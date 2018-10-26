Edition:
School bus swept away in Dead Sea flash flood

Civil defense members look for survivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. Rescuers combed the shores of Jordan's Dead Sea early on Friday, searching for survivors, after flash floods killed at least 20 people, most of them children on a school outing. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Civil defense members look for survivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. Rescuers combed the shores of Jordan's Dead Sea early on Friday, searching for survivors, after flash floods killed at least 20 people, most of them children on a school outing. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Civil defense members look for survivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. Thirty-seven people were rescued in a major operation involving helicopters and divers searching for survivors of the floods, which swept through valleys to the shores of the area, the lowest point on earth, civil defense sources said. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Civil defense members look for survivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. Thirty-seven people were rescued in a major operation involving helicopters and divers searching for survivors of the floods, which swept through valleys to the shores of the area, the lowest point on earth, civil defense sources said. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A child survivor is helped as residents and relatives gather outside a hospital near the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A child survivor is helped as residents and relatives gather outside a hospital near the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Relatives of victims look for survivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. Police chief Brigadier General Farid al Sharaa told state television the torrential rains swept away a bus carrying 44 children and teachers who were on a school trip picnicking in the popular destination. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Relatives of victims look for survivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. Police chief Brigadier General Farid al Sharaa told state television the torrential rains swept away a bus carrying 44 children and teachers who were on a school trip picnicking in the popular destination. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A child survivor is seen with relatives in a hospital. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A child survivor is seen with relatives in a hospital. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Civil defense members gather to find survivors. The national flag was lowered to half mast in mourning as public opinion and politicians began raising questions in local media outlets about the preparedness of emergencies services to cope with such a disaster. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Civil defense members gather to find survivors. The national flag was lowered to half mast in mourning as public opinion and politicians began raising questions in local media outlets about the preparedness of emergencies services to cope with such a disaster. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A general view of the location where rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. A bridge on one of the cliffs of the Dead Sea collapsed under the force of the rains, the first such after the end of summer. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A general view of the location where rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. A bridge on one of the cliffs of the Dead Sea collapsed under the force of the rains, the first such after the end of summer. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Civil defense members look for survivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Civil defense members look for survivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A general view shows the location of the accident where rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A general view shows the location of the accident where rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Civil defense members look for survivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Civil defense members look for survivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Relatives gather outside a hospital. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Relatives gather outside a hospital. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Residents and relatives of flood victims gather outside a hospital near the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Residents and relatives of flood victims gather outside a hospital near the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A civil defense member looks forsurvivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A civil defense member looks forsurvivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Rescuers on a helicopter look for survivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Rescuers on a helicopter look for survivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A civil defense member walks as people gather to find survivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A civil defense member walks as people gather to find survivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Civil defense members look for survivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Civil defense members look for survivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Civil defense members look for survivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Civil defense members look for survivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Civil defense members look for survivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Civil defense members look for survivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A man looks for survivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A man looks for survivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Civil defense members look for survivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Civil defense members look for survivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods, near the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A general view show the location of the accident where people, mainly schoolchildren and teachers, were killed in a flash flood near the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A general view show the location of the accident where people, mainly schoolchildren and teachers, were killed in a flash flood near the Dead Sea. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
