Scenes from America's tumultuous 2020

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a TV camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second 2020 presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Alisha Narvaez, 36, the manager and Nicole Warring, 33, a Resident Funeral Director at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2020
Alisha Narvaez, 36, the manager and Nicole Warring, 33, a Resident Funeral Director at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis (D-GA), who died July 17, is placed by a U.S. military honor guard at the center of the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to lie in state in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
The casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis (D-GA), who died July 17, is placed by a U.S. military honor guard at the center of the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to lie in state in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool    
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator and Democratic candidate for Vice President Kamala Harris celebrate outside the Chase Center after Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator and Democratic candidate for Vice President Kamala Harris celebrate outside the Chase Center after Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo    
Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Malden, Massachusetts, U.S., May 12, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Malden, Massachusetts, U.S., May 12, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder  
Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., August 14, 2020 as racial justice protests continue across the country. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., August 14, 2020 as racial justice protests continue across the country. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., August 14, 2020 as racial justice protests continue across the country. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Travis Hayes, 65, injects what he says is the synthetic drug fentanyl, across the street from where San Francisco mayor London Breed just held a news conference introducing legislation in curbing the rise of deadly overdoses in the city, at the Tenderloin section of San Francisco, California, U.S., February 27, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Travis Hayes, 65, injects what he says is the synthetic drug fentanyl, across the street from where San Francisco mayor London Breed just held a news conference introducing legislation in curbing the rise of deadly overdoses in the city, at the Tenderloin section of San Francisco, California, U.S., February 27, 2020.   REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton  
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, U.S., September 13, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, U.S., September 13, 2020. Picture taken with a drone.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 21, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 21, 2020.  REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Charles Pecce, 70, and wife Sharon Pecce, 76, clear debris after returning to their destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna in Port Mansfield, Texas, U.S., July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Charles Pecce, 70, and wife Sharon Pecce, 76, clear debris after returning to their destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna in Port Mansfield, Texas, U.S., July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly    
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One from New Hampshire at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One from New Hampshire at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
A horse drawn carriage containing the casket of U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen circles the running track at Cesar E. Chavez High School ahead of her memorial and public viewing in Houston, Texas, U.S., August 14, 2020. The remains of Guillen, 20, were discovered in June, months after she disappeared from the Fort Hood military base in Texas. Her family claimed she had been sexually harassed before her disappearance in April, but Army officials say no sexual harassment reports were filed. Guillen was a member of the track team at Chavez. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
A horse drawn carriage containing the casket of U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen circles the running track at Cesar E. Chavez High School ahead of her memorial and public viewing in Houston, Texas, U.S., August 14, 2020. The remains of Guillen, 20, were discovered in June, months after she disappeared from the Fort Hood military base in Texas. Her family claimed she had been sexually harassed before her disappearance in April, but Army officials say no sexual harassment reports were filed. Guillen was a member of the track team at Chavez. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, with a flag behind him, during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, U.S., September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, with a flag behind him, during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, U.S., September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
The Washington Monument is seen at sunrise on the National Mall, as vote counting continues in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
The Washington Monument is seen at sunrise on the National Mall, as vote counting continues in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay  
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner  
Protesters use umbrellas at the front line of a barricade guarded by Seattle police and the National Guard following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters use umbrellas at the front line of a barricade guarded by Seattle police and the National Guard following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson  
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani addresses the media with the Trump legal team after news media named Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at Four Seasons Landscaping company in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela/File Photo &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani addresses the media with the Trump legal team after news media named Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at Four Seasons Landscaping company in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela/File Photo  
A counter-demonstrator and supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump clashes with a protester during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
A counter-demonstrator and supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump clashes with a protester during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo
A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate media announcing that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election on Union Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S. November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate media announcing that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election on Union Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S. November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma U.S., November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma U.S., November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo  
Downtown San Francisco is seen from Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, California, U.S. September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Downtown San Francisco is seen from Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, California, U.S. September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
U.S. President Donald Trump makes a fist during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump makes a fist during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients have been treated, against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 5, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients have been treated, against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 5, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, U.S., August 27, 2020. Image taken with a drone. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, U.S., August 27, 2020. Image taken with a drone.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif  
The Glass Fire burns in the background as Josh Asbury, an employee of CableCom, installs fiber optic cable in Calistoga, California, U.S. September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2020
The Glass Fire burns in the background as Josh Asbury, an employee of CableCom, installs fiber optic cable in Calistoga, California, U.S. September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon    
Servpro workers file in to begin a third day of cleaning at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, U.S. March 13, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Servpro workers file in to begin a third day of cleaning at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, U.S. March 13, 2020.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson  
Supporters wait for the rally of U.S. President Donald Trump at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, North Carolina U.S., November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Supporters wait for the rally of U.S. President Donald Trump at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, North Carolina U.S., November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man exits a vehicle with a gun as a man is tended to by medics after being shot by a driver who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A man exits a vehicle with a gun as a man is tended to by medics after being shot by a driver who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to cold weather and wind during a campaign rally at Michigan Sports Stars Park in Washington, Michigan U.S., November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to cold weather and wind during a campaign rally at Michigan Sports Stars Park in Washington, Michigan U.S., November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  
U.S. President Donald Trump tosses out a 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) cap during a campaign rally at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump tosses out a 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) cap during a campaign rally at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A person votes during the U.S. presidential election at The Magic Castle Club during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A person votes during the U.S. presidential election at The Magic Castle Club during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Local resident Eugene Binder votes in the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Marfa, Texas, U.S., November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Local resident Eugene Binder votes in the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Marfa, Texas, U.S., November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif    
A voter fills out his ballot on election day in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S. November 3, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A voter fills out his ballot on election day in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S. November 3, 2020.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
GOP poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
GOP poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook  
The horse-drawn carriage coffin of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, arrives for its burial at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pearland, Texas, U.S., June 9, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
The horse-drawn carriage coffin of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, arrives for its burial at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pearland, Texas, U.S., June 9, 2020.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden removes his face mask to speak about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during an appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden removes his face mask to speak about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during an appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather for a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election in the Westchester neighborhood in Miami, Florida, U.S. November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather for a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election in the Westchester neighborhood in Miami, Florida, U.S. November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Krista Matheny, 26, of New York City, reacts as she watches a speech by Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden &nbsp;after news media announced that he has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, on Times Square in New York City, U.S. November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Krista Matheny, 26, of New York City, reacts as she watches a speech by Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden  after news media announced that he has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, on Times Square in New York City, U.S. November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden points a finger at his election rally, after news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden points a finger at his election rally, after news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Grand Master Jay, center, leader of an all-Black militia group called NFAC, leads his followers on a march during an armed rally in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Grand Master Jay, center, leader of an all-Black militia group called NFAC, leads his followers on a march during an armed rally in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston    
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, U.S., November 19, 2020. Picture taken November 19, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, U.S., November 19, 2020. Picture taken November 19, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare  
Florence Bolton, 86, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patient, has her head touched by registered nurse Alma Abad as she lies in her intensive care bed at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, U.S., December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Florence Bolton, 86, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patient, has her head touched by registered nurse Alma Abad as she lies in her intensive care bed at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, U.S., December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton  
Reporters sit chairs in circles marked for coronavirus disease pandemic social distancing as Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about his plans for tackling climate change during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
Reporters sit chairs in circles marked for coronavirus disease pandemic social distancing as Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about his plans for tackling climate change during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
An observer watches a poll worker tabulate ballots at the Allegheny County Election Warehouse after the election in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 6, 2020. REUTERS/John Altdorfer

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
An observer watches a poll worker tabulate ballots at the Allegheny County Election Warehouse after the election in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 6, 2020. REUTERS/John Altdorfer
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani addresses the media with the Trump legal team after news media named Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani addresses the media with the Trump legal team after news media named Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill, and Democratic 2020 U.S. vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Doug, react to the confetti at their election rally, after the news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill, and Democratic 2020 U.S. vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Doug, react to the confetti at their election rally, after the news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
People light fireworks after news media declared Democratic candidate Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at BLM Plaza in Washington, DC, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People light fireworks after news media declared Democratic candidate Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at BLM Plaza in Washington, DC, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill wave to the crowd after speaking at his election rally, after the news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill wave to the crowd after speaking at his election rally, after the news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
People light flares after news media declared Democratic candidate Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at BLM Plaza in Washington, DC, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People light flares after news media declared Democratic candidate Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at BLM Plaza in Washington, DC, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks as sweat runs down his cheek during a news conference about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results held at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks as sweat runs down his cheek during a news conference about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results held at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks as sweat runs down his cheek during a news conference about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results held at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks as sweat runs down his cheek during a news conference about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results held at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, wipes away sweat as he speaks about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during a news conference in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, wipes away sweat as he speaks about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during a news conference in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo    
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani addresses the media with the Trump legal team after news media named Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at Four Seasons Landscaping company in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 7, 2020. Picture taken November 7, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani addresses the media with the Trump legal team after news media named Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at Four Seasons Landscaping company in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 7, 2020. Picture taken November 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Mark Makela
GOP poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
GOP poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to CJ Brown as he makes a brief stop at "Three Thirteen" clothing store to buy a few items for his grandchildren while visiting Detroit, Michigan, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to CJ Brown as he makes a brief stop at "Three Thirteen" clothing store to buy a few items for his grandchildren while visiting Detroit, Michigan, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
President-elect Joe Biden stands with his nominees for his national security team at his transition headquarters in the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 24, 2020. From left are announces Antony Blinken to be Secretary of State, Jake Sullivan to be U.S. national security adviser, Alejandro Mayorkas to be Secretary of Homeland Security, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Avril Haines to be Director of National Intelligence, John Kerry to be a special envoy for climate change and Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be the Ambassador to the United Nations. &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden stands with his nominees for his national security team at his transition headquarters in the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 24, 2020. From left are announces Antony Blinken to be Secretary of State, Jake Sullivan to be U.S. national security adviser, Alejandro Mayorkas to be Secretary of Homeland Security, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Avril Haines to be Director of National Intelligence, John Kerry to be a special envoy for climate change and Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be the Ambassador to the United Nations.     REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
U.S. President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator and Democratic candidate for Vice President Kamala Harris celebrate after Joe Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the 4th and final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, as participants from across the country are hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator and Democratic candidate for Vice President Kamala Harris celebrate after Joe Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the 4th and final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, as participants from across the country are hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a TV camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second 2020 presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a TV camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second 2020 presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
