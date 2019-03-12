Scenes from SXSW
A booth for Flash Drive for Freedom on display at the Austin Convention Center, March 11. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Attendees and workers play with Aibo, a robotic dog made by Sony, March 11. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Lovot, a robotic companion made in Japan, on display at the Austin Convention Center, March 11. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
An attendee dressed up as Donald Trump takes part in an interactive exhibit, March 11. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Sushi Singularity, 3D printed sushi, on display at the Austin Convention Center, March 11. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
An attendee picks up Lovot, a robotic companion made in Japan, at the Austin Convention Center, March 11. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Actors portraying characters from Game Of Thrones practice sword fighting in an interactive Game Of Thrones installation, March 8. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks about the first few months of her tenure in congress with Briahna Gray, March 9. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Attendees walk around Austin's 6th Street, March 8. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Attendees walk around Austin's 6th Street, March 8. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks about her policy ideas with Kara Swisher, March 9. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
A worker takes electric scooters to charge, March 8. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
A member of the audience with tears in her eyes tries to ask a question to Priscilla Chan, March 8. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks about her policy ideas with Anand Giridharadas, March 9. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Bandi Namco Studios Gamer AI on display at the Austin Convention Center, March 11. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Workers drop bags of food with parachutes attached out of a parking garage, March 11. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Priscilla Chan tells a story during an interview with Poppy Harlow, March 8. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Danish Crown Princess Mary wears a Virtual Reality headset while participating in an interactive exhibit, March 11. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld shakes hands with a supporter, March 9. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Actors portraying knights guard the Iron Throne at an interactive Game Of Thrones installation called Bleed For The Throne, March 8. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
