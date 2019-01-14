Saudi teen granted Canadian asylum

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is seen in Bangkok, Thailand January 7, 2019 in this still image taken from a social media video. Qunun, who had initially intended to seek asylum in Australia, chose Canada instead because Australia took too long assessing...more

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is seen in Bangkok, Thailand January 7, 2019 in this still image taken from a social media video. Qunun, who had initially intended to seek asylum in Australia, chose Canada instead because Australia took too long assessing whether to grant her asylum. "(Australia) takes too long. That's why I went to Canada," she told Reuters in a direct message before boarding her flight to Toronto. Qunun took a Korean Air flight from Bangkok to Seoul on Friday and then a connecting flight to Toronto. TWITTER/ @rahaf84427714/via REUTERS

