Pictures | Sun Jun 24, 2018 | 5:30pm EDT

Saudi women hit the road

A Saudi woman celebrates as she drives her car in her neighborhood, in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A Saudi woman celebrates as she drives her car in her neighborhood, in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
A Saudi woman celebrates as she drives her car in her neighborhood, in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Bahraini and Saudi women celebrate the lifting of the driving ban on women in east Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Bahraini and Saudi women celebrate the lifting of the driving ban on women in east Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Bahraini and Saudi women celebrate the lifting of the driving ban on women in east Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A Saudi woman celebrates with her friends as she drives her car in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A Saudi woman celebrates with her friends as she drives her car in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
A Saudi woman celebrates with her friends as she drives her car in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Samira al-Ghamdi, a practicing psychologist, drives her car to work, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Samira al-Ghamdi, a practicing psychologist, drives her car to work, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Samira al-Ghamdi, a practicing psychologist, drives her car to work, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Bahraini Nouf Al Maloud (R) hugs Saudi Zahoor Assiri (L) as they arrive in east Saudi in their cars to promote and congratulate Saudi women on the lifting of the driving ban in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Bahraini Nouf Al Maloud (R) hugs Saudi Zahoor Assiri (L) as they arrive in east Saudi in their cars to promote and congratulate Saudi women on the lifting of the driving ban in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Bahraini Nouf Al Maloud (R) hugs Saudi Zahoor Assiri (L) as they arrive in east Saudi in their cars to promote and congratulate Saudi women on the lifting of the driving ban in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Majdooleen, who is among the first Saudi women allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia, drives her car in her neighborhood in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Sarah Dadouch

Majdooleen, who is among the first Saudi women allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia, drives her car in her neighborhood in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Sarah Dadouch

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Majdooleen, who is among the first Saudi women allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia, drives her car in her neighborhood in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Sarah Dadouch
Majdooleen, who is among the first Saudi women allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia, is hugged by her father after she drove her car in her neighborhood in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Sarah Dadouch

Majdooleen, who is among the first Saudi women allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia, is hugged by her father after she drove her car in her neighborhood in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Sarah Dadouch

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Majdooleen, who is among the first Saudi women allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia, is hugged by her father after she drove her car in her neighborhood in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Sarah Dadouch
Saudi women celebrate after they drove their cars in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Saudi women celebrate after they drove their cars in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Saudi women celebrate after they drove their cars in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Zuhoor Assiri drives her car in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Zuhoor Assiri drives her car in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Zuhoor Assiri drives her car in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Zuhoor Assiri drives her car in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Zuhoor Assiri drives her car in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Zuhoor Assiri drives her car in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Zuhoor Assiri gestures as she drives her car in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Zuhoor Assiri gestures as she drives her car in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Zuhoor Assiri gestures as she drives her car in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Bahraini woman Eman Mohammed takes a selfie with her phone as she celebrates with Saudi and Bahraini women the lifting of the driving ban on women, in east Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Bahraini woman Eman Mohammed takes a selfie with her phone as she celebrates with Saudi and Bahraini women the lifting of the driving ban on women, in east Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Bahraini woman Eman Mohammed takes a selfie with her phone as she celebrates with Saudi and Bahraini women the lifting of the driving ban on women, in east Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Dr Samira al-Ghamdi, 47, a practicing psychologist, drives around the side roads of a neighborhood as she prepares to hit the road on Sunday as a licensed driver, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Dr Samira al-Ghamdi, 47, a practicing psychologist, drives around the side roads of a neighborhood as she prepares to hit the road on Sunday as a licensed driver, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Dr Samira al-Ghamdi, 47, a practicing psychologist, drives around the side roads of a neighborhood as she prepares to hit the road on Sunday as a licensed driver, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Saudi woman, Amira, who works in Aramco, drives to work in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A Saudi woman, Amira, who works in Aramco, drives to work in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
A Saudi woman, Amira, who works in Aramco, drives to work in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Samira al-Ghamdi, a practicing psychologist, drives to work with her son Abdulmalik, 26, sitting behind, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Samira al-Ghamdi, a practicing psychologist, drives to work with her son Abdulmalik, 26, sitting behind, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Samira al-Ghamdi, a practicing psychologist, drives to work with her son Abdulmalik, 26, sitting behind, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Majdooleen, who is among the first Saudi women allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia refuels her car as she going to work in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Majdooleen, who is among the first Saudi women allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia refuels her car as she going to work in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Majdooleen, who is among the first Saudi women allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia refuels her car as she going to work in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Majdooleen, who is among the first Saudi women allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia, refuels her car as she drives work in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Majdooleen, who is among the first Saudi women allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia, refuels her car as she drives work in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Majdooleen, who is among the first Saudi women allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia, refuels her car as she drives work in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Majdooleen, who is among the first Saudi women allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia, drives her mother to work in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Majdooleen, who is among the first Saudi women allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia, drives her mother to work in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Majdooleen, who is among the first Saudi women allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia, drives her mother to work in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Hannan Iskandar gets ready before she starts to drive her car in her neighborhood, in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Hannan Iskandar gets ready before she starts to drive her car in her neighborhood, in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Hannan Iskandar gets ready before she starts to drive her car in her neighborhood, in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Saudi women hold their diplomas during the graduation ceremony of Saudi women car-accident inspectors, a few days before women are set to take the wheel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Noemie Olive

Saudi women hold their diplomas during the graduation ceremony of Saudi women car-accident inspectors, a few days before women are set to take the wheel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Noemie Olive

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Saudi women hold their diplomas during the graduation ceremony of Saudi women car-accident inspectors, a few days before women are set to take the wheel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Noemie Olive
