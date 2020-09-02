Scaled-down Venice film festival opens
Actor Tilda Swinton poses during the opening ceremony for the 77th Venice Film Festival in Venice Italy, Septemver 2, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Director of the 77th Venice International Film Festival, Alberto Barbera, bumps elbows with President of the jury Cate Blanchett during the opening ceremony, September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Actor Tilda Swinton looks on during the opening ceremony of the Venice Film Festival, September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Taylor Hill attends the gala ceremony of the 77th Venice International Film Festival, September 2. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Actor Tilda Swinton poses with a Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement next to President of the jury Cate Blanchett during the opening ceremony September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A fan wears a face mask depicting actor Cate Blanchett, the day before the start of the 77th Venice International Film Festival, September 1. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
President of the jury Cate Blanchett and member of the jury Matt Dillon pose during a photo call of the international juries, September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Fans look through a gap to spot famous people on the red carpet during the gala ceremony of the 77th Venice International Film Festival in Italy, September 2. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Worker check the temperature of assistants before entering to watch the first screening of the 77th Venice International Film Festival, September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Actor Tilda Swinton poses with a Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement, September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Member of the jury Matt Dillon poses during the opening ceremony, September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
President of the jury Cate Blanchett, Ludivine Saigne and Matt Dillon arrive during the opening ceremony, September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
President of the jury Cate Blanchett and members of the jury Nicola Lagioia of Italy, Joanna Hogg of Britain, Veronika Franz of Austria, Matt Dillon from the U.S., Ludivine Sagnier of France and Christian Petzold of Germany pose during a photo call...more
Italian singer Elodie and rapper Marracash pose during the opening ceremony, September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Taylor Hill poses during the opening ceremony, September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Actor Anna Foglietta poses during the opening ceremony September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Director Andrea Segre arrives at the Lido of Venice during the 77th Venice International Film Festival, September 2. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A worker checks the temperature of a woman before she enters to watch the first screening of the 77th Venice International Film Festival, September 2. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
President of the jury Cate Blanchett adjusts her protective face mask during a photo call of the members of the international juries, September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Taylor Hill is seen arriving at the Excelsior during the 77th Venice International Film Festiva, September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Karlovy Vary International Film Festival's Artistic Director Karel Och, Rotterdam International Film Festival's Director Vanja Kaludjeric, San Sebastian Film Festival's Director Jose Luis Rebordinos, Locarno Film Festival's Artistic Director Lili...more
People wearing protective face masks queue before entering to watch the first screening of the 77th Venice International Film Festival, September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Actor Anna Foglietta poses during a photocall the day before the start of the 77th Venice International Film Festival, September 1. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Next Slideshows
Chinese metal bands turn up the volume as live venues reopen
China's small but buoyant heavy metal scene, where bands mix genre standards with Chinese elements, returns to Beijing's underground music venues after six...
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape after giving a rambling court statement sympathizing with...
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.
The art of the shoe: Louboutin on exhibit
A new Paris exhibition entitled "Christian Louboutin l'Exhibition" showcases the inspirations behind shoemaker Christian Louboutin's work, landmarks in his...
MORE IN PICTURES
75 iconic photos from World War Two
Unforgettable images from the Second World War on the 75th anniversary of its end.
Pictures of the month: August
Our top news photography from around the world in August.
Nations flex military might at International Army Games
Armed forces from dozens of countries show off their combat skills at Russia's International Army Games.
Defying local officials, Trump arrives in Kenosha
Defying requests to stay away, President Donald Trump arrived in Kenosha, Wisconsin to highlight his "law and order" re-election campaign theme in a city upended by protests after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen
Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.
Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets
Tens of thousands of protesters have streamed into central Minsk to keep up pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko to resign after winning an election his opponents say was rigged.
Tour de France begins amid COVID-19 restrictions
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France as organizers have admitted there is a risk of the race not reaching Paris as numbers of coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in France since the beginning of August.
What it was like to visit American national parks in the 1950s
Images from across America's national parks during the 1950s.