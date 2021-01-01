Scenes from America's tumultuous 2020

President-elect Joe Biden stands with his nominees for his national security team at his transition headquarters in the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 24, 2020. From left are announces Antony Blinken to be Secretary of State,...more

President-elect Joe Biden stands with his nominees for his national security team at his transition headquarters in the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 24, 2020. From left are announces Antony Blinken to be Secretary of State, Jake Sullivan to be U.S. national security adviser, Alejandro Mayorkas to be Secretary of Homeland Security, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Avril Haines to be Director of National Intelligence, John Kerry to be a special envoy for climate change and Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be the Ambassador to the United Nations. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close