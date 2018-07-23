Santa's summer vacation
A person dressed as Santa Claus uses a restroom during the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People dressed as Santa Claus ride a canal boat in Copenhagen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man dressed as Santa Claus smokes a cigarette in Copenhagen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man holds traffic as people dressed as Santa Claus walk over a pedestrian crossing during a parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People dressed as Santa Claus walk along Nyhavn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man dressed as Santa Claus walks through the streets between events. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People dressed as Santa Claus meet at the Little Mermaid statue. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People wave from a bridge to people dressed as Santa Claus on a canal boat. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man helps another man in a wheelchair. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People dressed as Santa Claus wave from a canal boat. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man dressed as Santa Claus records on his cellphone. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Nielsen fra Vanloese from Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen/via REUTERS
Zanya fra Toelloese from Denmark, who was named "elf of the year". Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen/via REUTERS
Gunter from Germany. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen/via REUTERS
Jim Chan of Hong Kong. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen/via REUTERS
People dressed as Santa Claus rest while on a bus trip. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People watch from a passing canal boat. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person dressed as a Christmas tree rests during a canal boat cruise. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People dressed as Santa Claus meet at Amalienborg Castle. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A child dressed as an elf walks along the waterfront. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Diners react as a parade of people dressed as Santa Claus pass by. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person takes photos of people dressed as Santa Claus as they meet at the Little Mermaid statue. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People dressed as Santa Claus take part in the World Santa Claus Congress. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen/via REUTERS
