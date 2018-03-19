Saudi woman learns to ride motorcycle
Maryam Ahmed Al-Moalem, a Saudi female bike rider, is given the basics of operating a bike by trainer Rebal Mohammed, during her lessons in advanced motorcycle training at Harley Davidson training centre in Manama, Bahrain, March 16, 2018. Moalem is...more
Moalem went to neighboring Bahrain to train on riding a motorcycle and to obtain her motorcycle driving license, to use in Saudi Arabia. "I was just looking for the time that we will be allowed to ride a bike," said Moalem. "When I was a small kid, I...more
Maryam Ahmed Al-Moalem poses with Jeddah Chapter Saudi Arabia biker vest. The motorcycle enthusiast is also a member of Harley Davidson's "Harley Owners Group", where she is being supported by experienced instructors and motorcycle...more
Moalem, who also has a passion for scuba-diving and karate, says she hopes to be among the first women to drive motorcycles in her country. "To be honest, I was hesitant with what people will say about the sport itself, because it was restricted...more
A royal decree issued last year ordered that women be allowed to drive cars in Saudi Arabia, ending a conservative tradition seen by rights activists as an emblem of the kingdom's repression of women. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
The country witnessed gradual improvement on some women's issues in recent years. The Saudi government aims to increase women's public roles, especially in the workforce. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Maryam Ahmed Al-Moalem rides a bike during her lessons in Manama, Bahrain. "Things are changing in Middle East and I want to thank all the heads of states, kings and princes who just changed the rules, made big moves and for having more sisters...more
Maryam Ahmed Al-Moalem puts on her gloves during her lessons. The recent decisions have opened up several new avenues for Saudi women, who can now attend soccer matches, take part in sport and venture into new fields including cinema, photography and...more
Maryam Ahmed Al-Moalem rides a motorcycle during her lessons in Manama, Bahrain. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Maryam Ahmed Al-Moalem is given the basics of operating a bike by trainer Rebal Mohammed. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Maryam Ahmed Al-Moalem takes her lessons in advanced motorcycle training. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Maryam Ahmed Al-Moalem talks to Reuters during her lessons. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Maryam Ahmed Al-Moalem (C) poses for a group photo with Bahrain and Saudi riders during her lessons in Manama, Bahrain. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
