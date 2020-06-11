Scenes from Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington

DaSun Millard stands next to Black Lives Matter sign on a traffic light post, at the newly named "Black Lives Matter Plaza" on 16th Street near the White House, during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis...more

DaSun Millard stands next to Black Lives Matter sign on a traffic light post, at the newly named "Black Lives Matter Plaza" on 16th Street near the White House, during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, June 6, 2020. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has sparred with President Donald Trump over his sometimes heavy-handed response to the rallies and marches in the nation's capital, had the slogan "Black Lives Matter" painted in massive yellow letters on a street leading to the White House. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

