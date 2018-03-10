Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Mar 10, 2018 | 1:55pm EST

Scenes from North Korea

A woman in traditional Korean costume watches as a student leaves a swimming pool of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2012
A car drives past residential buildings in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2012
A woman works at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill during a government organised visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A man reads newspapers displayed inside a subway station in central Pyongyang October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
People shoot air rifles in a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
A portrait of North Korea's founder, Kim Il-sung, decorating a building in the capital Pyongyang, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2012
People react as they see North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a mass rally and parade in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years by elevating him to party chairman, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
A conductor displays flag signals to a passing-by train outside a station featuring a portrait of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung northwest of Pyongyang, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2012
The 558-feet tall Juche Tower is reflected in Taedong River as morning fog blankets Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Women work in the Kim Jong-suk Pyongyang Silk Mill in Pyongyang, April 9, 2012. The factory is named after the wife of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2012
Workers prepare the plot at Daedonggang Fruit Farm, with 309 acres of apple trees, on the outskirts of Pyongyang, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2012
Portraits of Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2013
A guide talks to foreign reporters as they visit the 558-feet tall Juche Tower in central Pyongyang, North Korea April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
A woman walks in central Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2011
People gather at the entrance of a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
A North Korean traffic policewoman works in central Pyongyang October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
People react as a vehicle carrying foreign reporters passes towards the newly constructed residential complex before its opening in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, North Korea April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel is seen behind residential buildings in Pyongyang, North Korea, early October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il glow as people take part in a mass dance event marking the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
A resident waits to cross a street in Pyongyang, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2012
A female North Korean soldier uses her mobile phone next to a sentry on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Sunday, June 01, 2014
Soldiers check their souvenir photo as they visit the flower exhibition marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father, Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
A policewoman controls the traffic as people gather near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang, North Korea April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
A woman rides a bicycle in Pyongyang's suburbs October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Raindrops are seen on the window of a bus in front of the portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung (L) at the Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
