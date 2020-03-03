Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 3, 2020 | 2:50pm EST

Scenes from Super Tuesday

Elizabeth Warren acknowledges supporters on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren acknowledges supporters on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Elizabeth Warren acknowledges supporters on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 28
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders vote in the Vermont primary at their polling place in Burlington, Vermont. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders vote in the Vermont primary at their polling place in Burlington, Vermont. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders vote in the Vermont primary at their polling place in Burlington, Vermont. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 28
Michael Bloomberg arrives for his Super Tuesday rally in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Michael Bloomberg arrives for his Super Tuesday rally in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Michael Bloomberg arrives for his Super Tuesday rally in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
3 / 28
James "Pudge" Brown fills out his ballot in Linda Been's dining room in Tiger Mountain, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

James "Pudge" Brown fills out his ballot in Linda Been's dining room in Tiger Mountain, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
James "Pudge" Brown fills out his ballot in Linda Been's dining room in Tiger Mountain, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
4 / 28
Students watch from a window as Elizabeth Warren arrives to vote on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Students watch from a window as Elizabeth Warren arrives to vote on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Students watch from a window as Elizabeth Warren arrives to vote on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 28
A woman listens to instructions on how to cast her ballot at a polling location for the North Carolina primary during "Super Tuesday" voting in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman listens to instructions on how to cast her ballot at a polling location for the North Carolina primary during "Super Tuesday" voting in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
A woman listens to instructions on how to cast her ballot at a polling location for the North Carolina primary during "Super Tuesday" voting in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 28
A voter casts her ballot inside a fire station in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A voter casts her ballot inside a fire station in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
A voter casts her ballot inside a fire station in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 28
Eddie Craig Monarch reviews his ballot while his dog Sherlock waits at a polling place on Super Tuesday in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Eddie Craig Monarch reviews his ballot while his dog Sherlock waits at a polling place on Super Tuesday in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Eddie Craig Monarch reviews his ballot while his dog Sherlock waits at a polling place on Super Tuesday in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
8 / 28
Elizabeth Warren, her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey leave their house to vote on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren, her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey leave their house to vote on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Elizabeth Warren, her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey leave their house to vote on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 28
People wearing masks are seen leaving the grocery store as voters cast their ballot at a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

People wearing masks are seen leaving the grocery store as voters cast their ballot at a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
People wearing masks are seen leaving the grocery store as voters cast their ballot at a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
10 / 28
Hand sanitizer is seen inside of a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Hand sanitizer is seen inside of a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Hand sanitizer is seen inside of a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
11 / 28
A woman reads a pamphlet for Elizabeth Warren outside the Lincoln Neighborhood Center polling station in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman reads a pamphlet for Elizabeth Warren outside the Lincoln Neighborhood Center polling station in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
A woman reads a pamphlet for Elizabeth Warren outside the Lincoln Neighborhood Center polling station in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 28
Supporters of local Republican Constable Kenneth "Rowdy" Hayden stand outside of a polling station during the Democratic primary in New Caney, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Supporters of local Republican Constable Kenneth "Rowdy" Hayden stand outside of a polling station during the Democratic primary in New Caney, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Supporters of local Republican Constable Kenneth "Rowdy" Hayden stand outside of a polling station during the Democratic primary in New Caney, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
13 / 28
A couple walks into Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar to submit their ballots in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

A couple walks into Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar to submit their ballots in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
A couple walks into Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar to submit their ballots in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Close
14 / 28
Voters make a line to cast their ballots in the Democratic primary at a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Voters make a line to cast their ballots in the Democratic primary at a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Voters make a line to cast their ballots in the Democratic primary at a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
15 / 28
Elizabeth Warren exits a voting booth after filing out her ballot on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren exits a voting booth after filing out her ballot on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Elizabeth Warren exits a voting booth after filing out her ballot on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 28
A poll worker drops in drive through ballots in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A poll worker drops in drive through ballots in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
A poll worker drops in drive through ballots in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 28
A Bernie Sanders supporter looks up a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A Bernie Sanders supporter looks up a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
A Bernie Sanders supporter looks up a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
18 / 28
A poll worker stands by as a woman casts her ballot at a polling location for the North Carolina primary during "Super Tuesday" voting in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A poll worker stands by as a woman casts her ballot at a polling location for the North Carolina primary during "Super Tuesday" voting in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
A poll worker stands by as a woman casts her ballot at a polling location for the North Carolina primary during "Super Tuesday" voting in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 28
A voter with her son casts her ballot at the Gilpin County courthouse in Central City, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A voter with her son casts her ballot at the Gilpin County courthouse in Central City, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
A voter with her son casts her ballot at the Gilpin County courthouse in Central City, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
20 / 28
Signs promoting Michael Bloomberg line a road near a polling location in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Signs promoting Michael Bloomberg line a road near a polling location in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Signs promoting Michael Bloomberg line a road near a polling location in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
21 / 28
Voters cast their ballot in the Democratic primary at a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Voters cast their ballot in the Democratic primary at a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Voters cast their ballot in the Democratic primary at a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
22 / 28
Michael Bloomberg speaks during a Super Tuesday rally in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Michael Bloomberg speaks during a Super Tuesday rally in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Michael Bloomberg speaks during a Super Tuesday rally in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
23 / 28
Roger Lay, campaign manager for Elizabeth Warren, accompanies her to her polling place to vote on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Roger Lay, campaign manager for Elizabeth Warren, accompanies her to her polling place to vote on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Roger Lay, campaign manager for Elizabeth Warren, accompanies her to her polling place to vote on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
24 / 28
Elizabeth Warren, with her husband Bruce at her side, greets supporters outside her house as she walks to her polling place to vote on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren, with her husband Bruce at her side, greets supporters outside her house as she walks to her polling place to vote on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Elizabeth Warren, with her husband Bruce at her side, greets supporters outside her house as she walks to her polling place to vote on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
25 / 28
Candidates' signs for the Democratic primary are seen at a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Candidates' signs for the Democratic primary are seen at a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Candidates' signs for the Democratic primary are seen at a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
26 / 28
Voters wait in line to cast their ballot in the Democratic primary at a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Voters wait in line to cast their ballot in the Democratic primary at a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Voters wait in line to cast their ballot in the Democratic primary at a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
27 / 28
A woman casts her vote in a Touchscreen Ballot Marking Device in the California primary at an early voting site at The California Museum in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

A woman casts her vote in a Touchscreen Ballot Marking Device in the California primary at an early voting site at The California Museum in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
A woman casts her vote in a Touchscreen Ballot Marking Device in the California primary at an early voting site at The California Museum in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Deadly tornadoes tear through Tennessee

Deadly tornadoes tear through Tennessee

Next Slideshows

Deadly tornadoes tear through Tennessee

Deadly tornadoes tear through Tennessee

At least 22 people were killed early on Tuesday after powerful tornadoes ripped through Nashville and other parts of Tennessee, flattening buildings and leaving...

2:40pm EST
Unusual polling places on Super Tuesday

Unusual polling places on Super Tuesday

Strange settings where voters are casting their ballots.

2:25pm EST
Immigration lawyer challenges incumbent Texas Democrat

Immigration lawyer challenges incumbent Texas Democrat

Jessica Cisneros, a liberal immigration attorney from San Antonio, is challenging Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar, who represents a district along the...

2:17pm EST
Democrats campaign ahead of Super Tuesday

Democrats campaign ahead of Super Tuesday

Democratic candidates campaign ahead of the 14-state Super Tuesday nominating contest.

Mar 02 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly tornadoes tear through Tennessee

Deadly tornadoes tear through Tennessee

At least 22 people were killed early on Tuesday after powerful tornadoes ripped through Nashville and other parts of Tennessee, flattening buildings and leaving tens of thousands of people without power, authorities said.

Unusual polling places on Super Tuesday

Unusual polling places on Super Tuesday

Strange settings where voters are casting their ballots.

Immigration lawyer challenges incumbent Texas Democrat

Immigration lawyer challenges incumbent Texas Democrat

Jessica Cisneros, a liberal immigration attorney from San Antonio, is challenging Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar, who represents a district along the Mexican border, whom she has criticized as too moderate.

Democrats campaign ahead of Super Tuesday

Democrats campaign ahead of Super Tuesday

Democratic candidates campaign ahead of the 14-state Super Tuesday nominating contest.

San Francisco's homeless prepare for Super Tuesday vote

San Francisco's homeless prepare for Super Tuesday vote

As Californians prepare to vote in the Democratic presidential primary on Super Tuesday, some among the state's homeless population are striving to make their voices heard and their votes count as well.

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

Six people in the Seattle area have died of illness caused by the coronavirus, health officials said on Monday, as authorities across the United States scrambled to prepare for more infections.

Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from inside Italy's 'red zone', areas placed under quarantine at the heart of the country's coronavirus outbreak.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

America's longest war

America's longest war

Scenes from 18 years of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast