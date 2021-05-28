Edition:
San Jose mourns for victims of rail yard shooting

Alyssa Rubino and Christina Gonzalez hold a picture of their cousin Michael Joseph Rudometkin during a vigil for the nine victims of a shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Family members of Paul Delacruz Megia mourn at the vigil. Megia, 42, left behind three children, local television station KRON4 News reported. Megia was remembered by friends on social media for his good humor. In a Facebook post, his childhood friend Monica Lennon wrote that Megia had a "special twinkle" in his eye and told "dorky jokes." "Thank you for making my life so much brighter because of your infectious smile," Lennon wrote. Phil Guzman, who said he worked with a few of the victims, wrote on Facebook that Megia was "one of the best supervisors I've ever worked for." "Never too busy to listen to whatever stupid, silly or crazy thoughts I had. A truly honest and genuine person," Guzman said of Megia. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

People attend the vigil in San Jose.  REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Family members of Taptejdeep Singh speak during the vigil. Indian-born Singh, 36, was a father of two and a "noble person" who enjoyed playing cricket, said his friend Kashmir Singh Shahi, a community outreach coordinator at the Gurdwara Sahib in Fremont. Singh was active in his Sikh community and frequently volunteered at the gurdwara, his friend said. He was always looking to help people -- a trait that cost him dearly on Wednesday, his family said. "From what we have heard, he reacted quickly to get colleagues into secure offices, and was frantically calling others who would have been coming in for a shift change to warn them about the shooter," his brother Karman Singh said in a statement. "We understand that he was attempting to secure his building when he was killed." REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Alyssa Rubino holds a picture of her cousin Michael Joseph Rudometkin during the vigil. Rudometkin, 40, was a motorcycle buff, according to his Facebook profile. When he posted on Facebook in December 2018 that he'd joined the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority as an Overhead Line Worker, his mother Rose Rudometkin wrote: "Congratulations son!" San Jose City Council member Raul Peralez, who represents the district where the shooting occurred, told reporters on Thursday that he had lost a lifelong friend in Rudometkin. "My dad and I were just planning another golf day reunion with Mikey, and now that will never happen again," Peralez wrote in a Facebook post. "There are no words to describe the heartache we are feeling right now." REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

A VTA worker wears a shirt commemorating the victims of the shooting. Also among the dead were Lars Kepler Lane, Adrian Balleza, Alex Fritch, Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, Timothy Michael Romo and Abdolvahab Alaghmandan. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

The father of shooting victim Paul Delacruz Megia prepares to speak.  REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Paul Delacruz Megia's wife holds a prayer candle with a picture of both of them as she speaks.  REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

People attend the vigil.  REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Charles Najar and Elsa Lopez, community outreach members, pray during the vigil.  REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Family members of Paul Delacruz Megia mourn at the vigil.  REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Alyssa Rubino and Christina Gonzalez hold a picture of their cousin Michael Joseph Rudometkin.  REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

