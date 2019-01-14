Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 14, 2019 | 9:41am EST

Saudi teen granted Canadian asylum

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun (C), accompanied by Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland (R) and Saba Abbas, general counsellor of COSTI refugee service agency, arrives at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 12, 2019. The 18-year-old Saudi woman who fled her family last week saying she feared for her life arrived in Toronto's international airport on January 12 after being granted asylum in Canada, where Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland welcomed her as a brave new Canadian. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun (C), accompanied by Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland (R) and Saba Abbas, general counsellor of COSTI refugee service agency, arrives at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun (C), accompanied by Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland (R) and Saba Abbas, general counsellor of COSTI refugee service agency, arrives at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 12, 2019. The 18-year-old Saudi woman who fled her family last week saying she feared for her life arrived in Toronto's international airport on January 12 after being granted asylum in Canada, where Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland welcomed her as a brave new Canadian. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
1 / 15
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is greeted by Thai immigration authorities at a hotel inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand January 7, 2019. Qunun grabbed international attention after she barricaded herself in a Bangkok airport hotel room to resist being sent home to her family, which denies any abuse. Qunun refused to meet her father and brother, who arrived in Bangkok to try to take her back to Saudi Arabia. Thailand Immigration Police via REUTERS

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is greeted by Thai immigration authorities at a hotel inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand January 7, 2019. Qunun grabbed international attention after she barricaded herself in a Bangkok airport hotel room to...more

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is greeted by Thai immigration authorities at a hotel inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand January 7, 2019. Qunun grabbed international attention after she barricaded herself in a Bangkok airport hotel room to resist being sent home to her family, which denies any abuse. Qunun refused to meet her father and brother, who arrived in Bangkok to try to take her back to Saudi Arabia. Thailand Immigration Police via REUTERS
Close
2 / 15
Qunun arrived at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Saturday morning, wearing a hoodie emblazoned with the word Canada in red, and a blue cap with the logo of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which has granted her refugee status. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Qunun arrived at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Saturday morning, wearing a hoodie emblazoned with the word Canada in red, and a blue cap with the logo of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which has granted her...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
Qunun arrived at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Saturday morning, wearing a hoodie emblazoned with the word Canada in red, and a blue cap with the logo of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which has granted her refugee status. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
3 / 15
In her last tweet before leaving for Toronto, Qunun said, "I did it," and posted pictures from inside an airplane. Twitter/@rahaf84427714/via REUTERS

In her last tweet before leaving for Toronto, Qunun said, "I did it," and posted pictures from inside an airplane. Twitter/@rahaf84427714/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2019
In her last tweet before leaving for Toronto, Qunun said, "I did it," and posted pictures from inside an airplane. Twitter/@rahaf84427714/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 15
Freeland, who received Qunun at the airport, told reporters that Qunun is "a very brave new Canadian." A smiling Qunun waved to reporters as she walked out into the international arrivals area but did not speak to the media. After a brief appearance, she was taken back into the airport terminal. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Freeland, who received Qunun at the airport, told reporters that Qunun is "a very brave new Canadian." A smiling Qunun waved to reporters as she walked out into the international arrivals area but did not speak to the media. After a brief appearance,...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
Freeland, who received Qunun at the airport, told reporters that Qunun is "a very brave new Canadian." A smiling Qunun waved to reporters as she walked out into the international arrivals area but did not speak to the media. After a brief appearance, she was taken back into the airport terminal. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
5 / 15
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is seen in Bangkok, Thailand January 7, 2019 in this still image taken from a social media video. Qunun, who had initially intended to seek asylum in Australia, chose Canada instead because Australia took too long assessing whether to grant her asylum. "(Australia) takes too long. That's why I went to Canada," she told Reuters in a direct message before boarding her flight to Toronto. Qunun took a Korean Air flight from Bangkok to Seoul on Friday and then a connecting flight to Toronto. TWITTER/ @rahaf84427714/via REUTERS

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is seen in Bangkok, Thailand January 7, 2019 in this still image taken from a social media video. Qunun, who had initially intended to seek asylum in Australia, chose Canada instead because Australia took too long assessing...more

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is seen in Bangkok, Thailand January 7, 2019 in this still image taken from a social media video. Qunun, who had initially intended to seek asylum in Australia, chose Canada instead because Australia took too long assessing whether to grant her asylum. "(Australia) takes too long. That's why I went to Canada," she told Reuters in a direct message before boarding her flight to Toronto. Qunun took a Korean Air flight from Bangkok to Seoul on Friday and then a connecting flight to Toronto. TWITTER/ @rahaf84427714/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 15
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun walks with Thai immigration authorities at a hotel inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand January 7, 2019. Canada's decision to grant asylum to Qunun comes at a delicate time. Relations between Ottawa and Riyadh have been tense after Canada demanded the immediate release of jailed rights activists last year, infuriating Saudi Arabia who retaliated by freezing new trade with Ottawa. Thailand Immigration Police via REUTERS

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun walks with Thai immigration authorities at a hotel inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand January 7, 2019. Canada's decision to grant asylum to Qunun comes at a delicate time. Relations between Ottawa and Riyadh have...more

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun walks with Thai immigration authorities at a hotel inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand January 7, 2019. Canada's decision to grant asylum to Qunun comes at a delicate time. Relations between Ottawa and Riyadh have been tense after Canada demanded the immediate release of jailed rights activists last year, infuriating Saudi Arabia who retaliated by freezing new trade with Ottawa. Thailand Immigration Police via REUTERS
Close
7 / 15
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun (C) arrives at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Canada. Her case has drawn global attention to Saudi Arabia's strict social rules, including a requirement that women have the permission of a male "guardian" to travel, which rights groups say can trap women and girls as prisoners of abusive families. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun (C) arrives at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Canada. Her case has drawn global attention to Saudi Arabia's strict social rules, including a requirement that women have the permission of a male "guardian" to...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun (C) arrives at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Canada. Her case has drawn global attention to Saudi Arabia's strict social rules, including a requirement that women have the permission of a male "guardian" to travel, which rights groups say can trap women and girls as prisoners of abusive families. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
8 / 15
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is seen in a plane in an unknown location after she was granted asylum in Canada. Qunun arrived in Bangkok a week ago and was initially denied entry. But she soon started posting messages on Twitter from the transit area of Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport saying she had "escaped Kuwait" and her life would be in danger if forced to return to Saudi Arabia. Within hours, a campaign sprang up dubbed #SaveRahaf, spread on Twitter by a loose network of activists. Twitter/@rahaf84427714/via REUTERS

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is seen in a plane in an unknown location after she was granted asylum in Canada. Qunun arrived in Bangkok a week ago and was initially denied entry. But she soon started posting messages on Twitter from the transit area of...more

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2019
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is seen in a plane in an unknown location after she was granted asylum in Canada. Qunun arrived in Bangkok a week ago and was initially denied entry. But she soon started posting messages on Twitter from the transit area of Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport saying she had "escaped Kuwait" and her life would be in danger if forced to return to Saudi Arabia. Within hours, a campaign sprang up dubbed #SaveRahaf, spread on Twitter by a loose network of activists. Twitter/@rahaf84427714/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 15
Following a 48-hour stand-off at Bangkok airport, some of it barricaded in a transit lounge hotel room, she was allowed to enter the country and was processed as a refugee by the UNHCR. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Following a 48-hour stand-off at Bangkok airport, some of it barricaded in a transit lounge hotel room, she was allowed to enter the country and was processed as a refugee by the UNHCR. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Following a 48-hour stand-off at Bangkok airport, some of it barricaded in a transit lounge hotel room, she was allowed to enter the country and was processed as a refugee by the UNHCR. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
10 / 15
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is seen with Thai immigration authorities at a hotel inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand January 7, 2019. Thailand Immigration Police via REUTERS

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is seen with Thai immigration authorities at a hotel inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand January 7, 2019. Thailand Immigration Police via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is seen with Thai immigration authorities at a hotel inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand January 7, 2019. Thailand Immigration Police via REUTERS
Close
11 / 15
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is pictured in the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) building Bangkok, Thailand, January 11, 2019, before leaving for the airport after she was granted asylum in Canada. Khaled Ibrahim/UNHCR/Handout via REUTERS

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is pictured in the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) building Bangkok, Thailand, January 11, 2019, before leaving for the airport after she was granted asylum in Canada. Khaled Ibrahim/UNHCR/Handout via...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is pictured in the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) building Bangkok, Thailand, January 11, 2019, before leaving for the airport after she was granted asylum in Canada. Khaled Ibrahim/UNHCR/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 15
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun walks accompanied by UNHCR members and Thai immigration authorities outside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun walks accompanied by UNHCR members and Thai immigration authorities outside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun walks accompanied by UNHCR members and Thai immigration authorities outside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 15
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is seen in this this picture obtained from social media January 9, 2019. TWITTER @RAHAF84427714/ via REUTERS

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is seen in this this picture obtained from social media January 9, 2019. TWITTER @RAHAF84427714/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is seen in this this picture obtained from social media January 9, 2019. TWITTER @RAHAF84427714/ via REUTERS
Close
14 / 15
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is shown in this undated photo. @rahaf84427714/via REUTERS

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is shown in this undated photo. @rahaf84427714/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is shown in this undated photo. @rahaf84427714/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Scenes from the shutdown

Scenes from the shutdown

Next Slideshows

Scenes from the shutdown

Scenes from the shutdown

A partial U.S. government shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border entered its 24th day,...

9:00am EST
Critics' Choice Awards

Critics' Choice Awards

Highlights from the Critics Choice Awards.

8:55am EST
Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Style from the arrivals carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards.

8:25am EST
Week in sports

Week in sports

Highlights from the past week in sports.

Jan 13 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Meghan's royal pregnancy

Meghan's royal pregnancy

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex told royal well-wishers she was six months pregnant but that she and husband Prince Harry do not know the gender of their first baby, British media reported.

Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

Highlights from the 2019 North American International Auto Show.

Best of Dakar Rally

Best of Dakar Rally

The Dakar Rally kicks off in the Peruvian desert.

No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride

Riding the New York subway without pants during the annual No Pants Subway Ride.

Scenes from the shutdown

Scenes from the shutdown

A partial U.S. government shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border entered its 24th day, making it the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

Critics' Choice Awards

Critics' Choice Awards

Highlights from the Critics Choice Awards.

Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Style from the arrivals carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Highlights from the past week in sports.

Yellow vest protests hit with police water cannon, tear gas in Paris

Yellow vest protests hit with police water cannon, tear gas in Paris

Paris police fire water cannon and tear gas to push back "yellow vest" demonstrators from around the Arc de Triomphe monument, in the ninth straight weekend of protests against French President Emmanuel Macron's economic reforms.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast