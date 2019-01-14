Saudi teen granted Canadian asylum
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun (C), accompanied by Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland (R) and Saba Abbas, general counsellor of COSTI refugee service agency, arrives at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada...more
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is greeted by Thai immigration authorities at a hotel inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand January 7, 2019. Qunun grabbed international attention after she barricaded herself in a Bangkok airport hotel room to...more
Qunun arrived at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Saturday morning, wearing a hoodie emblazoned with the word Canada in red, and a blue cap with the logo of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which has granted her...more
In her last tweet before leaving for Toronto, Qunun said, "I did it," and posted pictures from inside an airplane. Twitter/@rahaf84427714/via REUTERS
Freeland, who received Qunun at the airport, told reporters that Qunun is "a very brave new Canadian." A smiling Qunun waved to reporters as she walked out into the international arrivals area but did not speak to the media. After a brief appearance,...more
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is seen in Bangkok, Thailand January 7, 2019 in this still image taken from a social media video. Qunun, who had initially intended to seek asylum in Australia, chose Canada instead because Australia took too long assessing...more
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun walks with Thai immigration authorities at a hotel inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand January 7, 2019. Canada's decision to grant asylum to Qunun comes at a delicate time. Relations between Ottawa and Riyadh have...more
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun (C) arrives at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Canada. Her case has drawn global attention to Saudi Arabia's strict social rules, including a requirement that women have the permission of a male "guardian" to...more
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is seen in a plane in an unknown location after she was granted asylum in Canada. Qunun arrived in Bangkok a week ago and was initially denied entry. But she soon started posting messages on Twitter from the transit area of...more
Following a 48-hour stand-off at Bangkok airport, some of it barricaded in a transit lounge hotel room, she was allowed to enter the country and was processed as a refugee by the UNHCR. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is seen with Thai immigration authorities at a hotel inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand January 7, 2019. Thailand Immigration Police via REUTERS
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is pictured in the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) building Bangkok, Thailand, January 11, 2019, before leaving for the airport after she was granted asylum in Canada. Khaled Ibrahim/UNHCR/Handout via...more
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun walks accompanied by UNHCR members and Thai immigration authorities outside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is seen in this this picture obtained from social media January 9, 2019. TWITTER @RAHAF84427714/ via REUTERS
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is shown in this undated photo. @rahaf84427714/via REUTERS
