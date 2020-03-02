San Francisco's homeless prepare for Super Tuesday vote

For Dawna Valdez, 50, voting hasn't been on her mind during the past four years. She gained custody of her two grandchildren in 2015 after her daughter became unwell, Valdez explained, but with only supplemental security income and a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, she couldn't afford their rent in a San Francisco apartment. They became homeless and resorted to shelters in the city, including First Friendship, where every day at noon she had to call to reserve a matt for her family. "I was scared. I mean, I would lay on my matt and just cry. It was like, you know, because, gosh, we weren't you know, we had a savings and then we didn't have a savings. I didn't want to lose my grandkids. And it was a big trial for me. It was. But I finally did ask for help. And they said, we're not gonna take your grandkids. So it felt a lot better. But the longer we go through homeless, the more you get stressed out," said Valdez, who received help from the city in getting her registered for and eventually a unit in an affordable housing building in the Tenderloin neighborhood. Now after 6 months in her new home, Valdez said she finally feels settled. And with that, she feels more able to participate in elections. After not voting her entire life, she said she's ready to give it a shot, adding that she never thought her voice mattered much. Valdez said she wasn't sure who'd she vote for yet on Tuesday, but added that whoever it is, she hopes they'll beat President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

