School in the ruins of Raqqa
A school child attends a class in Raqqa, Syria November 7, 2018. In the Syrian city of Raqqa, children wear hats, scarves and coats to guard against the winter cold as they struggle to catch up on years of lost learning in a classroom with no doors...more
School children queue before getting into a classroom in Raqqa, Syria November 5, 2018. Islamic State, which turned Raqqa into the Syrian headquarters of its self-declared caliphate , kept schools shut as it tried to impose its ultra-radical vision...more
School children sit in a classroom at a school in Raqqa, Syria November 5, 2018. Since Islamic State s defeat there in October 2017, 44 schools have reopened with 45,000 children enrolled, said Ali al-Shannan, the head of the education council set up...more
School children hold a desk in Raqqa, Syria September 17, 2018. Islamic State used Raqqa s schools - like much of the city - for military purposes, digging tunnels under some of them. Some of the schools were hit by air strikes, Raqqa residents say....more
School children stand at a playground of a school in Raqqa, Syria November 5, 2018. UNICEF, the U.N. children s agency, estimates that 2.1 million children in Syria are out of school. In Raqqa, UNICEF is providing textbooks to more than 121,000...more
School children stand in line at a playground of a school in Raqqa, Syria November 5, 2018. As winter sets in, the dilapidated state of the schools is leading some children to miss out on yet more lessons. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
School children sit in a classroom at a school in Raqqa, Syria November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
School children stand at a playground of a school in Raqqa, Syria November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
School children sit in a classroom at a school in Raqqa, Syria November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
School children stand in line at a playground of a school in Raqqa, Syria November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
Next Slideshows
U.S. fires tear gas into Mexico to repel migrants
U.S. authorities shut the country's busiest border crossing and fired tear gas into Mexico to repel Central American migrants approaching the border.
Turkish women attempt to march on Taksim Square
Women's rights activists scuffle with riot police as they try to march through Taksim Square to protest against gender violence in Istanbul.
MORE IN PICTURES
Christmas at the White House
A preview of Christmas at the White House.
NASA's InSight lands on Mars
NASA s Mars science lander InSight touched down safely on the surface of the Red Planet to begin its two-year mission as the first spacecraft designed to explore the deep interior of another world.
Our most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Oddly
Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.
Week in sports
A selection of some of our top sports photography of the past week.
U.S. fires tear gas into Mexico to repel migrants
U.S. authorities shut the country's busiest border crossing and fired tear gas into Mexico to repel Central American migrants approaching the border.
Turkish women attempt to march on Taksim Square
Women's rights activists scuffle with riot police as they try to march through Taksim Square to protest against gender violence in Istanbul.