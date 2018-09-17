Edition:
Saving pets after Hurricane Florence

Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, are rescued by volunteer rescuer Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, in Leland, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, swim free after their release in Leland, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, swim free after their release in Leland, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Carla Ramm checks on her cat Jackjack after they were loaded onto a boat during their rescue from rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, in Leland, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Horses are led to higher ground during Tropical Storm Florence in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer David Kelly carries a dog to safety during Tropical Storm Florence in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Iva Williamson, 4 years old, peers behind her as she joins neighbors and pets in fleeing rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Leland, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Members of Coast Guard Shallow-Water Response Boat Team 3 help pets stranded by floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence near Riegelwood, North Carolina. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Loumania Stewart/via REUTERS

A woman evacuates her home in a low-lying area during Tropical Storm Florence in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Susan Hedgpeth hugs her dog Cooper, as they go to higher ground via the United States Coast Guard during Tropical Storm Florence in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A man walks along the street with his dog as people return to their houses after the passing of Hurricane Florence in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman carries her cat on a flooded street after Hurricane Florence struck Piney Green, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man and his dog walk along a flooded street after the passage of tropical storm Florence in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A wet dog waits with his owners as they await rescue from rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Leland, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A cat walks through a flooded street after Hurricane Florence struck Piney Green, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Horses are led to higher ground by their owner during Tropical Storm Florence in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

