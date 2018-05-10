'Sea of water' after dam bursts in Kenya
A child walks in his house, which was partly destroyed by flooding water after a dam burst, in Solio town near Nakuru, Kenya. A dam on a commercial flower farm in Kenya's Rift Valley burst after weeks of torrential rain, unleashing a "sea of water"...more
Footprints are seen on wet ground as volunteers arrive for a recovery mission after a dam burst, which unleashed water at nearby homes, in Solio town near Nakuru, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Children walk in muddy waters after a dam burst, which unleashed water at nearby homes, in Solio town near Nakuru. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Survivors sit outside their destroyed house after a dam burst, which unleashed water at nearby homes, in Solio town near Nakuru. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A child walks in his house, which was partly destroyed by flooding water after a dam burst, in Solio town near Nakuru. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A military officer assesses a damaged car after a dam burst, which unleashed water at nearby homes, in Solio town near Nakuru. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An aerial view of rescue efforts near destroyed houses by flooding water after a dam burst, in Solio town near Nakuru. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Kenya Red Cross worker and a military officer are seen near the dead body of a woman, recovered after a dam burst which unleashed water at nearby homes, in Solio town near Nakuru. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A child walks near destroyed houses by flooding water after a dam burst, in Solio town near Nakuru. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A woman carries her child as she walks near destroyed houses by flooding water after a dam burst, in Solio town near Nakuru. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Survivors watch as rescuers secure the dead body of a woman, recovered after a dam burst which unleashed water at nearby homes, in Solio town near Nakuru. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A child walks near destroyed houses by flooding water after a dam burst, in Solio town near Nakuru. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Military men and volunteers arrive for a recovery mission after a dam burst, which unleashed water at nearby homes, in Solio town near Nakuru. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A child walks in his house, which was partly destroyed by flooding water after a dam burst, in Solio town near Nakuru. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A military helicopter is seen during a recovery mission after a dam burst, which unleashed water at nearby homes, in Solio town near Nakuru. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Survivors are seen outside their house which was partly destroyed by water after a dam burst, in Solio town near Nakuru. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An aerial view of rescue efforts near destroyed houses by flooding water after a dam burst, in Solio town near Nakuru. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
