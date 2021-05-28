San Jose mourns for victims of rail yard shooting
Alyssa Rubino and Christina Gonzalez hold a picture of their cousin Michael Joseph Rudometkin during a vigil for the nine victims of a shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 27,...more
Family members of Paul Delacruz Megia mourn at the vigil. Megia, 42, left behind three children, local television station KRON4 News reported. Megia was remembered by friends on social media for his good humor. In a Facebook post, his childhood...more
People attend the vigil in San Jose. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Family members of Taptejdeep Singh speak during the vigil. Indian-born Singh, 36, was a father of two and a "noble person" who enjoyed playing cricket, said his friend Kashmir Singh Shahi, a community outreach coordinator at the Gurdwara Sahib in...more
Alyssa Rubino holds a picture of her cousin Michael Joseph Rudometkin during the vigil. Rudometkin, 40, was a motorcycle buff, according to his Facebook profile. When he posted on Facebook in December 2018 that he'd joined the Santa Clara Valley...more
A VTA worker wears a shirt commemorating the victims of the shooting. Also among the dead were Lars Kepler Lane, Adrian Balleza, Alex Fritch, Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, Timothy Michael Romo and Abdolvahab Alaghmandan. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
The father of shooting victim Paul Delacruz Megia prepares to speak. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Paul Delacruz Megia's wife holds a prayer candle with a picture of both of them as she speaks. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
People attend the vigil. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Charles Najar and Elsa Lopez, community outreach members, pray during the vigil. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Family members of Paul Delacruz Megia mourn at the vigil. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Alyssa Rubino and Christina Gonzalez hold a picture of their cousin Michael Joseph Rudometkin. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
