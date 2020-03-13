Schools move online amid coronavirus concerns
University Chemistry professor Luca De Gioia records his lesson in an empty class room to stream it online for his students at the Bicocca University in Milan, Italy, March 2, 2020. Italian authorities have closed schools and universities in Lombardy...more
Foxton Harding, left and Adison Pucci, both 12, who both attend Northshore Middle School in the Northshore School District, which has moved to online only schooling for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns, work on school assignments at their home...more
Young student Noemi uses her laptop to study the lesson prepared by her teacher Alessio Villarosa in the small town of Bareggio near Milan, Italy February 29. Italian government has closed schools and universities in Lombardy and northern regions in...more
A professor and students taking part in an online class are seen on a screen during a government-organized visit to the Tsinghua University, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 28. REUTERS/Carlos...more
A student carries a box to her dorm at Harvard University, after the school asked its students not to return to campus after Spring Break and said it would move to virtual instruction for graduate and undergraduate classes, in Cambridge,...more
A teacher takes part in a recording of her lessons inside a classroom of a middle school, as students' return to school has been delayed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Shaoyang, Hunan province, China February 16. China Daily via REUTERS
Lisa Wymore, a professor of dance, theater and performances studies at University of California, Berkeley leads warm-ups for an online course in Berkeley, California, March 12. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino
A student attends an online class at home as students' return to school has been delayed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Fuyang, Anhui province, China March 2. China Daily via REUTERS
University Chemistry professor Luca De Gioia uses his tablet to record his lesson in an empty class room to stream it online for his students at the Bicocca University in Milan, Italy, March 2. Italian authorities have closed schools and universities...more
Professor Gao Yuning teaches a class online from a classroom during a government-organized visit to the Tsinghua University, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 28. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Teachers of Chu Van An school wear protective masks while attending an online study training course, while students are kept away from school during the coronavirus outbreak, in Hanoi, Vietnam February 15. REUTERS/Kham
A view of an empty classroom after the government issued an order to close all schools in the country until April 20th as its first coronavirus case was confirmed, in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 13. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A South Korean soldier sprays a disinfectant in a classroom of a cram school teaching math, amid the rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus in Daegu, South Korea March 13. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A general view of a classroom at a public school, as it is closed for five days after reports of the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil March 12. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Caidence Miller, 9, does sit-ups as grandmother Chrissy Brackett makes sure the ottoman doesn't move as they take a break from the online schooling Caidence will do for about two weeks due to school closures amid coronavirus fears in the Northshore...more
The building of School of Geography at University of Sao Paulo (USP) campus is seen after classes were suspended when a student was confirmed with new coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 11. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A teacher raises a shutter inside an empty classroom in a closed school during the first day of a two-week clousure of all kindergartens, schools and universities in the Madrid region as a precaution against coronavirus in Madrid, Spain, March 11....more
Geography teacher Dinar Pamukci stands in front of the multimedia board after the last student left her classroom at Hesse's largest high school, Karl-Rehbein-Schule, in Hanau, after authorities decided to close schools in most of Germany's federal...more
Delaney Marchant, a junior technical theater major at the University of California, Berkeley, sits in her dormitory during an online course in Berkeley, California, March 12. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino
