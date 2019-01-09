Scenes from the shutdown
A panda is seen behind a sign telling the public that the Smithsonian National Zoo is closed due to the partial government shutdown in Washington, January 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A father and child stand outside the closed Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, January 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People wait for a ferry to the Statue of Liberty after Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered state tourism funds to be used to keep the state park open in Manhattan, December 22. REUTERS/David Delgado
A closed sign is seen on a fence at the General Grant National Memorial in Manhattan, January 7. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman passes a sculpture as she walks away from the doors of the closed National Gallery of Art in Washington, January 8. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Federal employee Tyra Johnny Zuagar addresses the partial federal government shutdown with reporters after a roundtable with U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) at his suburban Washington office in Largo, Maryland, January 7. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
A woman jogs past portable toilets placed near the Washington Monument as the usual facilities remain closed, January 8. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Employees with the Transportation Security Administration walk through Reagan National Airport in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
U.S. Reps. Jared Huffman (L) and Jackie Speier bring trash to the White House collected from federally-run sites that are without staff, January 8. REUTERS/Jim Young
Tourist Gregg Van Ler of New Jersey works out on the steps of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, January 4. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A sign near the Golden Gate Bridge shows federal land closed in San Francisco, December 23. REUTERS/Trevor Hunnicutt
A closed sign on a door at Federal Hall National Memorial in New York, January 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A closed sign at the National Archive in Washington, December 22. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A National Park Service ranger looks out onto the city from Trump International Hotel's historic clock tower, which remains open and staffed by the National Park Service despite the partial government shutdown in Washington, January 7. ...more
The padlocked entrance to the Smithsonian's Enid A. Haupt Garden in Washington, January 7. REUTERS/Jim Young
