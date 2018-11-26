Edition:
School in the ruins of Raqqa

A school child attends a class in Raqqa, Syria November 7, 2018. In the Syrian city of Raqqa, children wear hats, scarves and coats to guard against the winter cold as they struggle to catch up on years of lost learning in a classroom with no doors or glazed windows. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

A school child attends a class in Raqqa, Syria November 7, 2018. In the Syrian city of Raqqa, children wear hats, scarves and coats to guard against the winter cold as they struggle to catch up on years of lost learning in a classroom with no doors or glazed windows. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
School children queue before getting into a classroom in Raqqa, Syria November 5, 2018. Islamic State, which turned Raqqa into the Syrian headquarters of its self-declared caliphate , kept schools shut as it tried to impose its ultra-radical vision of Islam through its own education system. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

School children queue before getting into a classroom in Raqqa, Syria November 5, 2018. Islamic State, which turned Raqqa into the Syrian headquarters of its self-declared caliphate , kept schools shut as it tried to impose its ultra-radical vision of Islam through its own education system. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
School children sit in a classroom at a school in Raqqa, Syria November 5, 2018. Since Islamic State s defeat there in October 2017, 44 schools have reopened with 45,000 children enrolled, said Ali al-Shannan, the head of the education council set up by civilian authorities in Raqqa. The children have lost out on five years of schooling. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

School children sit in a classroom at a school in Raqqa, Syria November 5, 2018. Since Islamic State s defeat there in October 2017, 44 schools have reopened with 45,000 children enrolled, said Ali al-Shannan, the head of the education council set up by civilian authorities in Raqqa. The children have lost out on five years of schooling. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
School children hold a desk in Raqqa, Syria September 17, 2018. Islamic State used Raqqa s schools - like much of the city - for military purposes, digging tunnels under some of them. Some of the schools were hit by air strikes, Raqqa residents say. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

School children hold a desk in Raqqa, Syria September 17, 2018. Islamic State used Raqqa s schools - like much of the city - for military purposes, digging tunnels under some of them. Some of the schools were hit by air strikes, Raqqa residents say. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
School children stand at a playground of a school in Raqqa, Syria November 5, 2018. UNICEF, the U.N. children s agency, estimates that 2.1 million children in Syria are out of school. In Raqqa, UNICEF is providing textbooks to more than 121,000 children so they can get a start while waiting for a classroom, said Juliette Touma, UNICEF s regional chief of communications. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

School children stand at a playground of a school in Raqqa, Syria November 5, 2018. UNICEF, the U.N. children s agency, estimates that 2.1 million children in Syria are out of school. In Raqqa, UNICEF is providing textbooks to more than 121,000 children so they can get a start while waiting for a classroom, said Juliette Touma, UNICEF s regional chief of communications. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
School children stand in line at a playground of a school in Raqqa, Syria November 5, 2018. As winter sets in, the dilapidated state of the schools is leading some children to miss out on yet more lessons. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

School children stand in line at a playground of a school in Raqqa, Syria November 5, 2018. As winter sets in, the dilapidated state of the schools is leading some children to miss out on yet more lessons. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
School children sit in a classroom at a school in Raqqa, Syria November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

School children sit in a classroom at a school in Raqqa, Syria November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
School children stand at a playground of a school in Raqqa, Syria November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

School children stand at a playground of a school in Raqqa, Syria November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
School children sit in a classroom at a school in Raqqa, Syria November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

School children sit in a classroom at a school in Raqqa, Syria November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
School children stand in line at a playground of a school in Raqqa, Syria November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

School children stand in line at a playground of a school in Raqqa, Syria November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
