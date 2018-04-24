Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 24, 2018 | 6:35pm EDT

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Models wait backstage before designer Fernanda Yamamoto presents her collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Fernanda Yamamoto. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Fernanda Yamamoto thanks attendees next to models and friends. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Fernanda Yamamoto. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Modem collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Modem collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Modem collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Modem collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Fernanda Yamamoto collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Fernanda Yamamoto collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
PatBo collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
PatBo collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
PatBo collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Samuel Cirnansck. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Samuel Cirnansck. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Samuel Cirnansck collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Samuel Cirnansck collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Osklen collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Osklen collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Projeto Ponto Firme collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
Projeto Ponto Firme collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
Projeto Ponto Firme collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
Agua de Coco por Liana Thomaz collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
Brazilian singer Annita performs as models present creations from the Agua de Coco por Liana Thomaz collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
Agua de Coco por Liana Thomaz collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
