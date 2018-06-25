Edition:
Saudi Arabia 2 - Egypt 1

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Egypt's Mohamed Salah scores their first goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari scores their second goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Egypt's Marwan Mohsen in action with Saudi Arabia's Osama Hawsawi. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Egypt's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Egypt's Essam El-Hadary reacts during the match. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Egypt's Essam El-Hadary saves a penalty from Saudi Arabia's Fahad Al-Muwallad. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Saudi Arabia's Salman Al-Faraj scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Egypt's Mohamed Salah looks dejected. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Saudi Arabia players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Egypt's Essam El-Hadary celebrates with team mates after saving a penalty kick. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Egypt's Mohamed Salah during the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action with Saudi Arabia's Osama Hawsawi. REUTERS/Darren Staples

An Egypt fan reacts after the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Egypt's Mohamed Salah after the match. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

