Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Models wait backstage before designer Fernanda Yamamoto presents her collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Fernanda Yamamoto. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Fernanda Yamamoto thanks attendees next to models and friends. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Fernanda Yamamoto. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Modem collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Modem collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Modem collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Modem collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Fernanda Yamamoto collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Fernanda Yamamoto collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
PatBo collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
PatBo collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
PatBo collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Samuel Cirnansck. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Samuel Cirnansck. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Samuel Cirnansck collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Samuel Cirnansck collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Osklen collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Osklen collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Projeto Ponto Firme collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Projeto Ponto Firme collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Projeto Ponto Firme collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Agua de Coco por Liana Thomaz collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian singer Annita performs as models present creations from the Agua de Coco por Liana Thomaz collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Agua de Coco por Liana Thomaz collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
