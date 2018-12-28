Searching for scraps in Guatemala City's largest garbage dump
A man removes a rock as he searches for scrap metal at an area known as "the Mine," the largest garbage dump in Guatemala City, Guatemala December 27, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man descends from a mountain of garbage. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Men remove a rock in contaminated sewage water. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man searches for scrap metal in contaminated sewage water. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mauricio, a 10-year-old boy, eats lunch at an area known as "the Mine". REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man searches for scrap metal in contaminated sewage water. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A mountain of garbage is seen at "the Mine". REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mauricio, a 10-year-old boy, plays with a dog next to contaminated sewage water. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man searches for scrap metal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Scrap metal is seen at an area known as "the Mine". REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man arrives at "the Mine". REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Houses are seen right next to "the Mine". REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mauricio, a 10-year-old boy, washes clothes in contaminated sewage water. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man searches for scrap metal in contaminated sewage water. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mauricio, a 10-year-old boy, is seen next to contaminated sewage water. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Men search for scrap metal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Men search for scrap metal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mauricio, a 10-year-old boy, looks at contaminated sewage water. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man prepares to leave home for "the Mine". REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A vulture is seen at a cemetery next to "the Mine". REUTERS/Carlos Barria
