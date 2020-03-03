Scenes from Super Tuesday
Elizabeth Warren acknowledges supporters on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders vote in the Vermont primary at their polling place in Burlington, Vermont. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Michael Bloomberg arrives for his Super Tuesday rally in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
James "Pudge" Brown fills out his ballot in Linda Been's dining room in Tiger Mountain, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Students watch from a window as Elizabeth Warren arrives to vote on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman listens to instructions on how to cast her ballot at a polling location for the North Carolina primary during "Super Tuesday" voting in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A voter casts her ballot inside a fire station in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Eddie Craig Monarch reviews his ballot while his dog Sherlock waits at a polling place on Super Tuesday in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Elizabeth Warren, her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey leave their house to vote on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People wearing masks are seen leaving the grocery store as voters cast their ballot at a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Hand sanitizer is seen inside of a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A woman reads a pamphlet for Elizabeth Warren outside the Lincoln Neighborhood Center polling station in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of local Republican Constable Kenneth "Rowdy" Hayden stand outside of a polling station during the Democratic primary in New Caney, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A couple walks into Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar to submit their ballots in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Voters make a line to cast their ballots in the Democratic primary at a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Elizabeth Warren exits a voting booth after filing out her ballot on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A poll worker drops in drive through ballots in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Bernie Sanders supporter looks up a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A poll worker stands by as a woman casts her ballot at a polling location for the North Carolina primary during "Super Tuesday" voting in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A voter with her son casts her ballot at the Gilpin County courthouse in Central City, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Signs promoting Michael Bloomberg line a road near a polling location in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Voters cast their ballot in the Democratic primary at a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Michael Bloomberg speaks during a Super Tuesday rally in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Roger Lay, campaign manager for Elizabeth Warren, accompanies her to her polling place to vote on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren, with her husband Bruce at her side, greets supporters outside her house as she walks to her polling place to vote on Super Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Candidates' signs for the Democratic primary are seen at a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Voters wait in line to cast their ballot in the Democratic primary at a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A woman casts her vote in a Touchscreen Ballot Marking Device in the California primary at an early voting site at The California Museum in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
