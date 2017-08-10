Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town
A damaged mosque and remains of buildings are seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia August 9, 2017. Security forces have been trying for three months to flush out...more
A member of Saudi Special Forces holds his weapon as he walks in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. Fighting picked up this month when elite forces joined an operation...more
A poster of executed shi'ite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr is seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. Residents estimate that up to 20,000 people have fled or been...more
A member of the media looks at remains of cars and buildings in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Vehicles belonging to Saudi forces are seen in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Remains of buildings are seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A vehicle belonging to Saudi forces is seen in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A member of Saudi Special Forces holds his weapon as he walks in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A member of the media takes pictures of a damaged vehicle in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Members of Saudi Special Forces stand guard in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Remains of a car and buildings are seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Remains of cars and buildings are seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Members of Saudi Special Forces stand guard in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A damaged vehicle and remains of buildings are seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A damaged building is seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Next Slideshows
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Return to Mosul
Life returns to parts of the Iraqi city after the battle to retake it from Islamic State.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea considers a missile strike on Guam after President Trump promises to meet any...
North Korea's missile program
Inside the evolution of North Korea's secretive missile program.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.