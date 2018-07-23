Edition:
Santa's summer vacation

Santa's summer vacation

A person dressed as Santa Claus uses a restroom during the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 23, 2018.

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
People dressed as Santa Claus ride a canal boat in Copenhagen.

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A man dressed as Santa Claus smokes a cigarette in Copenhagen.

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A man holds traffic as people dressed as Santa Claus walk over a pedestrian crossing during a parade.

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
People dressed as Santa Claus walk along Nyhavn.

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A man dressed as Santa Claus walks through the streets between events.

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
People dressed as Santa Claus meet at the Little Mermaid statue.

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
People wave from a bridge to people dressed as Santa Claus on a canal boat.

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A man helps another man in a wheelchair.

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
People dressed as Santa Claus wave from a canal boat.

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A man dressed as Santa Claus records on his cellphone.

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Nielsen fra Vanloese from Denmark.

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Zanya fra Toelloese from Denmark, who was named "elf of the year".

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Gunter from Germany.

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Jim Chan of Hong Kong.

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
People dressed as Santa Claus rest while on a bus trip.

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
People watch from a passing canal boat.

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A person dressed as a Christmas tree rests during a canal boat cruise.

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
People dressed as Santa Claus meet at Amalienborg Castle.

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A child dressed as an elf walks along the waterfront.

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Diners react as a parade of people dressed as Santa Claus pass by.

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A person takes photos of people dressed as Santa Claus as they meet at the Little Mermaid statue.

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
People dressed as Santa Claus take part in the World Santa Claus Congress.

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
