Search called off for survivors of Florida condo collapse

A member of the Israeli search and rescue team (left) salutes in front of the rubble that once was Champlain Towers South during a prayer ceremony and a moment of silence in Surfside, Florida, July 7, 2021. South Florida officials on Wednesday called off the search for survivors of a June condominium tower collapse, saying there was no longer any hope of pulling someone alive from the ruins of the flattened building. Jose A Iglesias/Pool via REUTERS

