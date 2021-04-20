Satellite images show Russian military buildup along Ukraine border
A satellite view of Russian military aircraft at Saki Airbase, Crimea April 16. Satellite imagery captured in recent weeks shows increased Russian military activity in Crimea and on the Ukraine-Russia border. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
A satellite view of tanks, self-propelled artillery and armored vehicles during Russian military deployments at Opuk training area, near the Black Sea coast of Crimea, April 15. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
A satellite view of Russian military helicopters at Kirovskoye Airbase, Crimea, April 14. Washington and NATO have been alarmed by the large build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine and in Crimea, the peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in...more
Detailed view of field hospital and troop tents during Russian military deployments at Opuk training area, near the Black Sea coast of Crimea, April 15. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Russian Sukhoi Su-34 military aircraft are pictured at Morozovsk Airbase, Russia, March 27. Russia has said its troop build-up is a three-week snap military drill to test combat readiness in response to what it calls threatening behavior from NATO. ...more
A satellite view of tanks and equipment at Pogorovo training area near Voronezh, Russia, April 10. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
A detailed view of airborne units on maneuvers during Russian military deployments at Angarsky training area, Crimea, April 15. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
View of troop tents during Russian military deployments at Angarsky training area, Crimea, April 15. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
A satelitte view of Pogorovo military training area near Voronezh, Russia, April 10. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
A satellite view of Kirovskoye Airbase with Russian military equipment, in Crimea, April 14. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
A satellite view of Russian military deployments at Opuk training area, near the Black Sea coast of Crimea, April 15. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
