Scaled-down Venice film festival opens

Actor Tilda Swinton poses during the opening ceremony for the 77th Venice Film Festival in Venice Italy, Septemver 2, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Actor Tilda Swinton poses during the opening ceremony for the 77th Venice Film Festival in Venice Italy, Septemver 2, 2020.

Director of the 77th Venice International Film Festival, Alberto Barbera, bumps elbows with President of the jury Cate Blanchett during the opening ceremony, September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Actor Tilda Swinton looks on during the opening ceremony of the Venice Film Festival, September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Taylor Hill attends the gala ceremony of the 77th Venice International Film Festival, September 2. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Actor Tilda Swinton poses with a Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement next to President of the jury Cate Blanchett during the opening ceremony September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A fan wears a face mask depicting actor Cate Blanchett, the day before the start of the 77th Venice International Film Festival, September 1. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

President of the jury Cate Blanchett and member of the jury Matt Dillon pose during a photo call of the international juries, September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Fans look through a gap to spot famous people on the red carpet during the gala ceremony of the 77th Venice International Film Festival in Italy, September 2. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Worker check the temperature of assistants before entering to watch the first screening of the 77th Venice International Film Festival, September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Actor Tilda Swinton poses with a Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement, September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Member of the jury Matt Dillon poses during the opening ceremony, September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

President of the jury Cate Blanchett, Ludivine Saigne and Matt Dillon arrive during the opening ceremony, September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

President of the jury Cate Blanchett and members of the jury Nicola Lagioia of Italy, Joanna Hogg of Britain, Veronika Franz of Austria, Matt Dillon from the U.S., Ludivine Sagnier of France and Christian Petzold of Germany pose during a photo call of the members of the international juries, September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Italian singer Elodie and rapper Marracash pose during the opening ceremony, September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Taylor Hill poses during the opening ceremony, September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Actor Anna Foglietta poses during the opening ceremony September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Director Andrea Segre arrives at the Lido of Venice during the 77th Venice International Film Festival, September 2. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A worker checks the temperature of a woman before she enters to watch the first screening of the 77th Venice International Film Festival, September 2. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

President of the jury Cate Blanchett adjusts her protective face mask during a photo call of the members of the international juries, September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Taylor Hill is seen arriving at the Excelsior during the 77th Venice International Film Festiva, September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Karlovy Vary International Film Festival's Artistic Director Karel Och, Rotterdam International Film Festival's Director Vanja Kaludjeric, San Sebastian Film Festival's Director Jose Luis Rebordinos, Locarno Film Festival's Artistic Director Lili Hinstin, Cannes Film Festival's General Delegate Thierry Fremaux and 77th Venice International Film Festival's Director Alberto Barbera pose during a photo call of the European Festivals Directors, September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

People wearing protective face masks queue before entering to watch the first screening of the 77th Venice International Film Festival, September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Actor Anna Foglietta poses during a photocall the day before the start of the 77th Venice International Film Festival, September 1. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

