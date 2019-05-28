Schoolgirls slashed at Japan bus stop
An aerial view shows rescue workers and police officers at the site where a knife-wielding man slashed at a group of schoolgirls at a bus stop in Japan on Tuesday, killing one girl and an adult who may have been the father of one child, media...more
Parents arrive to participate in an emergency meeting at a school whose students were victims of a stabbing in Kawasaki, Japan. Sixteen other girls between the ages of 6 and 12 and a woman were wounded in the attack by a middle-aged man who died...more
Members of the media gather at the site where the incident in Kawasaki city. The girls were students at Caritas Gakuen, a Catholic school in Kawasaki city, south of Tokyo, and were waiting to board their school bus when the suspect attacked, school...more
A student accompanied by her mother enters at a school whose students were victims in the stabbing in Kawasaki. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Tetsuro Saito, head of Caritas Gakuen School group, Teiko Naito, head of Caritas Gakuen Elementary School, and assistant principal Satoru Shitori, during a news conference at the school. "I'm extremely angry and feel the utmost regret that this...more
Forensics workers investigate at the scene of the stabbing at a bus stop at Kawasaki. The suspect, a resident of Kawasaki, was found unconscious near the scene and died later from a self-inflicted stab wound to his neck, NHK reported, citing police. ...more
Parents arrive to participate in an emergency meeting where the victims went to school in Kawasaki. Most mass killings involve knives or swords due to Japan's strict gun laws, and sometimes target vulnerable people. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A local resident prays to mourn victims where the stabbing occurred in Kawasaki. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A local resident prays to mourn victims at the site where the stabbing occurred in Kawasaki. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Local residents pray to mourn victims at the site where the stabbing occurred in Kawasaki. REUTERS/Issei Kato
