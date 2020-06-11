Scenes from Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington
DaSun Millard stands next to Black Lives Matter sign on a traffic light post, at the newly named "Black Lives Matter Plaza" on 16th Street near the White House, during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis...more
Girls play in front of protest signs affixed to security fences, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
After the removal of most protest signs from the security fence today, Tee Wright, from Washington, raises a fist in front of a Black Lives Matter banner across from the White House, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Demonstrators join a celebratory dance party of civil rights and black culture as they gather at the Black Lives Matter Plaza, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A band plays music on top of a truck, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A woman looks at signs left on a fence surrounding the White House, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
LaShawn Kenley sits in a part of a "Black Lives Matter" message painted on the street, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The new "Black Lives Matter" lettering painted on 16th Street NW and the White House (R) are seen in Washington, June 6, 2020. Satellite image ?2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
Demonstrators hold a giant sign at the Black Lives Matter Plaza, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A man gestures amid a cloud of green smoke set off by demonstrators, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A street sign of Black Lives Matter Plaza is seen near St. John's Episcopal Church, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A demonstrator waves an upside-down American flag defaced with the letters "BLM" at the "Black Lives Matter Plaza", June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A woman stops to have her picture taken as people gather to view protest signs now affixed to the fence around Lafayette Square, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Mayor Muriel Bowser looks out over a Black Lives Matter sign that was painted, June 5, 2020. Khalid Naji-Allah Executive Office of the Mayor/Handout via REUTERS
Michael D'Angelo holds a painting of Fred Brown, who was shot and killed by police in Nevada, at the Black Lives Matter Plaza, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A group of children hold up their fists in front of a Black Lives Matter sign near the White House, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters lie in the street during a rally June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man walks his dog through a crosswalk spray-painted with the names of George Floyd and others as people gather outside Lafayette Square, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Demonstrators stand behind a fence during a protest in Lafayette Park, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Demonstrators take part in a protest at Lafayette Park, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Demonstrators gather in Lafayette Park, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Protest signs are affixed to the security fence around Lafayette Square, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People gather to view protest signs now affixed to the fence around Lafayette Square, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Demonstrators hold placards behind a fence in Lafayette Park, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A demonstrator reacts during a protest June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Demonstrators gather along the fence surrounding Lafayette Park, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A demonstrator holds up a child during a protest near the White House, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Mischa, 6, from Maryland, holds a bullhorn in front of Black Lives Matter protest sign near the White House June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Roller skate performer Kaitlyn Saunders, 9, from Washington, poses in front of Black Lives Matter protest signs that were moved overnight from the security fence near the White House to a wall across the street as a cleanup from the recent...more
A demonstrator is seen behind a fence during a protest near the White House, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
