San Jose mourns for victims of rail yard shooting

Family members of Taptejdeep Singh speak during the vigil. Indian-born Singh, 36, was a father of two and a "noble person" who enjoyed playing cricket, said his friend Kashmir Singh Shahi, a community outreach coordinator at the Gurdwara Sahib in Fremont. Singh was active in his Sikh community and frequently volunteered at the gurdwara, his friend said. He was always looking to help people -- a trait that cost him dearly on Wednesday, his family said. "From what we have heard, he reacted quickly to get colleagues into secure offices, and was frantically calling others who would have been coming in for a shift change to warn them about the shooter," his brother Karman Singh said in a statement. "We understand that he was attempting to secure his building when he was killed." REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

