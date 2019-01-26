Scenes from the longest shutdown

Day 33: Volunteers and staff of Gather food pantry set up as they prepare to distribute produce, bread, eggs, milk and other supplies to members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who are working without pay, at the U.S. Coast Guard Portsmouth Harbor base in...more

Day 33: Volunteers and staff of Gather food pantry set up as they prepare to distribute produce, bread, eggs, milk and other supplies to members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who are working without pay, at the U.S. Coast Guard Portsmouth Harbor base in New Castle, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close