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
A man walks by the Glide Memorial United Methodist Church, where people were lined up for housing vouchers, in the Tenderloin section of San Francisco, California, February 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 7
A man rides a bike by the Glide Memorial Methodist Church, in the Tenderloin area of San Francisco, California, February 28. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man rides a bike by the Glide Memorial Methodist Church, in the Tenderloin area of San Francisco, California, February 28. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
A man rides a bike by the Glide Memorial Methodist Church, in the Tenderloin area of San Francisco, California, February 28. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Next Slideshows

Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from inside Italy's 'red zone', areas placed under quarantine at the heart of the country's coronavirus...

5:35pm EST
Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

5:20pm EST
U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

Six people in the Seattle area have died of illness caused by the coronavirus, health officials said on Monday, as authorities across the United States...

3:35pm EST
America's longest war

America's longest war

Scenes from 18 years of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history.

2:10pm EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from inside Italy's 'red zone', areas placed under quarantine at the heart of the country's coronavirus outbreak.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

Six people in the Seattle area have died of illness caused by the coronavirus, health officials said on Monday, as authorities across the United States scrambled to prepare for more infections.

America's longest war

America's longest war

Scenes from 18 years of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history.

Deadly riots over India's citizenship law

Deadly riots over India's citizenship law

At least 41 people died during two days of Hindu-Muslim clashes in New Delhi last week, the worst bout of sectarian violence in the capital in decades.

Democrats campaign ahead of Super Tuesday

Democrats campaign ahead of Super Tuesday

Democratic candidates campaign ahead of the 14-state Super Tuesday contest.

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.

Turkey opens borders to let migrants reach Europe

Turkey opens borders to let migrants reach Europe

More than 10,000 migrants, mostly from Syria, other Middle Eastern states and Afghanistan, have reached Turkey's land borders with EU states Greece and Bulgaria since Ankara said last week it would stop keeping them on its territory.

Quarantined Israelis vote in election

Quarantined Israelis vote in election

Paramedics dressed in head-to-toe protective gear stood guard at dedicated polling stations as Israelis under quarantine from the coronavirus voted.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast