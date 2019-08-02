Sao Paulo's only female jockey

Jeane Alves, 30, rides a horse during training session in Cidade Jardim hippodrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 13, 2019. Alves is the only active female jockey racing in Sao Paulo, and last year was one of the only two women riding in the Brazil Grand...more

Jeane Alves, 30, rides a horse during training session in Cidade Jardim hippodrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 13, 2019. Alves is the only active female jockey racing in Sao Paulo, and last year was one of the only two women riding in the Brazil Grand Prix. Horse racing is a male-dominated sport in Brazil and there are only 5 female jockeys. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

