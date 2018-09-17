Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 17, 2018 | 11:50am EDT

Sea of garbage

A wheel is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

A wheel is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
A wheel is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Close
1 / 15
Two chairs are seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Two chairs are seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Two chairs are seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Close
2 / 15
A microwave oven is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

A microwave oven is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
A microwave oven is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Close
3 / 15
An anchor and other metal waste are seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

An anchor and other metal waste are seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
An anchor and other metal waste are seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Close
4 / 15
A wheel is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

A wheel is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
A wheel is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Close
5 / 15
A glass bottle is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

A glass bottle is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
A glass bottle is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Close
6 / 15
A tin container is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

A tin container is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
A tin container is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Close
7 / 15
Metal waste is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Metal waste is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Metal waste is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Close
8 / 15
A can of beer is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

A can of beer is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
A can of beer is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Close
9 / 15
A fish swims by an anchor at the bottom of the sea off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

A fish swims by an anchor at the bottom of the sea off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
A fish swims by an anchor at the bottom of the sea off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Close
10 / 15
Two chairs are seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Two chairs are seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Two chairs are seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Close
11 / 15
A shoal of fish is seen off the island of Salamina, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

A shoal of fish is seen off the island of Salamina, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
A shoal of fish is seen off the island of Salamina, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Close
12 / 15
Divers swim off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Divers swim off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Divers swim off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Close
13 / 15
An octopus is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

An octopus is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
An octopus is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Close
14 / 15
Two divers hold hands as they swim off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Two divers hold hands as they swim off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Two divers hold hands as they swim off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
In the path of Typhoon Mangkhut

In the path of Typhoon Mangkhut

Next Slideshows

In the path of Typhoon Mangkhut

In the path of Typhoon Mangkhut

Images from the aftermath of the deadly super typhoon.

11:45am EDT
Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this week.

Sep 16 2018
Gas explosions drive thousands from homes in Boston suburbs

Gas explosions drive thousands from homes in Boston suburbs

Some 8,000 people were prevented from returning home in Boston suburbs as investigators scrambled to find out the cause of dozens of gas explosions that killed...

Sep 14 2018
Cuomo beats Nixon in New York primary

Cuomo beats Nixon in New York primary

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo turned back an aggressive challenge from actress and activist Cynthia Nixon in the race for the Democratic nomination for...

Sep 14 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Saving pets after Hurricane Florence

Saving pets after Hurricane Florence

Animals are rescued from rising floodwaters following Hurricane Florence.

Rising waters in North Carolina after Florence

Rising waters in North Carolina after Florence

Florence drenched North Carolina with yet more rain and officials warned residents that "the worst is yet to come."

In the path of Typhoon Mangkhut

In the path of Typhoon Mangkhut

Images from the aftermath of the deadly super typhoon.

Balloons over Brussels

Balloons over Brussels

The Balloon Day Parade, part of the "Comic Strip Festival," in downtown Brussels.

Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this week.

Ig Nobel Prizes

Ig Nobel Prizes

Bizarre scientific discoveries are celebrated at the annual Ig Nobel Prizes, awarded by the Annals of Improbable Research as a whimsical counterpart to the Nobel Prizes.

Gas explosions drive thousands from homes in Boston suburbs

Gas explosions drive thousands from homes in Boston suburbs

Some 8,000 people were prevented from returning home in Boston suburbs as investigators scrambled to find out the cause of dozens of gas explosions that killed at least one person and injured about 12 more.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast