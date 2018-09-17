Sea of garbage
A wheel is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Two chairs are seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
A microwave oven is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
An anchor and other metal waste are seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
A wheel is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
A glass bottle is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
A tin container is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Metal waste is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
A can of beer is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
A fish swims by an anchor at the bottom of the sea off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Two chairs are seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Thasos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
A shoal of fish is seen off the island of Salamina, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Divers swim off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
An octopus is seen at the bottom of the sea off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Two divers hold hands as they swim off the island of Sifnos, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
