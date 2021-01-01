Scenes from America's tumultuous 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a TV camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second 2020 presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in...more
Alisha Narvaez, 36, the manager and Nicole Warring, 33, a Resident Funeral Director at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for...more
The casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis (D-GA), who died July 17, is placed by a U.S. military honor guard at the center of the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to lie in state in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2020....more
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator and Democratic candidate for Vice President Kamala Harris celebrate outside the Chase Center after Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination...more
Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Malden, Massachusetts, U.S., May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., August 14, 2020 as racial justice protests continue across the country. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Travis Hayes, 65, injects what he says is the synthetic drug fentanyl, across the street from where San Francisco mayor London Breed just held a news conference introducing legislation in curbing the rise of deadly overdoses in the city, at the...more
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, U.S., September 13, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Charles Pecce, 70, and wife Sharon Pecce, 76, clear debris after returning to their destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna in Port Mansfield, Texas, U.S., July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly...more
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One from New Hampshire at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police...more
A horse drawn carriage containing the casket of U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen circles the running track at Cesar E. Chavez High School ahead of her memorial and public viewing in Houston, Texas, U.S., August 14, 2020. The remains of Guillen,...more
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, with a flag behind him, during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, U.S., September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
The Washington Monument is seen at sunrise on the National Mall, as vote counting continues in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of...more
Protesters use umbrellas at the front line of a barricade guarded by Seattle police and the National Guard following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 3,...more
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani addresses the media with the Trump legal team after news media named Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at Four Seasons Landscaping company in Philadelphia,...more
A counter-demonstrator and supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump clashes with a protester during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2020....more
A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate media announcing that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election on Union Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S. November 7, 2020....more
Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma U.S., November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo
Downtown San Francisco is seen from Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, California, U.S. September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
U.S. President Donald Trump makes a fist during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients have been treated, against the death in Minneapolis police...more
Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, U.S., August 27, 2020. Image taken with a drone. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The Glass Fire burns in the background as Josh Asbury, an employee of CableCom, installs fiber optic cable in Calistoga, California, U.S. September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Servpro workers file in to begin a third day of cleaning at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, U.S. March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Supporters wait for the rally of U.S. President Donald Trump at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, North Carolina U.S., November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man exits a vehicle with a gun as a man is tended to by medics after being shot by a driver who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Seattle,...more
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to cold weather and wind during a campaign rally at Michigan Sports Stars Park in Washington, Michigan U.S., November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump tosses out a 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) cap during a campaign rally at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A person votes during the U.S. presidential election at The Magic Castle Club during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Local resident Eugene Binder votes in the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Marfa, Texas, U.S., November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A voter fills out his ballot on election day in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S. November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The horse-drawn carriage coffin of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, arrives for its burial at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pearland, Texas, U.S., June 9,...more
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden removes his face mask to speak about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during an appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather for a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election in the Westchester neighborhood in Miami, Florida, U.S. November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Krista Matheny, 26, of New York City, reacts as she watches a speech by Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden after news media announced that he has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, on Times Square in New York City, U.S....more
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden points a finger at his election rally, after news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., November 6, 2020....more
Grand Master Jay, center, leader of an all-Black militia group called NFAC, leads his followers on a march during an armed rally in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, U.S., November 19, 2020. Picture taken November 19, 2020....more
Florence Bolton, 86, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patient, has her head touched by registered nurse Alma Abad as she lies in her intensive care bed at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, U.S., December 1,...more
Reporters sit chairs in circles marked for coronavirus disease pandemic social distancing as Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about his plans for tackling climate change during a campaign event in...more
An observer watches a poll worker tabulate ballots at the Allegheny County Election Warehouse after the election in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 6, 2020. REUTERS/John Altdorfer
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani addresses the media with the Trump legal team after news media named Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 7,...more
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill, and Democratic 2020 U.S. vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Doug, react to the confetti at their election rally, after the news media announced that Biden has...more
People light fireworks after news media declared Democratic candidate Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at BLM Plaza in Washington, DC, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill wave to the crowd after speaking at his election rally, after the news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election over President Donald Trump, in...more
People light flares after news media declared Democratic candidate Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at BLM Plaza in Washington, DC, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks as sweat runs down his cheek during a news conference about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results held at Republican National Committee...more
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, wipes away sweat as he speaks about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during a news conference in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2020....more
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani addresses the media with the Trump legal team after news media named Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at Four Seasons Landscaping company in Philadelphia,...more
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to CJ Brown as he makes a brief stop at "Three Thirteen" clothing store to buy a few items for his grandchildren while visiting Detroit, Michigan, September 9, 2020....more
President-elect Joe Biden stands with his nominees for his national security team at his transition headquarters in the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 24, 2020. From left are announces Antony Blinken to be Secretary of State,...more
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator and Democratic candidate for Vice President Kamala Harris celebrate after Joe Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the 4th and final...more
