Sao Paulo's only female jockey
Jeane Alves, 30, rides a horse during training session in Cidade Jardim hippodrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 13, 2019. Alves is the only active female jockey racing in Sao Paulo, and last year was one of the only two women riding in the Brazil Grand...more
Jeane Alves, 30, waits for the first race of the day at Jockey Club, in Sao Paulo, July 20. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Jeane Alves waits with others jockeys the exhibit of horses they will ride a few minutes before a race at Jockey Club, in Sao Paulo, July 20. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Antonio Filho, a Jockey club employee known as Dinho delivers horse riding equipment to Jeane Alves as she prepares for a race at Jockey Club, in Sao Paulo, July 13. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Jeane Alves pics up a horse riding protective equipment as she prepares for a race day at Jockey Club, in Sao Paulo, July 13. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Jeane Alves arranges her horse riding helmet as she prepares for a race day inside Jockey Club's ladies locker room, in Sao Paulo, July 13. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Jeane Alves is seen during weighing before a race at Jockey Club, in Sao Paulo, July 20. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Jeane Alves, 30, poses for a picture with horse named Rasgado at Stud Birigui stable at Jockey Club, in Sao Paulo, July 30. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Jeane Alves, 30, races on horse Velozter at Jockey Club, in Sao Paulo, July 20. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Jeane Alves, 30, races on horse Maraud at Jockey Club, in Sao Paulo, July 20. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Next to a horse trainer, horse owner and horse-racing fans, Jeane Alves is seen in a meeting before races in Neverending Stud, at Jockey Club, in Sao Paulo, July 20. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Jeane Alves is seen before a race with the horse Le Fin at Jockey Club, in Sao Paulo, July 20. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Jeane Alves, 30, rides a horse during training session next to jockey Marcos Ribeiro at Cidade Jardim hippodrome in Sao Paulo, July 13. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Next to stablemen, Jeane Alves rides a horse she is about to train in Sao Paulo, July 20. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Jeane Alves caresses the horse Quick Hillie after she has trained it inside Stud Boa Estrela stable at Jockey Club in Sao Paulo, July 20. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
