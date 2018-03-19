Edition:
Saudi woman learns to ride motorcycle

Maryam Ahmed Al-Moalem, a Saudi female bike rider, is given the basics of operating a bike by trainer Rebal Mohammed, during her lessons in advanced motorcycle training at Harley Davidson training centre in Manama, Bahrain, March 16, 2018. Moalem is preparing to ride a motorcycle in her home country once a ban on women driving is lifted in June. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Moalem went to neighboring Bahrain to train on riding a motorcycle and to obtain her motorcycle driving license, to use in Saudi Arabia. "I was just looking for the time that we will be allowed to ride a bike," said Moalem. "When I was a small kid, I saw some of my neighbors riding a bike and I wished to have this one day; riding a bike myself and riding my own bike." REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Maryam Ahmed Al-Moalem poses with Jeddah Chapter Saudi Arabia biker vest. The motorcycle enthusiast is also a member of Harley Davidson's "Harley Owners Group", where she is being supported by experienced instructors and motorcycle riders. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Moalem, who also has a passion for scuba-diving and karate, says she hopes to be among the first women to drive motorcycles in her country. "To be honest, I was hesitant with what people will say about the sport itself, because it was restricted (allowed only for) men," said Moalem. "But after riding the bike I got many positive comments from people around me, especially friends. My family is encouraging me to do whatever I feel is comfortable and (whatever) I am passionate about." REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A royal decree issued last year ordered that women be allowed to drive cars in Saudi Arabia, ending a conservative tradition seen by rights activists as an emblem of the kingdom's repression of women. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

The country witnessed gradual improvement on some women's issues in recent years. The Saudi government aims to increase women's public roles, especially in the workforce. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Maryam Ahmed Al-Moalem rides a bike during her lessons in Manama, Bahrain. "Things are changing in Middle East and I want to thank all the heads of states, kings and princes who just changed the rules, made big moves and for having more sisters joining the group," said Claude Abry, the general manager of motorcycle group Harley Davidson in Saudi Arabia and member of the Bahrain Harley Owners group. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Maryam Ahmed Al-Moalem puts on her gloves during her lessons. The recent decisions have opened up several new avenues for Saudi women, who can now attend soccer matches, take part in sport and venture into new fields including cinema, photography and arts. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Maryam Ahmed Al-Moalem rides a motorcycle during her lessons in Manama, Bahrain. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Maryam Ahmed Al-Moalem is given the basics of operating a bike by trainer Rebal Mohammed. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Maryam Ahmed Al-Moalem takes her lessons in advanced motorcycle training. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Maryam Ahmed Al-Moalem talks to Reuters during her lessons. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Maryam Ahmed Al-Moalem (C) poses for a group photo with Bahrain and Saudi riders during her lessons in Manama, Bahrain. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

