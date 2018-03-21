Screening Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs
Cast member Jeff Goldblum arrives for a screening of 'Isle of Dogs' in New York, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Cast members Greta Gerwig and Tilda Swinton. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Cast member Bill Murray. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Director Wes Anderson. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Cast member Liev Schreiber arrives with his sons Alexander Pete Schreiber and Samuel Kai Schreiber. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Cast members Norman Reedus and Kunichi Nomura. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Cast member Tilda Swinton. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Cast member Jason Schwartzman. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Cast member Greta Gerwig. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actor Gina Gershon. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Cast member Courtney B. Vance. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Cast member Bob Balaban. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Cast member Fisher Stevens. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Cast member Bill Murray. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
