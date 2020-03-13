Edition:
Schools move online amid coronavirus concerns

University Chemistry professor Luca De Gioia records his lesson in an empty class room to stream it online for his students at the Bicocca University in Milan, Italy, March 2, 2020. Italian authorities have closed schools and universities in Lombardy and northern regions in order to prevent the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
Foxton Harding, left and Adison Pucci, both 12, who both attend Northshore Middle School in the Northshore School District, which has moved to online only schooling for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns, work on school assignments at their home in Bothell, Washington, March 11. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Young student Noemi uses her laptop to study the lesson prepared by her teacher Alessio Villarosa in the small town of Bareggio near Milan, Italy February 29. Italian government has closed schools and universities in Lombardy and northern regions in order to prevent the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
A professor and students taking part in an online class are seen on a screen during a government-organized visit to the Tsinghua University, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 28. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
A student carries a box to her dorm at Harvard University, after the school asked its students not to return to campus after Spring Break and said it would move to virtual instruction for graduate and undergraduate classes, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, March 10. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
A teacher takes part in a recording of her lessons inside a classroom of a middle school, as students' return to school has been delayed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Shaoyang, Hunan province, China February 16. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
Lisa Wymore, a professor of dance, theater and performances studies at University of California, Berkeley leads warm-ups for an online course in Berkeley, California, March 12. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
A student attends an online class at home as students' return to school has been delayed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Fuyang, Anhui province, China March 2. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
University Chemistry professor Luca De Gioia uses his tablet to record his lesson in an empty class room to stream it online for his students at the Bicocca University in Milan, Italy, March 2. Italian authorities have closed schools and universities in Lombardy and northern regions in order to prevent the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
Professor Gao Yuning teaches a class online from a classroom during a government-organized visit to the Tsinghua University, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 28. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Teachers of Chu Van An school wear protective masks while attending an online study training course, while students are kept away from school during the coronavirus outbreak, in Hanoi, Vietnam February 15. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A view of an empty classroom after the government issued an order to close all schools in the country until April 20th as its first coronavirus case was confirmed, in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 13. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
A South Korean soldier sprays a disinfectant in a classroom of a cram school teaching math, amid the rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus in Daegu, South Korea March 13. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
A general view of a classroom at a public school, as it is closed for five days after reports of the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil March 12. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
Caidence Miller, 9, does sit-ups as grandmother Chrissy Brackett makes sure the ottoman doesn't move as they take a break from the online schooling Caidence will do for about two weeks due to school closures amid coronavirus fears in the Northshore School District, photographed at Brackett's home in Woodinville, Washington, March 11. Brackett is watching Caidence while his mother works at a preschool during the day. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
The building of School of Geography at University of Sao Paulo (USP) campus is seen after classes were suspended when a student was confirmed with new coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 11. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A teacher raises a shutter inside an empty classroom in a closed school during the first day of a two-week clousure of all kindergartens, schools and universities in the Madrid region as a precaution against coronavirus in Madrid, Spain, March 11. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Geography teacher Dinar Pamukci stands in front of the multimedia board after the last student left her classroom at Hesse's largest high school, Karl-Rehbein-Schule, in Hanau, after authorities decided to close schools in most of Germany's federal states due to the coronavirus disease in Germany, March 13. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Delaney Marchant, a junior technical theater major at the University of California, Berkeley, sits in her dormitory during an online course in Berkeley, California, March 12. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
