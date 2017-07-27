Edition:
Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens

Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, after Israel removed all security measures it had installed at the compound July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinians gather inside Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinians carry an injured man in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli policeman throws a stun grenade in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Muammar Awad

Israeli policemen guard a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Stun grenades explode at the entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinians gather at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Muammar Awad

The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as Palestinians gather at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Muammar Awad

Palestinians react as they enter the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Muammar Awad

Palestinian women pray as others shout slogans outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinians react as they stand next to Hutta Gate, one of the entrances into the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Muammar Awad

A man carries watermelon to hand out to Palestinians as part of celebrations marking Israel's removal of all security measures it had installed at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, is carried by Palestinians upon their entry into the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount after Israel removed all security measures it had installed at the compound. REUTERS/Muammar Awad

Palestinians celebrate after prayers which were held outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Palestinian man holds a girl during a celebration after prayers which were held outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli border police officer guards inside an alley of Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinian men pray outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Muammar Awad

A Palestinian woman prays outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

