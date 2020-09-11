Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 11, 2020 | 6:10pm EDT

Scenes from a smoky San Francisco before and during California wildfires

The Golden Gate Bridge is seen under a smoke filled sky from California wildfires in San Francisco, California, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
The Golden Gate Bridge is seen as a visitor stands at a vista point in San Francisco, California, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
The Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center is seen obscured under a smoke filled sky from various California wildfires in San Francisco, California, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
The Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center is seen during sunrise as the Bay Bridge looms in the background in San Francisco, California, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
A dog walker and a dog are seen at Bernal Heights Park under a smoke filled sky from various California wildfires in San Francisco, California, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Two pedestrians walk in Bernal Heights Park during sunrise in San Francisco, California, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
A visitor enjoys the scenery at Pier 41 under a smoke filled sky from various California wildfires in San Francisco, California, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
People enjoy the scenery at Pier 41 in San Francisco, California, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
The Golden Gate Bridge is seen under a smoke filled sky from California wildfires in San Francisco, California, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
The Golden Gate Bridge is seen in the background as a visitor stands in front of a welcome center in San Francisco, California, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
People are seen at Crissy Field under a smoke filled sky from California wildfires in San Francisco, California, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
People are seen at Crissy Field in San Francisco, California, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
