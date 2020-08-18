Scenes from the virtual Democratic National Convention

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks in a frame grab from the live video feed of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention as participants from across the country are hosted over video links to the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020. Obama launched a scathing attack on President Trump, calling him the "wrong president" for the country and urging Americans to elect Joe Biden in November to end the chaos created by Trump's presidency. While acknowledging she did not care much for politics, Obama said Biden's steady and empathetic approach to problems was the answer and urged voters to stand in line or do whatever it takes to ensure they can beat Trump. "Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy," Obama said, adding Trump was "in over his head" as president. "So if you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: if you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don't make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it." 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS

Close