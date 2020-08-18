Scenes from the virtual Democratic National Convention
Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks in a frame grab from the live video feed of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention as participants from across the country are hosted over video links to the originally planned site of the convention...more
A television at Buck Bradley’s Saloon and Eatery shows former first lady Michelle Obama speaking at the DNC, in Milwaukee, August 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Former Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks in a frame grab from the live video feed, August 17. "Joe Biden will end the hate and division Trump has created. He will stop the demonization of immigrants, the coddling of...more
Republican former Ohio Governor John Kasich starts his speech with the words "America is at a crossroads" in a frame grab from the live video feed of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention, August 17. Kasich, a former Ohio governor and...more
Rodney and Philonise Floyd, brothers of George Floyd, lead a moment of silence for their brother in a frame grab from live video, August 17. The convention also highlighted a call for a broad racial reckoning over systemic racism and police brutality...more
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed from Delaware to talk with voters in this video frame grab from the start of the virtual Democratic National Convention, August 17, 2020. 2020 Democratic...more
Former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks from Minnesota in this frame grab, August 17. "The president may hate the Post Office, but he's still going to have to send them a change of address card come January," said...more
U.S. Senator Doug Jones speaks in a frame grab from the live video feed, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS
Former Republican U.S. Rep. Susan Molinari speaks in a frame grab from the live video feed, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS
U.S. Rep. James Clyburn speaks by video feed from Charleston, South Carolina on the first day of the virtual DNC, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks by video feed from Michigan on the first day of the virtual DNC, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed from Delaware to question voters about their situations at the start of the virtual DNC, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks by video feed from New York at the start of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS
2020 Democratic National Convention Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson officially gavels in the start of the virtual 2020 Democratic Convention in a frame grab from video as participants from across the country are hosted from the originally planned site of...more
The control room where live feeds are managed on the first night of the virtual DNC at the Wisconsin Center, August 17. Scott Olson/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. Representative Gwen Moore speaks at the DNC in Milwaukee, August 17. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Eva Longoria introduces small business owner Scott Richardson, who owns a catering business in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, to address the start of the virtual DNC in a frame grab from live video as participants from across the country are hosted over...more
The control room for the DNC is seen before the start of the convention, in Milwaukee, August 17. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. Representative Gwen Moore speaks at the DNC in Milwaukee, August 17. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Eva Longoria introduces the start of the 2020 Democratic National Convention in a frame grab from live video at the all virtual convention as participants from across the country are hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the...more
The control room where live feeds are managed is in operation for the first night of the virtual DNC at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17. Scott Olson/Pool via REUTERS
Stephen Parlato holds a banner outside the Wisconsin Center, the site of the DNC, in Milwaukee, August 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The control room for the DNC is seen before the start of the convention, in Milwaukee, August 17. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Police patrol behind the security fencing surrounding the Wisconsin Center, the site of the DNC in Milwaukee, August 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
MORE IN PICTURES
