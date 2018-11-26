School in the ruins of Raqqa

School children stand at a playground of a school in Raqqa, Syria November 5, 2018. UNICEF, the U.N. children s agency, estimates that 2.1 million children in Syria are out of school. In Raqqa, UNICEF is providing textbooks to more than 121,000...more

School children stand at a playground of a school in Raqqa, Syria November 5, 2018. UNICEF, the U.N. children s agency, estimates that 2.1 million children in Syria are out of school. In Raqqa, UNICEF is providing textbooks to more than 121,000 children so they can get a start while waiting for a classroom, said Juliette Touma, UNICEF s regional chief of communications. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

