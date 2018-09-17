Saving pets after Hurricane Florence
Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, are rescued by volunteer rescuer Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, in Leland, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, swim free after their release in Leland, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, swim free after their release in Leland, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Carla Ramm checks on her cat Jackjack after they were loaded onto a boat during their rescue from rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, in Leland, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Horses are led to higher ground during Tropical Storm Florence in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer David Kelly carries a dog to safety during Tropical Storm Florence in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Iva Williamson, 4 years old, peers behind her as she joins neighbors and pets in fleeing rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Leland, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Members of Coast Guard Shallow-Water Response Boat Team 3 help pets stranded by floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence near Riegelwood, North Carolina. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Loumania Stewart/via REUTERS
A woman evacuates her home in a low-lying area during Tropical Storm Florence in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Susan Hedgpeth hugs her dog Cooper, as they go to higher ground via the United States Coast Guard during Tropical Storm Florence in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A man walks along the street with his dog as people return to their houses after the passing of Hurricane Florence in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman carries her cat on a flooded street after Hurricane Florence struck Piney Green, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man and his dog walk along a flooded street after the passage of tropical storm Florence in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A wet dog waits with his owners as they await rescue from rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Leland, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A cat walks through a flooded street after Hurricane Florence struck Piney Green, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Horses are led to higher ground by their owner during Tropical Storm Florence in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Next Slideshows
Rising waters in North Carolina after Florence
Florence drenched North Carolina with yet more rain and officials warned residents that "the worst is yet to come."
In the path of Typhoon Mangkhut
A super typhoon swirled towards Hong Kong and the Chinese coast, gaining in strength over the South China Sea after hurtling through the Philippines.
Gas explosions drive thousands from homes in Boston suburbs
Some 8,000 people were prevented from returning home in Boston suburbs as investigators scrambled to find out the cause of dozens of gas explosions that killed...
MORE IN PICTURES
Rising waters in North Carolina after Florence
Florence drenched North Carolina with yet more rain and officials warned residents that "the worst is yet to come."
In the path of Typhoon Mangkhut
A super typhoon swirled towards Hong Kong and the Chinese coast, gaining in strength over the South China Sea after hurtling through the Philippines.
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Ig Nobel Prizes
Bizarre scientific discoveries are celebrated at the annual Ig Nobel Prizes, awarded by the Annals of Improbable Research as a whimsical counterpart to the Nobel Prizes.
Gas explosions drive thousands from homes in Boston suburbs
Some 8,000 people were prevented from returning home in Boston suburbs as investigators scrambled to find out the cause of dozens of gas explosions that killed at least one person and injured about 12 more.
Cuomo beats Nixon in New York primary
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo turned back an aggressive challenge from actress and activist Cynthia Nixon in the race for the Democratic nomination for November's general election.
German police clear protesters from ancient forest
German riot police clear environmental activists from treehouses in an ancient forest, dismantling a protest camp set up five years ago to block a coal mining project.
Hurricane Florence barrels towards Carolinas
Beach communities in North and South Carolina emptied out before the arrival of Hurricane Florence, a slow-moving tempest that forecasters warned would cause catastrophic flooding across a wide swath of the U.S. southeast.