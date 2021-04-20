Satellite images show Russian military buildup along Ukraine border

A satellite view of Russian military helicopters at Kirovskoye Airbase, Crimea, April 14. Washington and NATO have been alarmed by the large build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine and in Crimea, the peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in...more

A satellite view of Russian military helicopters at Kirovskoye Airbase, Crimea, April 14. Washington and NATO have been alarmed by the large build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine and in Crimea, the peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Western officials say the concentration of forces is now larger than during that annexation. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

