Wed Aug 9, 2017

Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town

A damaged mosque and remains of buildings are seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia August 9, 2017. Security forces have been trying for three months to flush out gunmen behind years of attacks on police in the small town of around 30,000 that has been the center of protests by minority Shi'ites against the Sunni government. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A damaged mosque and remains of buildings are seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia August 9, 2017. Security forces have been trying for three months to flush out gunmen behind years of attacks on police in the small town of around 30,000 that has been the center of protests by minority Shi'ites against the Sunni government. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A member of Saudi Special Forces holds his weapon as he walks in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. Fighting picked up this month when elite forces joined an operation that authorities began in May to tear down the old quarter, known as al-Musawara, to prevent gunmen using the narrow streets to evade capture. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A member of Saudi Special Forces holds his weapon as he walks in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. Fighting picked up this month when elite forces joined an operation that authorities began in May to tear down the old quarter, known as al-Musawara, to prevent gunmen using the narrow streets to evade capture. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A poster of executed shi'ite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr is seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. Residents estimate that up to 20,000 people have fled or been evacuated to safer towns and villages nearby. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A poster of executed shi'ite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr is seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. Residents estimate that up to 20,000 people have fled or been evacuated to safer towns and villages nearby. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A member of the media looks at remains of cars and buildings in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A member of the media looks at remains of cars and buildings in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Vehicles belonging to Saudi forces are seen in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Vehicles belonging to Saudi forces are seen in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Remains of buildings are seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Remains of buildings are seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A vehicle belonging to Saudi forces is seen in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A vehicle belonging to Saudi forces is seen in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A member of Saudi Special Forces holds his weapon as he walks in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A member of Saudi Special Forces holds his weapon as he walks in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A member of the media takes pictures of a damaged vehicle in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A member of the media takes pictures of a damaged vehicle in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Members of Saudi Special Forces stand guard in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Members of Saudi Special Forces stand guard in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Remains of a car and buildings are seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Remains of a car and buildings are seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Remains of cars and buildings are seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Remains of cars and buildings are seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Members of Saudi Special Forces stand guard in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Members of Saudi Special Forces stand guard in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A damaged vehicle and remains of buildings are seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A damaged vehicle and remains of buildings are seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A damaged building is seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A damaged building is seen following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
