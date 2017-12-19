Scenes from Selma
Catalin Mccary gets his hair cut at Strong's Barber Shop in Selma, Alabama. Photo taken December 16. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Caiden Mccary gets his hair cut at Strong's Barber Shop in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The owner of a car wash business poses for a photo in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Edmund Pettus Bridge is pictured in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Catalin Mccary carries his son Caiden Mccary after getting haircuts at Strong's Barber Shop in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Abandoned dwellings are pictured in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman sweeps the sidewalk in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An abandoned dwelling is pictured in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People line up to get served dinner at a cafeteria style soul food restaurant in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker serves dinner at a cafeteria style soul food restaurant in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Bail Bond business is pictured in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man washes a car at a small corner carwash business in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A water tower is pictured in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man walks to a market in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An abandoned dwelling is pictured in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Surfing giant waves in Portugal
The Praia do Norte beach has become a destination for big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara set a world record there for the largest wave...
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space this year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Billabong Pipe Masters
The world's top surfers compete on the Banzai Pipeline on Oahu's North Shore.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Sports
Our top sports photos from the past year.
California battles historic wildfire
The Thomas Fire is now one of the largest and most destructive wildfires in the state's history.
Deadly train derailment in Washington
An Amtrak train derailed in Washington state while traveling from Seattle to Portland, Oregon, sending passenger cars tumbling from a bridge onto a major highway, killing three riders and injuring about 100.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Protests continue after Honduran president re-elected
Honduran military police fire tear gas at protesters after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election.