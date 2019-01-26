Scenes from the longest shutdown
Day 24: TSA worker Ebony Grays wipes away tears after receiving food at the Lakeview Pantry in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Day 28: A line of passengers waiting to pass through the main TSA security checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Day 20: IRS employee Matt Westrich speaks in front of the Federal building at a rally against the ongoing government shutdown, in Ogden, Utah. REUTERS/George Frey
Day 33: Laura Atwood, whose husband is depending on federal grant funding that will run out in February, poses for a portrait prior to a silent protest in the Hart Senate office building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Day 32: A TSA employee receives a donation at a food distribution center for federal workers impacted by the shutdown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Day 33: Volunteers and staff of Gather food pantry set up as they prepare to distribute produce, bread, eggs, milk and other supplies to members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who are working without pay, at the U.S. Coast Guard Portsmouth Harbor base in...more
Day 26: A U.S. Park Police officer wears her badge as proof of being a federal employee as she and other unpaid fellow workers stand in line for fresh food and coffee at the World Central Kitchen, a volunteer emergency kitchen run by Chef Jose...more
Day 32: The U.S. Capitol in Washington on day 32 of the shutdown. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Day 24: President Trump speaks in front of fast food provided for the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers due to the shutdown in the State Dining Room of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Day 33: Glenn Klaus, a furloughed worker with the National Park Service, wears a homemade arm patch on his sleeve prior to a protest in the Hart Senate office building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Day 12: The figure of a panda is seen behind a sign telling the public that the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington is closed. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Day 20: A demonstrator holds a sign during a Rally to End the Shutdown in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Day 31: Union workers and airport employees arrive for a rally for federal government employees working without pay and workers trying to unionize at Logan Airport in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Day 24: A furloughed National Park Service employee cleans the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Day 28: Long lines are seen at a TSA security checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Day 21: Cher Muzyk, poses with her twins at their home in Nokesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Day 23: Snow falls over the White House on the day the partial government shutdown became the longest in U.S. history. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Day 20: Construction vehicles block the entrance to Harmony Borax Works, a Death Valley National Park historical site, in Death Valley, California. REUTERS/Jane Ross
Day 20: A daughter of an IRS employee holds signs in front of the federal building during a rally in Ogden, Utah. REUTERS/George Frey
Day 21: Furloughed Department of Justice worker Brian Uholik and his wife Jamie tend to their baby Wynnie as U.S. Virginia Democratic Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (background) meet with furloughed Virginia workers and others affected by the...more
Day 21: A sign the reading 'Federal employees all day happy hour' at a local bar in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Day 21: Furloughed government workers, contractors and their families attended a free community dinner donated from families and community organizations at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Maryland. REUTERS/Arlene Eiras
Day 33: Three year-old Greta Croteau, daughter of a member of the U.S. Coast Guard working without pay, helps her mother pick up donated food at the U.S. Coast Guard Portsmouth Harbor base in New Castle, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Day 20: IRS employees rally in front of the Federal Building in Ogden, Utah. REUTERS/George Frey
Day 1: A sign declares the National Archive in Washington is closed. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Day 26: Federal workers left unpaid or furloughed stand in line for fresh food and coffee at the World Central Kitchen, a volunteer emergency kitchen run by Chef Jose Andres, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Day 26: TSA agents sign up for food cards following a rally and press conference on the impact of the shutdown on their livelihoods as they work without pay at Los Angeles International Airport. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Day 24: Nate Manning helps his friend and TSA worker Ebony Grays hold a box of food she received at the Lakeview Pantry in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Day 20: A National Park entrance fee collection service temporarily suspended at Badwater Basin in California's Death Valley National Park, the lowest point in North America. REUTERS/Jane Ross
Day 14: Olivia Anderson of Arlington, Virginia, joins volunteers, many of whom are furloughed workers, to clean up trash on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
