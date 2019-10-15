Sao Paulo Fashion Week
A model presents a creation from Reinaldo Lourenco during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Reinaldo Lourenco. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Reinaldo Lourenco. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Reinaldo Lourenco. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Reinaldo Lourenco. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Reinaldo Lourenco. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Reinaldo Lourenco. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Models get prepared backstage before Bobstore show. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Bobstore. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A model uses her phone as she gets prepared backstage before Bobstore show. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Bobstore. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Bobstore. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Bobstore. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Ellus. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
Ellus. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
