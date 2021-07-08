Search called off for survivors of Florida condo collapse
A member of the Israeli search and rescue team (left) salutes in front of the rubble that once was Champlain Towers South during a prayer ceremony and a moment of silence in Surfside, Florida, July 7, 2021. South Florida officials on Wednesday called...more
Members of the search and rescue team stand during a moment of silence in front of the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida, July 7, 2021. MIAMI-DADE FIRE RESCUE/via REUTERS
A member of a search and rescue team stands in front of the rubble, July 7, 2021. Jose A Iglesias/Pool via REUTERS
Rescue workers greet people outside the site of the building, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Brad Brooks
Members of the search and rescue team stand during a moment of silence and pray in front of the rubble, July 7, 2021. MIAMI-DADE FIRE RESCUE/via REUTERS
Members of a search and rescue team stand in front of the rubble, July 7, 2021. Jose A Iglesias/Pool via REUTERS
People grieve outside the building site, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Brad Brooks
Members of the search and rescue team stand during a moment of silence and pray, July 7, 2021. MIAMI-DADE FIRE RESCUE/via REUTERS
Rescue workers greet people outside the building site, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Brad Brooks
Miami-Dade County officials, members of search and rescue teams and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue along with police and workers who have been working at the site of the collapse gather in front of the rubble, July 7, 2021. Jose A Iglesias/Pool via REUTERS
Members of the search and rescue team stand during a moment of silence in front of the rubble, July 7, 2021. MIAMI-DADE FIRE RESCUE/via REUTERS
Rescue workers greet people outside the site, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Brad Brooks
Miami-Dade County officials, members of search and rescue teams and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue along with police and workers who have been working at the site of the collapse gather in front of the rubble, July 7, 2021. Jose A Iglesias/Pool via REUTERS
A member of a search and rescue team stands in front of the rubble, July 7, 2021. Jose A Iglesias/Pool via REUTERS
Rescue workers greet people outside the site, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Brad Brooks
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (center) prays along with other officials in front of the rubble, July 7, 2021. Jose A Iglesias/Pool via REUTERS
