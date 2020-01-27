Scores rescued after earthquake strikes Turkey
A rescue worker holds a child that was found alive in the rubble of a collapsed building in Elazig, Turkey, January 25. Ankara Fire Brigade/via REUTERS TV
Emergency personnel work at the site of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Elazig, Turkey, January 27. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Emergency personnel work at the site of damaged buildings after an earthquake in Elazig, Turkey, January 27. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Rescue workers carry a body from the site of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Elazig, Turkey, January 26. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Rescue workers search the site of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Elazig, Turkey, January 26. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A cow sits next to damaged houses after an earthquake in Cevrimtas, Turkey, January 27. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A view shows damaged houses after an earthquake in Cevrimtas, Turkey, January 27. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Rescue workers carry a body from the site of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Elazig, Turkey, January 26. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A man grieves during a funeral for earthquake victims in Elazig, Turkey, January 26. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Rescue workers carry an earthquake survivor in Elazig, Turkey, January 25. Presidential Press Office/via REUTERS
A rescue worker stands on a collapsed building after an earthquake in Elazig, Turkey, January 25. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers search the site of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Elazig, Turkey, January 26. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Rescue workers search the site of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Elazig, Turkey, January 26. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Rescue workers look for survivors, after an earthquake in Elazig, Turkey, January 26. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkish security forces stand guard outside a collapsed building after an earthquake in Elazig, Turkey, January 25. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
