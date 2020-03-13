Schools move online amid coronavirus concerns

Caidence Miller, 9, does sit-ups as grandmother Chrissy Brackett makes sure the ottoman doesn't move as they take a break from the online schooling Caidence will do for about two weeks due to school closures amid coronavirus fears in the Northshore...more

Caidence Miller, 9, does sit-ups as grandmother Chrissy Brackett makes sure the ottoman doesn't move as they take a break from the online schooling Caidence will do for about two weeks due to school closures amid coronavirus fears in the Northshore School District, photographed at Brackett's home in Woodinville, Washington, March 11. Brackett is watching Caidence while his mother works at a preschool during the day. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Close