Scenes from a smoky San Francisco before and during California wildfires
The Golden Gate Bridge is seen under a smoke filled sky from California wildfires in San Francisco, California, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The Golden Gate Bridge is seen as a visitor stands at a vista point in San Francisco, California, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center is seen obscured under a smoke filled sky from various California wildfires in San Francisco, California, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center is seen during sunrise as the Bay Bridge looms in the background in San Francisco, California, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A dog walker and a dog are seen at Bernal Heights Park under a smoke filled sky from various California wildfires in San Francisco, California, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Two pedestrians walk in Bernal Heights Park during sunrise in San Francisco, California, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A visitor enjoys the scenery at Pier 41 under a smoke filled sky from various California wildfires in San Francisco, California, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People enjoy the scenery at Pier 41 in San Francisco, California, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The Golden Gate Bridge is seen under a smoke filled sky from California wildfires in San Francisco, California, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The Golden Gate Bridge is seen in the background as a visitor stands in front of a welcome center in San Francisco, California, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People are seen at Crissy Field under a smoke filled sky from California wildfires in San Francisco, California, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People are seen at Crissy Field in San Francisco, California, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Next Slideshows
U.S. marks 9/11 attacks anniversary
Americans hold a moment of silence on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Wildfires ravage Oregon
Oregon has borne the brunt of nearly 100 major wildfires raging across the western United States this week.
Fires turn California skies glowing orange
Fires in California create an orange, glowing skyline as smoke from the state's wildfires traveled into the upper atmosphere and blocked the sunlight, creating...
Iran holds military drill near Strait of Hormuz
Iran's military launched an annual drill in the Gulf near the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway, at a time of high tension between Tehran and Washington.
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. marks 9/11 attacks anniversary
Americans hold a moment of silence on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Tour de France begins amid COVID-19 restrictions
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France as organizers have admitted there is a risk of the race not reaching Paris as numbers of coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in France since the beginning of August.
Best of the U.S. Open
The U.S. Open, the second Grand Slam this year after Wimbledon was cancelled and the French Open was postponed, is being played without spectators in New York.
Wildfires ravage Oregon
Oregon has borne the brunt of nearly 100 major wildfires raging across the western United States this week.
Fires turn California skies glowing orange
Fires in California create an orange, glowing skyline as smoke from the state's wildfires traveled into the upper atmosphere and blocked the sunlight, creating a glow across the region.
Iran holds military drill near Strait of Hormuz
Iran's military launched an annual drill in the Gulf near the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway, at a time of high tension between Tehran and Washington.
California wildfires rage amid extreme heat
Wildfires have burned over 3.1 million acres so far this year, marking a record for any year, with six of the top 20 largest wildfires in state history occurring in 2020.
Defining images from the 9/11 attacks
Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked jetliners crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001.
Iconic creations from Tiffany & Co.
Famed jewelry designs from the iconic Tiffany & Co.