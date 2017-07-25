Santa's summer vacation
People dressed as Santa Claus bathe in the sea as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen. Scanpix Denmark/Sarah Christine Noergaard/via REUTERS
People dressed as Santa Claus take a canal tour of Copenhagen as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Nikolai Linares/via...more
People dressed as Santa Claus take take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer in Copenhagen. REUTERS/Stine Jacobsen
People dressed as Santa Claus take take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer in Copenhagen. REUTERS/Stine Jacobsen
People dressed as Santa Claus ride a roller coaster as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Sarah Christine Noergaard/via...more
People dressed as Santa Claus take take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer in Copenhagen. REUTERS/Stine Jacobsen
People dressed as Santa Claus take take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer in Copenhagen. REUTERS/Stine Jacobsen
People dressed as Santa Claus take take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen. Scanpix Denmark/Nikolai Linares/via REUTERS
People dressed as Santa Claus take a canal tour of Copenhagen as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen. Scanpix Denmark/Nikolai Linares/via REUTERS
People dressed as Santa Claus take take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer in Copenhagen. REUTERS/Stine Jacobsen
People dressed as Santa Claus bathe in the sea as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen. Scanpix Denmark/Sarah Christine Noergaard/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Thousands protest Polish court overhaul
Tens of thousands of Poles protest against a new law that allows parliament to appoint Supreme Court judges, defying a European Union warning that the move...
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Protests in northern Morocco swell
Police fire tear gas to scatter hundreds of protesters, part of the biggest wave of demonstrations in the kingdom since Arab Spring-inspired rallies in 2011.
Toilet paper brides
Something old, something new, something borrowed and something double-ply during a toilet paper wedding dress contest.
MORE IN PICTURES
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.