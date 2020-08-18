Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 18, 2020 | 12:05am EDT

Scenes from the virtual Democratic National Convention

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks in a frame grab from the live video feed of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention as participants from across the country are hosted over video links to the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020. Obama launched a scathing attack on President Trump, calling him the "wrong president" for the country and urging Americans to elect Joe Biden in November to end the chaos created by Trump's presidency. While acknowledging she did not care much for politics, Obama said Biden's steady and empathetic approach to problems was the answer and urged voters to stand in line or do whatever it takes to ensure they can beat Trump. "Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy," Obama said, adding Trump was "in over his head" as president. "So if you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: if you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don't make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it." 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks in a frame grab from the live video feed of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention as participants from across the country are hosted over video links to the originally planned site of the convention...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks in a frame grab from the live video feed of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention as participants from across the country are hosted over video links to the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020. Obama launched a scathing attack on President Trump, calling him the "wrong president" for the country and urging Americans to elect Joe Biden in November to end the chaos created by Trump's presidency. While acknowledging she did not care much for politics, Obama said Biden's steady and empathetic approach to problems was the answer and urged voters to stand in line or do whatever it takes to ensure they can beat Trump. "Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy," Obama said, adding Trump was "in over his head" as president. "So if you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: if you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don't make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it." 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS
Close
1 / 24
A television at Buck Bradley’s Saloon and Eatery shows former first lady Michelle Obama speaking at the DNC, in Milwaukee, August 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A television at Buck Bradley’s Saloon and Eatery shows former first lady Michelle Obama speaking at the DNC, in Milwaukee, August 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
A television at Buck Bradley’s Saloon and Eatery shows former first lady Michelle Obama speaking at the DNC, in Milwaukee, August 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 24
Former Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks in a frame grab from the live video feed, August 17. "Joe Biden will end the hate and division Trump has created. He will stop the demonization of immigrants, the coddling of white nationalists, the racist dog whistling, the religious bigotry and the ugly attacks on women," said Sanders, a U.S. senator and Biden's top primary rival. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS

Former Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks in a frame grab from the live video feed, August 17. "Joe Biden will end the hate and division Trump has created. He will stop the demonization of immigrants, the coddling of...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Former Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks in a frame grab from the live video feed, August 17. "Joe Biden will end the hate and division Trump has created. He will stop the demonization of immigrants, the coddling of white nationalists, the racist dog whistling, the religious bigotry and the ugly attacks on women," said Sanders, a U.S. senator and Biden's top primary rival. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS
Close
3 / 24
Republican former Ohio Governor John Kasich starts his speech with the words "America is at a crossroads" in a frame grab from the live video feed of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention, August 17. Kasich, a former Ohio governor and frequent Trump critic who lost to Trump in the 2016 Republican primary, described his opposition to Trump as a patriotic duty and said the country was at a crossroads. He called Biden "a man who can help us see the humanity in each other." Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS

Republican former Ohio Governor John Kasich starts his speech with the words "America is at a crossroads" in a frame grab from the live video feed of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention, August 17. Kasich, a former Ohio governor and...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Republican former Ohio Governor John Kasich starts his speech with the words "America is at a crossroads" in a frame grab from the live video feed of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention, August 17. Kasich, a former Ohio governor and frequent Trump critic who lost to Trump in the 2016 Republican primary, described his opposition to Trump as a patriotic duty and said the country was at a crossroads. He called Biden "a man who can help us see the humanity in each other." Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS
Close
4 / 24
Rodney and Philonise Floyd, brothers of George Floyd, lead a moment of silence for their brother in a frame grab from live video, August 17. The convention also highlighted a call for a broad racial reckoning over systemic racism and police brutality amid protests that broke out after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota under the knee of a white policeman. Speaking from Houston, Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd introduced a moment of silence and honored other Black victims of police violence. "So, it's up to us to carry on the fight for justice. Our actions will be their legacies," Floyd said.&nbsp; 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS

Rodney and Philonise Floyd, brothers of George Floyd, lead a moment of silence for their brother in a frame grab from live video, August 17. The convention also highlighted a call for a broad racial reckoning over systemic racism and police brutality...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Rodney and Philonise Floyd, brothers of George Floyd, lead a moment of silence for their brother in a frame grab from live video, August 17. The convention also highlighted a call for a broad racial reckoning over systemic racism and police brutality amid protests that broke out after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota under the knee of a white policeman. Speaking from Houston, Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd introduced a moment of silence and honored other Black victims of police violence. "So, it's up to us to carry on the fight for justice. Our actions will be their legacies," Floyd said.  2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS
Close
5 / 24
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed from Delaware to talk with voters in this video frame grab from the start of the virtual Democratic National Convention, August 17, 2020. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed from Delaware to talk with voters in this video frame grab from the start of the virtual Democratic National Convention, August 17, 2020. 2020 Democratic...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed from Delaware to talk with voters in this video frame grab from the start of the virtual Democratic National Convention, August 17, 2020. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS
Close
6 / 24
Former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks from Minnesota in this frame grab, August 17. "The president may hate the Post Office, but he's still going to have to send them a change of address card come January," said Klobuchar, who ran unsuccessfully against Biden in the 2020 primary. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS

Former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks from Minnesota in this frame grab, August 17. "The president may hate the Post Office, but he's still going to have to send them a change of address card come January," said...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks from Minnesota in this frame grab, August 17. "The president may hate the Post Office, but he's still going to have to send them a change of address card come January," said Klobuchar, who ran unsuccessfully against Biden in the 2020 primary. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS
Close
7 / 24
U.S. Senator Doug Jones speaks in a frame grab from the live video feed, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS

U.S. Senator Doug Jones speaks in a frame grab from the live video feed, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
U.S. Senator Doug Jones speaks in a frame grab from the live video feed, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS
Close
8 / 24
Former Republican U.S. Rep. Susan Molinari speaks in a frame grab from the live video feed, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Susan Molinari speaks in a frame grab from the live video feed, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Former Republican U.S. Rep. Susan Molinari speaks in a frame grab from the live video feed, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS
Close
9 / 24
U.S. Rep. James Clyburn speaks by video feed from Charleston, South Carolina on the first day of the virtual DNC, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS

U.S. Rep. James Clyburn speaks by video feed from Charleston, South Carolina on the first day of the virtual DNC, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
U.S. Rep. James Clyburn speaks by video feed from Charleston, South Carolina on the first day of the virtual DNC, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS
Close
10 / 24
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks by video feed from Michigan on the first day of the virtual DNC, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks by video feed from Michigan on the first day of the virtual DNC, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks by video feed from Michigan on the first day of the virtual DNC, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS
Close
11 / 24
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed from Delaware to question voters about their situations at the start of the virtual DNC, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed from Delaware to question voters about their situations at the start of the virtual DNC, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed from Delaware to question voters about their situations at the start of the virtual DNC, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS
Close
12 / 24
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks by video feed from New York at the start of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks by video feed from New York at the start of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks by video feed from New York at the start of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS
Close
13 / 24
2020 Democratic National Convention Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson officially gavels in the start of the virtual 2020 Democratic Convention in a frame grab from video as participants from across the country are hosted from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS

2020 Democratic National Convention Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson officially gavels in the start of the virtual 2020 Democratic Convention in a frame grab from video as participants from across the country are hosted from the originally planned site of...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
2020 Democratic National Convention Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson officially gavels in the start of the virtual 2020 Democratic Convention in a frame grab from video as participants from across the country are hosted from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS
Close
14 / 24
The control room where live feeds are managed on the first night of the virtual DNC at the Wisconsin Center, August 17. Scott Olson/Pool via REUTERS

The control room where live feeds are managed on the first night of the virtual DNC at the Wisconsin Center, August 17. Scott Olson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
The control room where live feeds are managed on the first night of the virtual DNC at the Wisconsin Center, August 17. Scott Olson/Pool via REUTERS
Close
15 / 24
U.S. Representative Gwen Moore speaks at the DNC in Milwaukee, August 17. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Representative Gwen Moore speaks at the DNC in Milwaukee, August 17. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
U.S. Representative Gwen Moore speaks at the DNC in Milwaukee, August 17. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Close
16 / 24
Eva Longoria introduces small business owner Scott Richardson, who owns a catering business in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, to address the start of the virtual DNC in a frame grab from live video as participants from across the country are hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS

Eva Longoria introduces small business owner Scott Richardson, who owns a catering business in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, to address the start of the virtual DNC in a frame grab from live video as participants from across the country are hosted over...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Eva Longoria introduces small business owner Scott Richardson, who owns a catering business in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, to address the start of the virtual DNC in a frame grab from live video as participants from across the country are hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, August 17. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS
Close
17 / 24
The control room for the DNC is seen before the start of the convention, in Milwaukee, August 17. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

The control room for the DNC is seen before the start of the convention, in Milwaukee, August 17. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
The control room for the DNC is seen before the start of the convention, in Milwaukee, August 17. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Close
18 / 24
U.S. Representative Gwen Moore speaks at the DNC in Milwaukee, August 17. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Representative Gwen Moore speaks at the DNC in Milwaukee, August 17. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
U.S. Representative Gwen Moore speaks at the DNC in Milwaukee, August 17. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Close
19 / 24
Eva Longoria introduces the start of the 2020 Democratic National Convention in a frame grab from live video at the all virtual convention as participants from across the country are hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS

Eva Longoria introduces the start of the 2020 Democratic National Convention in a frame grab from live video at the all virtual convention as participants from across the country are hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Eva Longoria introduces the start of the 2020 Democratic National Convention in a frame grab from live video at the all virtual convention as participants from across the country are hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020. 2020 Democratic National Convention/POOL via REUTERS
Close
20 / 24
The control room where live feeds are managed is in operation for the first night of the virtual DNC at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17. Scott Olson/Pool via REUTERS

The control room where live feeds are managed is in operation for the first night of the virtual DNC at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17. Scott Olson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
The control room where live feeds are managed is in operation for the first night of the virtual DNC at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17. Scott Olson/Pool via REUTERS
Close
21 / 24
Stephen Parlato holds a banner outside the Wisconsin Center, the site of the DNC, in Milwaukee, August 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Stephen Parlato holds a banner outside the Wisconsin Center, the site of the DNC, in Milwaukee, August 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Stephen Parlato holds a banner outside the Wisconsin Center, the site of the DNC, in Milwaukee, August 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
22 / 24
The control room for the DNC is seen before the start of the convention, in Milwaukee, August 17. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

The control room for the DNC is seen before the start of the convention, in Milwaukee, August 17. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
The control room for the DNC is seen before the start of the convention, in Milwaukee, August 17. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Close
23 / 24
Police patrol behind the security fencing surrounding the Wisconsin Center, the site of the DNC in Milwaukee, August 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Police patrol behind the security fencing surrounding the Wisconsin Center, the site of the DNC in Milwaukee, August 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Police patrol behind the security fencing surrounding the Wisconsin Center, the site of the DNC in Milwaukee, August 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Mexico's women protest gender violence

Mexico's women protest gender violence

Next Slideshows

Mexico's women protest gender violence

Mexico's women protest gender violence

Women demand justice for victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City as the number of women and children seeking help for victims in Mexico has...

Aug 17 2020
Biggest Thai protest in years puts pressure on government

Biggest Thai protest in years puts pressure on government

More than 10,000 Thai protesters chanting "down with dictatorship" and "the country belongs to the people" rallied in Bangkok on Sunday in by far the biggest...

Aug 17 2020
Israelis rally against Netanyahu over coronavirus and corruption charges

Israelis rally against Netanyahu over coronavirus and corruption charges

Protests mount against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his handling of a worsening coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption.

Aug 17 2020
British students in uproar after algorithm decides their final grades

British students in uproar after algorithm decides their final grades

The British government bowed to public pressure over its school exam grading system, ditching an algorithm that downgraded the results awarded to students in...

Aug 17 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Mexico's women protest gender violence

Mexico's women protest gender violence

Women demand justice for victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City as the number of women and children seeking help for victims in Mexico has surged by more than 80% under the coronavirus lockdown, according to the country's largest network of shelters for victims of violence.

Biggest Thai protest in years puts pressure on government

Biggest Thai protest in years puts pressure on government

More than 10,000 Thai protesters chanting "down with dictatorship" and "the country belongs to the people" rallied in Bangkok on Sunday in by far the biggest anti-government demonstration since a 2014 coup.

Israelis rally against Netanyahu over coronavirus and corruption charges

Israelis rally against Netanyahu over coronavirus and corruption charges

Protests mount against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his handling of a worsening coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption.

British students in uproar after algorithm decides their final grades

British students in uproar after algorithm decides their final grades

The British government bowed to public pressure over its school exam grading system, ditching an algorithm that downgraded the results awarded to students in England after their tests were canceled due to COVID-19.

Mass protests grip Belarus in biggest challenge to strongman president

Mass protests grip Belarus in biggest challenge to strongman president

A political crisis has erupted in Belarus after an election that protesters say longtime President Alexander Lukashenko massively rigged to ensure a phony landslide win.

Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast

Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast

As the residents of Beirut try to pick up their lives after an explosion that shook the country to its core, they are doing so with their surroundings utterly transformed.

Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

A Japanese bulk carrier has broken apart after it ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month, threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean island.

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.

Right-wing groups clash with counter protesters in Georgia

Right-wing groups clash with counter protesters in Georgia

Several dozen demonstrators, many armed and carrying Confederate battle flags, staged a rally in the Atlanta suburb of Stone Mountain next to a park famed for its giant monument to leaders of the breakaway slave-holding states.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast