Pictures | Tue Oct 15, 2019 | 3:40pm EDT

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

A model presents a creation from Reinaldo Lourenco during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Reinaldo Lourenco. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Reinaldo Lourenco. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Reinaldo Lourenco. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Reinaldo Lourenco. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Reinaldo Lourenco. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Reinaldo Lourenco. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Models get prepared backstage before Bobstore show. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Bobstore. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A model uses her phone as she gets prepared backstage before Bobstore show. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Bobstore. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Bobstore. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Bobstore. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Ellus. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
Ellus. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
