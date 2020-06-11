Edition:
Scenes from Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington

DaSun Millard stands next to Black Lives Matter sign on a traffic light post, at the newly named "Black Lives Matter Plaza" on 16th Street near the White House, during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, June 6, 2020. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has sparred with President Donald Trump over his sometimes heavy-handed response to the rallies and marches in the nation's capital, had the slogan "Black Lives Matter" painted in massive yellow letters on a street leading to the White House. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Girls play in front of protest signs affixed to security fences, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
After the removal of most protest signs from the security fence today, Tee Wright, from Washington, raises a fist in front of a Black Lives Matter banner across from the White House, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Demonstrators join a celebratory dance party of civil rights and black culture as they gather at the Black Lives Matter Plaza, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A band plays music on top of a truck, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A woman looks at signs left on a fence surrounding the White House, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
LaShawn Kenley sits in a part of a "Black Lives Matter" message painted on the street, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
The new "Black Lives Matter" lettering painted on 16th Street NW and the White House (R) are seen in Washington, June 6, 2020. Satellite image ?2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Demonstrators hold a giant sign at the Black Lives Matter Plaza, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A man gestures amid a cloud of green smoke set off by demonstrators, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A street sign of Black Lives Matter Plaza is seen near St. John's Episcopal Church, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
A demonstrator waves an upside-down American flag defaced with the letters "BLM" at the "Black Lives Matter Plaza", June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A woman stops to have her picture taken as people gather to view protest signs now affixed to the fence around Lafayette Square, June 8, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Mayor Muriel Bowser looks out over a Black Lives Matter sign that was painted, June 5, 2020. Khalid Naji-Allah Executive Office of the Mayor/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Michael D'Angelo holds a painting of Fred Brown, who was shot and killed by police in Nevada, at the Black Lives Matter Plaza, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A group of children hold up their fists in front of a Black Lives Matter sign near the White House, June 7, 2020. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Protesters lie in the street during a rally June 7, 2020. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A man walks his dog through a crosswalk spray-painted with the names of George Floyd and others as people gather outside Lafayette Square, June 8, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Demonstrators stand behind a fence during a protest in Lafayette Park, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a protest at Lafayette Park, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Demonstrators gather in Lafayette Park, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Protest signs are affixed to the security fence around Lafayette Square, June 8, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
People gather to view protest signs now affixed to the fence around Lafayette Square, June 8, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Demonstrators hold placards behind a fence in Lafayette Park, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A demonstrator reacts during a protest June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Demonstrators gather along the fence surrounding Lafayette Park, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A demonstrator holds up a child during a protest near the White House, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Mischa, 6, from Maryland, holds a bullhorn in front of Black Lives Matter protest sign near the White House June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Roller skate performer Kaitlyn Saunders, 9, from Washington, poses in front of Black Lives Matter protest signs that were moved overnight from the security fence near the White House to a wall across the street as a cleanup from the recent demonstrations, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A demonstrator is seen behind a fence during a protest near the White House, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
